checkAd

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. ('the Company') (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank ('the Bank'), an independent full-service commercial bank serving businesses and …

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. ('the Company') (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank ('the Bank'), an independent full-service commercial bank serving businesses and individuals primarily in Northern California, announced unaudited consolidated net income of $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2020.

Foto: Accesswire

Year-to-Date and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $6.2 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $4.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Net income in the first six months of 2021 benefited from a $735,000 gain on the sale of investment securities. Net income in the prior year period was reduced by a $1.3 million loan loss provision while a $75,000 loan loss provision was taken in 2021. Net interest income was $24.1 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of $1.8 million or 8.3% compared to the figure recorded in the first six months of 2020.
  • Diluted earnings per common share were $1.02 in the first six months of 2021, compared to $0.76 in the first six months of 2020. Weighted average common fully diluted shares outstanding were 6,036,233 and 5,951,185 in the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • Total interest income was $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $401,000 over the $12.7 million we recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The 3.2% increase over the prior year quarter reflects year over year loan growth and increased investment securities income offset, in part, by declining loan yields.
  • Net income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Results for the second quarter of 2021 were affected by a $735,000 gain on the sale of investment securities and no loan loss provision while a $1.0 million loan loss provision was taken in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Diluted earnings per common share were $0.60 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.35 for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total assets grew by 12.1% in the first six months of 2021, ending the second quarter at $1.60 billion.
  • Total loans net of deferred fees grew by 2.1% in the first six months of 2021, ending the second quarter at $1.01 billion.
  • Total deposits grew by 13.8% in the first six months of 2021, ending the second quarter at $1.43 billion.
  • The Company continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 8.64%, a Tier 1 Risk Based Capital and Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio of 10.57%, and a Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 13.30%.

Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Net interest income increased to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 9.1% increase over the second quarter of 2020 due to a drop in deposit interest expense and an increase in investment securities income. Loans outstanding declined in the second quarter of 2021 due to increased payoffs, primarily from acquisitions, and a high level of liquidity among companies in the commercial loan market. The large amount of liquidity released into the economy from government stimulus programs continues to be a drag on the pace of lending. We repositioned $24.4 million of our mortgage backed securities (MBS) portfolio that was rapidly paying off into higher-yielding, more stable MBS securities with less volatility, and in the process realized a $735,000 gain on the sale. At the beginning of June we started bringing our staff back into the office on a part time basis. Our focus will continue to be employee health and safety along with our fiduciary responsibility to our clients and shareholders. For those reasons, we continue to be cautious in our plans for returning employees to the workplace.'

Mr. Mordell continued, 'Non-interest expense decreased by $471,000 to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, as we have reduced the pace of our hiring and restructured the staffing in our Specialty Finance Division to generate an estimated annual savings of over $1.2 million. Our efficiency ratio decreased to 62.6% in the second quarter of 2021, down from 68.2% in the second quarter of 2020, as a result of decreased staffing costs and increased net interest income. We will be closing our Palo Alto branch at the end of the third quarter as the pandemic has accelerated our plans to shutter this underutilized and high-cost location. The closure will generate an annual savings estimated to be over $600,000 in facilities and other costs. Total deposits increased by $63.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased by $177.2 million from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in deposits from March 31, 2021 was due to higher money market and demand deposit accounts. The increase in deposits over the second quarter of 2020 was also due to an increase in demand deposits and money market accounts, partially offset by lower brokered deposits. Our net interest margin dropped to 3.28% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a drop in loan and investment yields and an increase in overnight funds. Return on assets was 0.94% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.69% in the first quarter of 2021 and 0.63% in the second quarter of 2020.'

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Net interest income before provision for loan losses was $24.1 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of $1.8 million or 8.3% over the same period of the prior year. Reduced interest expense and higher investment income were the primary reasons for the increase. Average loans net of deferred fees were $1.02 billion in the first six months of 2021 compared to $961.8 million in the first six months of 2020. Average earning assets were $1.45 billion in the first six months of 2021, a 24.1% increase over the prior year. Net interest margin was 3.36% in the first six months of 2021 compared to 3.84% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily caused by a decline in loan and investment yields and an increase in overnight funds. A $75,000 loan loss provision was taken in the first six months of 2021 compared to a $1.3 million loan loss provision recorded in the first six months of 2020. We had $75,000 of charge-offs and no recoveries in the first six months of 2021 compared to $31,000 of charge-offs and no recoveries for the same period in 2020.

Non-interest income was $2.3 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of $889,000 or 65.4% compared to $1.4 million in the first six months of 2020, reflecting a $735,000 gain on the sale of investments and increased service charge income.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.4 million to $17.6 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $16.2 million in 2020 due primarily to increased investments in personnel across the entire Bank.

The effective tax rate was 28.6% in the first six months of 2021 compared to 26.0% for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate in 2020 reflected the favorable impact of affordable housing tax credit investments and the re-allocation of income taxes to states outside of California.

Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, interest and fees on loans were $12.2 million, a decrease of $174,000 or 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily the result of lower loan yields offsetting a higher average loan balance. Average loans net of deferred fees for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $1.02 billion, compared to $1.01 billion for the same quarter in 2020, an increase of 1%. Average earning assets were $1.49 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 16.8% increase over the second quarter of the prior year. Loans made up 69% of average earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to 79% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin was 3.28% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.52% for the second quarter of 2020. No loan loss provision was taken in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a $1.0 million loan loss provision taken in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $988,000 or 179.3% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase resulted from a $735,000 gain on the sale of investment securities as well as increased service charge income.

Non-interest expense increased by $598,000 in the second quarter of 2021 to $8.6 million compared to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher compensation costs related to increased staffing. The Company's full- time equivalent employees at June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 122 and 116, respectively. The Company's efficiency ratio decreased from 68.2% in the second quarter of 2020 to 62.6% in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased investment income and reduced interest expense.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.60 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.54 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.41 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total assets of $69 million, or 4.5%, from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increased deposits causing an increase in overnight funds with the Federal Reserve. Investments also increased $24.0 million due to the purchase of mortgage-backed securities with excess funds. The Company reported loans net of deferred fees at June 30, 2021 of $1.01 billion, which represented a decrease of $12.6 million, or 1.2%, from $1.03 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $12.7 million, or 1.3%, over $1.00 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily the result of a decrease in C&I loans and Asset-Based loans, partially offset by an increase in CRE loans. The increase in loans from June 30, 2020 was due to higher Construction, Multi-Family and Invoice Financing loans, partially offset by lower Asset-Based loans.

“We had $3.3 million in three non-accrual loans on June 30, 2021, compared to a balance of $3.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. Two of the non-accrual loans totaling $3.1 million are secured by commercial real estate with a very low loan to value,” observed Mr. Mordell.

The Company's total deposits were $1.43 billion as of June 30, 2021, which represented an increase of $63.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $177.2 million, or 14.2%, compared to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in deposits from March 31, 2021 was due to higher money market and demand deposit accounts. The increase from June 30, 2020 was also due to an increase in money market accounts and demand deposits, partially offset by lower brokered deposits. The Company had no FHLB advances outstanding as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 or June 30, 2020.

Demand and interest bearing transaction deposits represented 53% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 54% at March 31, 2021 and 52% at June 30, 2020. Core deposits, which include transaction deposits, money market accounts and CDs below $250,000, represented 92% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 91% at March 31, 2021 and 84% at June 30, 2020. The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 71% at June 30, 2021 compared to 75% at March 31, 2021 and 80% at June 30, 2020.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words 'believes,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'opportunity,' 'anticipates,' 'targeted,' 'continue,' 'remain,' 'will,' 'should,' 'may,' or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: 
Steve Leen
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-831-5653
sleen@avidbank.com

Avidbank Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
($000, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)        
           
Assets

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Cash and due from banks

$27,977

$21,870

$14,327

$20,857

$16,797

Due from Federal Reserve Bank

308,596

258,921

215,705

327,795

315,110

Total cash and cash equivalents

336,573

280,791

230,032

348,652

331,907

           
Investment securities - available for sale

208,482

184,504

163,631

40,316

43,601

           
Loans, net of deferred loan fees

1,014,750

1,027,336

993,483

1,011,137

1,002,029

Allowance for loan losses

(12,558)

(12,558)

(12,558)

(12,443)

(12,521)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,002,192

1,014,778

980,925

998,694

989,508

           
Bank owned life insurance

11,559

11,491

11,425

11,355

11,288

Premises and equipment, net

5,138

5,375

5,565

5,432

5,435

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Accrued interest receivable & other assets

40,329

38,744

39,048

39,321

31,729

Total assets

$1,604,273

$1,535,683

$1,430,626

$1,443,770

$1,413,468

           
Liabilities          
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$728,522

$702,785

$665,096

$671,663

$621,777

Interest bearing transaction accounts

30,538

27,863

25,390

24,808

26,837

Money market and savings accounts

541,145

499,507

419,038

382,394

382,776

Time deposits

126,972

133,314

144,230

189,529

218,634

Total deposits

1,427,177

1,363,469

1,253,754

1,268,394

1,250,024

           
FHLB advances

-

-

-

-

-

Subordinated debt, net

21,636

21,601

21,565

21,571

21,540

Other liabilities

23,229

23,294

27,383

28,409

19,475

Total liabilities

1,472,042

1,408,364

1,302,702

1,318,374

1,291,039

           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock/additional paid-in capital

71,542

71,152

70,721

70,595

70,012

Retained earnings

62,693

59,044

56,537

53,773

51,414

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,004)

(2,877)

666

1,028

1,003

Total shareholders' equity

132,231

127,319

127,924

125,396

122,429

           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,604,273

$1,535,683

$1,430,626

$1,443,770

$1,413,468

           
Capital ratios          
Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.64%

8.87%

8.67%

8.79%

9.16%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.57%

10.38%

10.35%

10.33%

10.28%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.57%

10.38%

10.35%

10.33%

10.28%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.30%

13.14%

13.15%

13.19%

13.19%

           
Book value per common share

$21.26

$20.42

$20.74

$20.37

$19.92

Total common shares outstanding

6,220,872

6,236,392

6,168,313

6,155,265

6,144,578

           
Other Ratios          
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits

51.0%

51.5%

53.0%

53.0%

49.7%

Core deposits to total deposits

91.9%

91.3%

90.0%

86.7%

84.3%

Loan to deposit ratio

71.1%

75.3%

79.2%

79.7%

80.2%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.24%

1.22%

1.26%

1.23%

1.25%

           
Quarterly Average Balances ($000s)          
Loans, net of deferred loan fees

$1,022,364

$1,008,379

$997,442

$1,006,167

$1,007,509

Earning assets

1,485,107

1,404,752

1,407,390

1,355,862

1,271,041

Total assets

1,554,049

1,468,597

1,467,588

1,414,571

1,325,145

Total deposits

1,376,736

1,291,767

1,290,320

1,244,890

1,141,465

Total shareholders' equity

131,300

128,844

126,840

123,726

121,016

Avidbank Holdings, Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income          
($000, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)        
           
  Quarter Ended Year-to-Date
 

6/30/21

3/31/21

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20

Interest and fees on loans

$12,246

$12,116

$12,420

$24,363

$24,595

Interest on investment securities

808

699

247

1,507

553

Other interest income

59

48

45

107

340

Total interest income

13,113

12,863

12,712

25,977

25,488

           
Deposit interest expense

651

642

1,260

1,293

2,646

Other interest expense

310

310

316

621

627

Total interest expense

961

952

1,576

1,914

3,273

Net interest income

12,152

11,911

11,136

24,063

22,215

           
Provision for loan losses

-

75

1,011

75

1,284

Net interest income after provision for          
loan losses

12,152

11,836

10,125

23,988

20,931

           
Service charges, fees and other income

736

622

485

1,359

1,229

Income from bank owned life insurance

68

67

66

135

132

Gain on sale of assets

735

22

0

756

0

Total non-interest income

1,539

711

551

2,250

1,361

           
Compensation and benefit expenses

6,001

6,476

5,639

12,476

11,515

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,017

1,071

973

2,088

1,914

Other operating expenses

1,554

1,496

1,362

3,050

2,779

Total non-interest expense

8,572

9,043

7,974

17,614

16,208

           
Income before income taxes

5,119

3,504

2,702

8,624

6,084

Provision for income taxes

1,470

997

632

2,468

1,579

Net income

$3,649

$2,507

$2,070

$6,156

$4,505

           
           
           
Basic earnings per common share

$0.62

$0.43

$0.35

$1.05

$0.77

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.60

$0.42

$0.35

$1.02

$0.76

           
Average common shares outstanding

5,892,713

5,864,976

5,862,348

5,878,921

5,849,196

Average common fully diluted shares

6,051,243

6,020,336

5,947,756

6,036,233

5,951,185

           
Annualized returns:          
Return on average assets

0.94%

0.69%

0.63%

0.82%

0.74%

Return on average common equity

11.15%

7.89%

6.88%

9.54%

7.57%

           
Net interest margin

3.28%

3.44%

3.52%

3.36%

3.84%

Cost of funds

0.28%

0.29%

0.54%

0.28%

0.61%

Efficiency ratio

62.61%

71.64%

68.23%

66.94%

68.75%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc.          
Credit Trends          
($000) (Unaudited)          
           
 

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Allowance for Loan Losses          
Balance, beginning of quarter

$12,558

$12,558

$12,443

$12,521

$11,540

Provision for loan losses, quarterly

-

75

115

303

1,011

Charge-offs, quarterly

-

(75)

-

(380)

(31)

Recoveries, quarterly

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of quarter

$12,558

$12,558

$12,558

$12,443

$12,521

           
           
Nonperforming Assets          
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis

$3,326

$3,367

$3,547

$331

$1,080

Loans with principal or interest contractually past          
due 90 days or more and still accruing interest

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming loans

3,326

3,367

3,547

331

1,080

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming assets

$3,326

$3,367

$3,547

$331

$1,080

Loans restructured and in compliance with          
modified terms

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming assets & restructured loans

$3,326

$3,367

$3,547

$331

$1,080

           
           
Nonperforming Loans by Type:          
Commercial

$463

$470

$618

$331

$1,080

Commercial Real Estate Loans

2,863

2,897

2,929

-

-

Residential Real Estate Loans

-

-

-

-

-

Construction Loans

-

-

-

-

-

Consumer Loans

-

-

-

-

-

Total Nonperforming loans

$3,326

$3,367

$3,547

$331

$1,080

           
           
Asset Quality Ratios          
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) to total loans

1.24%

1.22%

1.26%

1.23%

1.25%

ALLL to nonperforming loans

377.59%

373.03%

354.00%

3759.27%

1159.33%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.21%

0.22%

0.25%

0.02%

0.08%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.33%

0.33%

0.36%

0.03%

0.11%

Net quarterly charge-offs to total loans

0.00%

0.01%

0.00%

0.04%

0.00%

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656549/Avidbank-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Net- ...

Avidbank Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021 SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. ('the Company') (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank ('the Bank'), an independent full-service commercial bank serving businesses and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for ...
Findit Features Member ADM Endeavors Inc Who Utilizes Findit Marketing Services To Improve Online ...
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...