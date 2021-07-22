Vietnam Government supports T&T Grou p in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 22 July 2021 - On July 12, the Government of Vietnam issued Resolution No. 73/NQ-CP allowing T&T Group to purchase Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation without using funds from the State budget or Vietnam's COVID-19 Vaccine Fund.

DGAP-News: T&T Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous T&T Group: Vietnam Government supports T&T Group in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses 22.07.2021 / 11:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Government's resolution stated that, at the request of the vaccine manufacturer, the Government agreed to a proposal from the Ministry of Health to sign an agreement that relinquishes liability for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. The agreement is similar to the agreement signed by the Ministry of Health when Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) purchased a supply of the BNT162 vaccine from Pfizer and AZD1222 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

Vietnamese authorities will be responsible for licensing import, inspection, and quality control of vaccines, organize free injection of all 40 million doses of vaccines mentioned above under regulations.

Implementing the Government's resolution, the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to introduce them to the T&T Group to negotiate to buy 40 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

In the document, the Ministry of Health proposed RDIF give favourable conditions to T&T Group to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine in July 2021 to meet the urgent need to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Mr Do Quang Hien, Chairman and General Director of T&T Group, shared: "Being socially responsible and with the desire to bring a safer and better life to the Vietnamese people, we were very honoured and proud when the Government agreed to allow us to negotiate to buy 40 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine from the Russian Federation."