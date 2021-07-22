

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.07.2021 / 11:33

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Albert Last name(s): Wahl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

b) LEI

391200T9V9NYXB9XAK84

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN702

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.7600 EUR 438.00 EUR 8.5000 EUR 1275.00 EUR 8.5200 EUR 426.00 EUR 8.5000 EUR 6375.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.5140 EUR 8514.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

