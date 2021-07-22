Rational Says Sales May Rise 15-20% This Year If No New Corona Restrictions
- (PLX AI) – Rational sales revenues are expected to rise by 15 to 20 percent in the 2021 fiscal year if no new Covid-19 restrictions are imposed, or only to a reduced extent, the company said.
- If the recovery trend continues, it could be feasible to return, in full-year 2022, to sales revenue levels last seen in 2019, the company said
- Rational had previously expected this to not be until 2023. S
- Since costs are projected to move in line with sales revenues, the EBIT margin is forecast to be just above 20 percent, regardless of which scenario plays out
