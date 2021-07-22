Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 21/07/2021 is €153.51

checkAd

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
22.07.2021 / 11:58
Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 22.07.2021

Cryptology recently held an extraordinary general meeting where a 20-1 share split was ratified

 

Malta, 22.07.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €153.51.

The shareholders of Cryptology convened an extraordinary general meeting on July 20, 2021, where a 20-1 share split was ratified. Authorized share capital of Cryptology was redenominated from 3,200,000 shares with a nominal value of €1 per share to 64,000,000 shares with a nominal value of €0.05 per share.

Recently, GBC AG recently completed an independent, initial research report on Cryptology Asset Group with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of €358.43. The shares closed yesterday at €158, well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Cryptology's mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone. We felt one of the best ways to help achieve this was through a share split of the Cryptology stock. Completing this successfully, in my personal view, makes our highly curated and exclusive portfolio of investments more accessible to many investors."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
