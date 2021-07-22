checkAd

DGAP-News T&T Group: Vietnam Government supports T&T Group in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 11:50  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: T&T Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
T&T Group: Vietnam Government supports T&T Group in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses

22.07.2021 / 11:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vietnam Government supports T&T Group in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses


HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 22 July 2021 - On July 12, the Government of Vietnam issued Resolution No. 73/NQ-CP allowing T&T Group to purchase Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation without using funds from the State budget or Vietnam's COVID-19 Vaccine Fund.

The Government's resolution stated that, at the request of the vaccine manufacturer, the Government agreed to a proposal from the Ministry of Health to sign an agreement that relinquishes liability for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. The agreement is similar to the agreement signed by the Ministry of Health when Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) purchased a supply of the BNT162 vaccine from Pfizer and AZD1222 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

Vietnamese authorities will be responsible for licensing import, inspection, and quality control of vaccines, organize free injection of all 40 million doses of vaccines mentioned above under regulations.

Implementing the Government's resolution, the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to introduce them to the T&T Group to negotiate to buy 40 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

In the document, the Ministry of Health proposed RDIF give favourable conditions to T&T Group to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine in July 2021 to meet the urgent need to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Mr Do Quang Hien, Chairman and General Director of T&T Group, shared: "Being socially responsible and with the desire to bring a safer and better life to the Vietnamese people, we were very honoured and proud when the Government agreed to allow us to negotiate to buy 40 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine from the Russian Federation."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News T&T Group: Vietnam Government supports T&T Group in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses DGAP-News: T&T Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous T&T Group: Vietnam Government supports T&T Group in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses 22.07.2021 / 11:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Vietnam …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: BayWa erwartet eine erhebliche Ergebnissteigerung
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG forms Joint Venture in Bulgaria
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx feiert Richtfest für Projekt 'Schützenstraße' in Berlin
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement