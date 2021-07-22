LCNB Corp. Reports Record Financial Results For The Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Mr. Meilstrup continued, “Average net loans are up both sequentially and year-over-year, despite the $46 million of PPP loans forgiven over the past 12 months, which is a testament to our local presence and the value we provide customers within our compelling Ohio markets. In addition, while the competition for loans is high, we remain disciplined with our approach to risk and pricing of loans. As a result, our asset quality is robust as total non-performing loans are in line with pre-pandemic levels and net charge-offs continue to be limited. At June 30, 2021, we only had one $10.4 million relationship still in a COVID-19 deferral status, which is a 97.3% decline from the balance of COVID-19 deferrals at June 30, 2020.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, “LCNB achieved record second quarter earnings, driven by continued growth in total assets managed and strong asset quality. Growing assets, controlling risk, and diversifying revenue has helped LCNB successfully navigate the current low interest rate environment. Fee income generated from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) also contributed $402,000 to our record second quarter earnings as we processed $10.4 million of loan forgiveness under the program during the quarter. PPP loans continue to wind down and our loan portfolio included $23.8 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021. In addition, we continue to benefit from robust fiduciary income associated with our rapidly growing wealth management business and, for the second quarter 2021, fiduciary income increased 44.5% over the prior year period to a quarterly record of $1.7 million."

LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

1 Total Assets Managed includes LCNB Corp. Consolidated Assets, LCNB Wealth Management Assets (Trust and Investments and Brokerage accounts), Loans Serviced for Others, and Cash Management Services.

“We continue to focus on strategies that support our growth opportunities, increase operating efficiencies, improve our customer engagement, and enhance our digital resources. We continue to develop and retain proven bankers and financial professionals throughout our organization. Additionally, we continue to attract new talent and we recently enhanced our commercial lending presence to pursue additional loan opportunities within Northern Kentucky. We also recently rebranded our investment and trust services to LCNB Wealth, which is an important component of our enhanced go to market and cross-selling strategies. Overall, I am extremely pleased with the progress we are making and excited by the direction we are headed,” concluded Mr. Meilstrup.

Net income for the 2021 second quarter was $5,290,000, compared to $5,057,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2021 second quarter were $0.41, compared to $0.39 for the same period last year. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, was $10,530,000, compared to $10,083,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, were $0.82, compared to $0.78 for the same period last year.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $14,369,000, compared to $13,998,000 for the comparable period in 2020. Net interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, increased $565,000 to $28,741,000, as compared to $28,176,000 in the same period last year. Favorably contributing to the variances for both the three- and six- month periods were fees recognized from PPP loans and market driven decreases in the average rates paid on deposits, aided by a shift from higher cost certificates of deposit to lower cost demand and savings products.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased $995,000 or by 30.0% to $4,314,000, compared to $3,319,000 for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income increased $621,000 or by 8.7% to $7,779,000, compared to $7,158,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers of the second quarter and first half year-over-year increases in non-interest income were increased fiduciary income, deposit service charges, and a one-time refund for the Company’s Ohio Financial Institution taxes, which was included in other operating income.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $1,092,000 greater than the comparable period in 2020 primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, equipment, marketing, FDIC insurance, contracted services, and other non-interest expenses. For the first half ended June 30, 2021, non-interest expense increased $1,512,000 from the comparable period in 2020.

Asset Quality

For the 2021 second quarter, LCNB recorded a $15,000 credit for loan losses, compared to a provision of $16,000 for the 2020 second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, LCNB recognized a credit for loan losses of $67,000, compared to a provision of $1,189,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The $1,256,000 year-over-year improvement in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s proactive build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net charge-offs for the 2021 second quarter were $12,000, compared to $8,000 for the same period last year. For the 2021 six-month period, net charge-offs were $9,000, compared to $218,000 or 0.03% of average loans for the 2020 six-month period.

Non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $576,000, from $3,914,000 or 0.29% of total loans at June 30, 2020, to $3,338,000 or 0.25% of total loans at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.23% at June 30, 2020.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, digital banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; the disruption of global, national, state, and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect LCNB's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses; LCNB’s ability to integrate future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 15,429 $ 15,535 15,945 15,322 15,957 30,964 32,513 Interest expense 1,060 1,163 1,432 1,793 1,959 2,223 4,337 Net interest income 14,369 14,372 14,513 13,529 13,998 28,741 28,176 Provision (credit) for loan losses (15 ) (52 ) (151 ) 976 16 (67 ) 1,189 Net interest income after provision (credit) 14,384 14,424 14,664 12,553 13,982 28,808 26,987 Non-interest income 4,314 3,465 4,305 4,278 3,319 7,779 7,158 Non-interest expense 12,208 11,492 11,944 11,653 11,116 23,700 22,188 Income before income taxes 6,490 6,397 7,025 5,178 6,185 12,887 11,957 Provision for income taxes 1,200 1,157 1,283 928 1,128 2,357 1,874 Net income $ 5,290 $ 5,240 5,742 4,250 5,057 10,530 10,083 Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 216 $ 249 186 181 294 465 961 Amort/Accret expenses on acquired interest-bearing liabilities $ — $ — 1 — 2 — 4 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 14,427 $ 14,432 14,577 13,594 14,066 28,858 28,319 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.38 0.36 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 0.44 0.33 0.39 0.82 0.78 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 0.44 0.33 0.39 0.82 0.78 Book value per share $ 18.99 $ 18.66 18.73 18.46 18.27 18.99 18.27 Tangible book value per share $ 14.15 $ 13.87 13.93 13.66 13.47 14.15 13.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,743,726 12,794,824 12,852,614 12,937,865 12,940,975 12,769,131 12,933,528 Diluted 12,743,726 12,794,852 12,852,657 12,937,901 12,941,001 12,769,146 12,934,158 Shares outstanding at period end 12,634,845 12,820,108 12,858,325 12,926,686 12,975,879 12,634,845 12,975,879 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 8.78 % 8.80 % 9.52 % 7.08 % 8.63 % 8.79 % 8.69 % Return on average tangible equity 11.76 % 11.81 % 12.83 % 9.56 % 11.74 % 11.79 % 11.92 % Dividend payout ratio 46.34 % 46.34 % 43.18 % 54.55 % 46.15 % 46.34 % 46.15 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.51 % 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.47 % 3.70 % 3.57 % 3.81 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 65.14 % 64.21 % 63.26 % 65.20 % 63.94 % 64.69 % 62.54 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,909 $ 41,144 31,730 24,485 42,736 Debt and equity securities 349,199 276,774 248,624 199,044 194,883 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 97,240 $ 107,630 100,254 124,628 125,492 Commercial, secured by real estate 836,085 855,894 843,230 843,943 833,286 Residential real estate 341,447 328,265 309,692 327,689 334,349 Consumer 35,257 35,799 36,917 36,504 32,859 Agricultural 8,765 8,698 10,100 8,920 11,071 Other, including deposit overdrafts 369 346 363 403 283 Deferred net origination fees (1,398 ) (1,531 ) (1,135 ) (1,927 ) (1,902 ) Loans, gross 1,317,765 1,335,101 1,299,421 1,340,160 1,335,438 Less allowance for loan losses 5,652 5,679 5,728 5,974 5,016 Loans, net $ 1,312,113 $ 1,329,422 1,293,693 1,334,186 1,330,422 Total earning assets $ 1,671,462 $ 1,634,818 1,562,392 1,547,538 1,554,537 Total assets 1,856,670 1,818,321 1,745,884 1,725,615 1,735,332

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Total deposits 1,577,345 1,537,116 1,455,423 1,430,394 1,438,921 Short-term borrowings — — — — — Long-term debt 15,000 17,000 22,000 31,999 33,998 Total shareholders’ equity 239,952 239,246 240,825 238,585 237,047 Equity to assets ratio 12.92 % 13.16 % 13.79 % 13.83 % 13.66 % Loans to deposits ratio 83.54 % 86.86 % 89.28 % 93.69 % 92.81 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 178,771 $ 177,805 179,127 176,624 174,823 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,795,489 1,756,880 1,684,186 1,663,654 1,673,108 TCE/TCA 9.96 % 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.62 % 10.45 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,414 $ 37,269 49,273 42,661 46,292 41,385 35,712 Debt and equity securities 312,596 260,147 218,816 197,788 182,371 286,517 193,642 Loans $ 1,328,760 $ 1,313,803 1,313,892 1,339,608 1,318,753 1,321,323 1,285,654 Less allowance for loan losses 5,678 5,715 5,920 5,250 4,998 5,696 4,468 Net loans $ 1,323,082 $ 1,308,088 1,307,972 1,334,358 1,313,755 1,315,627 1,281,186 Total earning assets $ 1,666,126 $ 1,589,582 1,561,392 1,558,886 1,528,610 1,628,066 1,495,779 Total assets 1,852,035 1,775,154 1,742,947 1,741,998 1,704,303 1,813,888 1,671,394 Total deposits 1,570,070 1,488,156 1,447,217 1,445,573 1,412,082 1,529,339 1,379,426 Short-term borrowings 716 342 — — 82 530 749 Long-term debt 15,571 19,689 30,803 33,020 34,964 17,619 36,644 Total shareholders’ equity 241,651 241,517 239,881 238,990 235,587 241,585 233,322 Equity to assets ratio 13.05 % 13.61 % 13.76 % 13.72 % 13.82 % 13.32 % 13.96 % Loans to deposits ratio 84.63 % 88.28 % 90.79 % 92.67 % 93.39 % 86.40 % 93.20 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 12 $ (3 ) 95 18 8 9 218 Other real estate owned — — — — — — — Non-accrual loans 3,338 3,365 3,718 4,110 3,876 3,338 3,876 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — 94 38 — 38 Total nonperforming loans $ 3,338 $ 3,365 3,718 4,204 3,914 3,338 3,914 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.43 % 0.38 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.23 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,856,670 $ 1,818,321 1,745,884 1,725,615 1,735,332 Trust and investments (fair value) 701,838 673,742 628,414 524,502 516,076 Mortgage loans serviced 126,924 127,290 137,188 120,546 100,189 Cash management 80,177 118,494 116,792 119,520 116,615 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 314,491 299,355 292,953 267,307 255,276 Total assets managed $ 3,080,100 $ 3,037,202 2,921,231 2,757,490 2,723,488

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) December

31, 2020 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 18,411 17,383 Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,498 14,347 Total cash and cash equivalents 22,909 31,730 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,488 2,389 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 310,515 209,471 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 24,242 24,810 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,203 5,203 Loans, net 1,312,113 1,293,693 Premises and equipment, net 35,356 35,376 Operating leases right of use asset 6,730 6,274 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 2,853 3,453 Bank owned life insurance 42,685 42,149 Interest receivable 8,395 8,337 Other assets 17,209 17,027 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,856,670 1,745,884 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 472,830 455,073 Interest-bearing 1,104,515 1,000,350 Total deposits 1,577,345 1,455,423 Long-term debt 15,000 22,000 Operating lease liabilities 6,846 6,371 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,527 21,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,616,718 1,505,059 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares –no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,201,728 and 14,163,904 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; outstanding 12,634,845 and 12,858,325 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 142,791 142,443 Retained earnings 120,720 115,058 Treasury shares at cost, 1,566,883 and 1,305,579 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (25,122 ) (20,719 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,563 4,043 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 239,952 240,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,856,670 1,745,884

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,108 14,822 28,643 30,049 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 13 13 26 27 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 5 12 11 28 Interest on debt securities, taxable 905 667 1,623 1,617 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 218 254 442 539 Other investments 180 189 219 253 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,429 15,957 30,964 32,513 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 945 1,732 1,973 3,849 Interest on short-term borrowings 1 — 2 7 Interest on long-term debt 114 227 248 481 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,060 1,959 2,223 4,337 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,369 13,998 28,741 28,176 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES (15 ) 16 (6 ) 1,189 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,384 13,982 28,808 26,987 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,735 1,201 3,264 2,304 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,519 1,237 2,885 2,532 Net gains on sales of debt securities, available-for-sale — — — 221 Bank owned life insurance income 269 287 536 888 Gains from sales of loans 151 317 194 437 Other operating income 640 277 900 776 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,314 3,319 7,779 7,158 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,111 6,648 13,544 13,416 Equipment expenses 443 289 811 576 Occupancy expense, net 729 723 1,523 1,405 State financial institutions tax 437 420 881 856 Marketing 357 258 625 435 Amortization of intangibles 260 260 517 520 FDIC insurance premiums, net 123 31 236 30 Contracted services 623 475 1,163 877 Other non-interest expense 2,125 2,012 4,400 4,073 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 12,208 11,116 23,700 22,188 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,490 6,185 12,887 11,957 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,200 1,128 2,357 1,874 NET INCOME $ 5,290 5,057 10,530 10,083 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.19 0.18 0.38 0.36 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.41 0.39 0.82 0.78 Diluted 0.41 0.39 0.82 0.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,743,726 12,940,975 12,769,131 12,933,528 Diluted 12,743,726 12,941,001 12,769,146 12,934,158

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005254/en/