Envirotech Vehicles Delivers First Class 4 Electric Truck to Zero Nox, Inc.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it recently delivered its first all-electric Class 4 truck to …

ZeroNox sells its technology and its integration into primarily off-highway vehicles, including an expedition vehicle, a utility vehicle focused on the hospitality and service industries, a 14-passenger open-air shuttle vehicle, and forklifts. ZeroNox also designs and installs electric vehicle conversions and offers state-of-the-art maintenance programs for its customers.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it recently delivered its first all-electric Class 4 truck to Zero Nox, Inc. ("ZeroNox") under the Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") agreement the parties entered into in May 2021. The Company has also submitted pending voucher requests to the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project ("HVIP") program for an additional 23 vehicles on behalf of the Porterville, California-based developer and provider of electric powertrain technology.

"We were extremely pleased to have signed one of our first FAR agreements with the ZeroNox team in May, and are excited that we have delivered our first vehicle to them." said Envirotech CEO Phillip Oldridge. He continued: "ZeroNox is a great partner for us as we grow given their customer base, their design and operational expertise, and their well-respected maintenance department. Partnerships are a key strategy to support our growth, and we look forward to continuing to supply vehicles to them as they expand their customer base and capitalize on the growing demand for EV commercial and last-mile vehicles."

"ZeroNox has had a lot of interest from our customers to add on-road vehicle offerings, so we are excited about this initial vehicle delivery from Envirotech," commented ZeroNox CEO Vonn R. Christenson. "We already have several demonstrations scheduled for customers who plan to participate in the HVIP program. We love how Envirotech's vehicles allows us to expand the fleet options for our existing customer base, and to grow our ability to provide a greener future for both on-road and off-highway applications."

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for light to heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.