Solidpower and GC-Group enter into cooperation - with a nationwide roll-out of Bluegen via the specialist wholesaler's branch network

Heinsberg (ots) - Specialist wholesaler GC-GROUP adds Solidpower fuel cells to

its product portfolio, thus continuing its course in the use of renewable energy

systems. Bluegen fuel cells allow highly efficient and climate-friendly energy

to be produced decentrally and autonomously.



With a roll-out to over 100 specialist wholesalers at more than 850 locations,

Solidpower, in cooperation with the GC Group, has achieved yet another milestone

in the distribution of the innovative Bluegen fuel cells. Only with sustainable

solutions can the climate targets be achieved: "We see ourselves as having a

clear responsibility to offer our customers low-emission energy systems, thus

supporting the achievement of the climate targets," stresses Jörn Hedtke,

responsible category manager at the GC Group.







Solidpower's smart fuel cell technology, this is already possible today: "We

recently opened the largest plant for the production of fuel cell stacks in

order to be able to meet the increasing demand for CO2-reduced electricity

production" confirms Matthias G. Adler, CSO of the Solidpower Group, "we are

pleased to have such a strong sales partner as the GC Group at our side to make

the Bluegen available throughout Germany".



An association of regionally rooted, family-run partner companies, the GC-GROUP

is the undisputed industry leader. "The Bluegen generates electricity

continuously, perfectly augmenting existing solar panels, for example, which do

not provide electricity around the clock. This is another very positive step

towards autonomous power supply, which we can now offer our customers through

the cooperation with Solidpower," Jörn Hedtke, responsible category manager at

the GC Group.



"With the Bluegen BG-15 fuel cell system, Solidpower has a state-of-the-art

system in the form of a "micro power station" with an electrical output of up to

1.5 kW. A single fuel cell system can produce up to 13,000 kWh of electricity

per year," says Matthias G. Adler, CSO of the Solidpower Group.



http://www.solidpower.comgc-gruppe.de



Contact:



SOLIDpower GmbH

Carmen Freni

Borsigstr. 80

D-52525 Heinsberg

Fon: (0)2452 860 7153

E-Mail: mailto:carmen.freni@solidpower.com

Internet: http://www.solidpower.com





Press contact:

EPOS PR

Evi Papadopoulou

Wingenderstr. 4

D-41462 Neuss

Fon: 0178-8487978

E-Mail: mailto:ep@epos-pr.com

Internet: http://www.epos-pr.com





