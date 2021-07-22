Solidpower and GC-Group enter into cooperation - with a nationwide roll-out of Bluegen via the specialist wholesaler's branch network
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 22.07.2021, 10:40 | 34 | 0 |
Heinsberg (ots) - Specialist wholesaler GC-GROUP adds Solidpower fuel cells to
its product portfolio, thus continuing its course in the use of renewable energy
systems. Bluegen fuel cells allow highly efficient and climate-friendly energy
to be produced decentrally and autonomously.
With a roll-out to over 100 specialist wholesalers at more than 850 locations,
Solidpower, in cooperation with the GC Group, has achieved yet another milestone
in the distribution of the innovative Bluegen fuel cells. Only with sustainable
solutions can the climate targets be achieved: "We see ourselves as having a
clear responsibility to offer our customers low-emission energy systems, thus
supporting the achievement of the climate targets," stresses Jörn Hedtke,
responsible category manager at the GC Group.
Particularly in the building sector, CO2 emissions must be reduced. With
Solidpower's smart fuel cell technology, this is already possible today: "We
recently opened the largest plant for the production of fuel cell stacks in
order to be able to meet the increasing demand for CO2-reduced electricity
production" confirms Matthias G. Adler, CSO of the Solidpower Group, "we are
pleased to have such a strong sales partner as the GC Group at our side to make
the Bluegen available throughout Germany".
An association of regionally rooted, family-run partner companies, the GC-GROUP
is the undisputed industry leader. "The Bluegen generates electricity
continuously, perfectly augmenting existing solar panels, for example, which do
not provide electricity around the clock. This is another very positive step
towards autonomous power supply, which we can now offer our customers through
the cooperation with Solidpower," Jörn Hedtke, responsible category manager at
the GC Group.
"With the Bluegen BG-15 fuel cell system, Solidpower has a state-of-the-art
system in the form of a "micro power station" with an electrical output of up to
1.5 kW. A single fuel cell system can produce up to 13,000 kWh of electricity
per year," says Matthias G. Adler, CSO of the Solidpower Group.
Contact:
SOLIDpower GmbH
Carmen Freni
Borsigstr. 80
D-52525 Heinsberg
Fon: (0)2452 860 7153
E-Mail: mailto:carmen.freni@solidpower.com
Internet: http://www.solidpower.com
Press contact:
EPOS PR
Evi Papadopoulou
Wingenderstr. 4
D-41462 Neuss
Fon: 0178-8487978
E-Mail: mailto:ep@epos-pr.com
Internet: http://www.epos-pr.com
Contact:
SOLIDpower GmbH
Carmen Freni
Borsigstr. 80
D-52525 Heinsberg
Fon: (0)2452 860 7153
E-Mail: mailto:carmen.freni@solidpower.com
Internet: http://www.solidpower.com
Press contact:
EPOS PR
Evi Papadopoulou
Wingenderstr. 4
D-41462 Neuss
Fon: 0178-8487978
E-Mail: mailto:ep@epos-pr.com
Internet: http://www.epos-pr.com
