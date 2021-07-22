ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK) wishes to provide an update with respect to its ongoing legal action brought in connection with the sale by the Company of 13,500,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of New Found Gold Corp. (“NFG”). As previously disclosed, the Company sold the Subject Shares to Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (“Palisades”) pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 15, 2019, at a price of $0.08 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1,080,000. The Company believes that the purchaser was in possession of information material to the transaction that was not disclosed at the time. As a private company with restrictions on the transfer of the Subject Shares, NFG had to approve the proposed transfer, which it did by a consent resolution of its board of directors.



Accordingly, the Company subsequently commenced the legal action on March 10, 2020 against Collin Kettell, Palisades and NFG claiming rescission of the transaction or, in the alternative, damages in the approximate amount of $16,000,000 or the present value of the Subject Shares. The Company has also made specific claims for (i) a declaration that Palisades and Collin Kettell, as shareholder or director and/or officer of NFG, have acted in a manner that is oppressive, unfairly prejudicial or unfairly disregarded its interests, (ii) a declaration that Palisades and Collin Kettell engaged in insider trading contrary to section 138 of the Securities Act (Ontario), (iii) unjust enrichment and (iv) interests and costs.

NFG filed a statement of defence in response to the Company’s statement of claim on June 12, 2020, and the action has now progressed through the production of documents and oral examinations for discovery stages. On July 12, 2021, the Company asked NFG to consent to amendments to the statement of claim to broaden its claims to include direct claims of oppressive conduct on the part of NFG, and to increase the damages sought against all of the parties in respect of the Subject Shares to approximately $176,600,000. NFG has not yet consented to the requested amendment to the claim.