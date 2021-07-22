Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes

Schwandorf, 22 July 2021 - Nabaltec AG is announcing a change in its Management Board, as the Supervisory Board is going to appoint Dr. Alexander Risch to a 4-year term on the Management Board effective 1 October 2021. Dr. Michael Klimes, who has been serving on Nabaltec AG's three-member Management Board as COO since 2017, has chosen not to extend his contract, which expires on 31 December 2021.

"In Dr. Alexander Risch, we have been able to secure an experienced mineralogist who will help us continue to generate growth from Nabaltec's innovative solutions," reported Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "We are looking forward to working together in the future and his additional input."

Dr. Alexander Risch completed his studies in mineralogy at the Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and has worked at the Institute of Geosciences in Erlangen on a project of Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research focusing on high-temperature oxide ceramic superconductors, in the course of which he successfully completed his doctorate. Dr. Alexander Risch began working at Hoffmann Mineral GmbH in 1999. From 2006 through 2021, he headed that company's global sales, marketing and order processing operations, during which time he gained extensive experience with industrial fillers and their functions. As of 1 January 2022, Dr. Alexander Risch as COO will have sole responsibility for the company's departments research and development, as well as for production and sales. Until that date, Nabaltec's Management Board will operate as a four-member body for a transitional period. The employment agreements of the Management Board members Johannes Heckmann (Chairman of the Management Board and CEO) and Günther Spitzer (CFO) have each been extended by five years.