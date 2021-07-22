Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') will announce its financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 10 August 2021.There will be a conference call for analysts and …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') will announce its financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 10 August 2021. There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 10 August 2021. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers, using the password 'Gamesys', approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.