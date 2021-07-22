checkAd

DGAP-News HPS Home Power Solutions wins The smarter E AWARD

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 11:47  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability
HPS Home Power Solutions wins The smarter E AWARD

22.07.2021 / 11:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

HPS Home Power Solutions wins The smarter E AWARD

Berlin, Germany, 22 July 2021 - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), provider of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant for grid-independent and carbon-free electricity supply, today announced that it has won The smarter E AWARD in the Smart Renewable Energy category for picea, the company's innovative hydrogen electricity storage system. The award handed out by the The smarter E innovation platform recognizes pioneering projects and products for a sustainable energy industry, with the Smart Renewable Energy category focusing on sector coupling solutions and the intelligent management of energy plants.

The jury selected picea because of the pioneering development of this unique product and the signal it sends for the use of renewable energy in the residential communities including its potential to scale for larger applications. According to the jury, this intelligent solution for seasonal energy storage enables a decentralized, independent and carbon-free energy supply for single-family homes all year. This product could pave the way for a wider adoption of seasonal storage contributing to a secure transition to renewable energy.

"We are delighted to receive this important award from The smarter E, a well-known innovation platform," said Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and founder of HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH. "This award is a fantastic validation of years of development work and shows us that even critical experts see picea as a market-ready solution for sustainable energy supply in the home. The extreme weather we have been witnessing in recent weeks is yet another reminder that we must do everything we can to curb further global warming. Our globally unique home storage system, which allows a self-sufficient and carbon-free power supply for homes, enables all our customers to contribute to this goal. Together we can tackle climate change."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HPS Home Power Solutions wins The smarter E AWARD DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability HPS Home Power Solutions wins The smarter E AWARD 22.07.2021 / 11:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release HPS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: BayWa erwartet eine erhebliche Ergebnissteigerung
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG forms Joint Venture in Bulgaria
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx feiert Richtfest für Projekt 'Schützenstraße' in Berlin
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement