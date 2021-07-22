HPS Home Power Solutions wins The smarter E AWARD

Berlin, Germany, 22 July 2021 - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), provider of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant for grid-independent and carbon-free electricity supply, today announced that it has won The smarter E AWARD in the Smart Renewable Energy category for picea, the company's innovative hydrogen electricity storage system. The award handed out by the The smarter E innovation platform recognizes pioneering projects and products for a sustainable energy industry, with the Smart Renewable Energy category focusing on sector coupling solutions and the intelligent management of energy plants.

The jury selected picea because of the pioneering development of this unique product and the signal it sends for the use of renewable energy in the residential communities including its potential to scale for larger applications. According to the jury, this intelligent solution for seasonal energy storage enables a decentralized, independent and carbon-free energy supply for single-family homes all year. This product could pave the way for a wider adoption of seasonal storage contributing to a secure transition to renewable energy.

"We are delighted to receive this important award from The smarter E, a well-known innovation platform," said Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and founder of HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH. "This award is a fantastic validation of years of development work and shows us that even critical experts see picea as a market-ready solution for sustainable energy supply in the home. The extreme weather we have been witnessing in recent weeks is yet another reminder that we must do everything we can to curb further global warming. Our globally unique home storage system, which allows a self-sufficient and carbon-free power supply for homes, enables all our customers to contribute to this goal. Together we can tackle climate change."