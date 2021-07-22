checkAd

Visa, Mastercard May Significantly Beat Q2 Estimates, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 11:45  |  40   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Visa and Mastercard may significantly beat consensus estimates for second-quarter earnings when they report next week, Bank of America analysts said.BofA reiterated buy ratings on both stocksJuly data should remain robust even as …

  • (PLX AI) – Visa and Mastercard may significantly beat consensus estimates for second-quarter earnings when they report next week, Bank of America analysts said.
  • BofA reiterated buy ratings on both stocks
  • July data should remain robust even as comparisons get tougher, while third-quarter revenue guidance should be in line with consensus estimates of about 25-26% growth, BofA said
