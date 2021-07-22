DGAP-Ad-hoc: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Rational AG expects faster recovery after very good first half of 2021 22-Jul-2021 / 11:09 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales revenues of 212 million euros in the second quarter of 2021 - slightly above pre-crisis level

- EBIT margin of 22 percent in the first six months - 25 percent in the second quarter of 2021

- In the positive scenario 15 to 20 percent rise in sales revenue and EBIT margin of slightly more than 20 percent expected for 2021

- Surprisingly faster and stronger recovery throughout the industry - return to above pre-crisis level possible in 2022 already

Rational's sales revenues of 211.6 million euros in the second quarter of 2021 were 3 percent up on the figure in the second quarter of 2019 (205.1 million euros), hence slightly exceeding pre-crisis levels. That was 81 percent higher than in the prior-year quarter, which was very weak due to the coronavirus pandemic (2020: 116.8 million euros). After six months, sales revenues stand at 379.3 million euros, up 27 percent on the previous year and only around 5 percent below the figure for the first half of 2019.

From management's perspective, three key factors contributed to this positive development in the commercial kitchen sector.



1. Catch-up effects: the opening up of the catering sector in most countries and the start of the tourist season prompted investments and led to the completion of projects launched earlier.



2. State aid programmes: in many cases, state aid measures were used for the investments. Due to the limited duration of these programmes, investments were brought forward in some countries



3. Delivery times: because of the tight supply situation worldwide, dealers and customers bought appliances for stock in order to avoid being caught out by potential supply shortages in the coming months.