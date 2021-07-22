Banc of California Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today reported net income of $19.1 million and net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $17.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.34.

Return on average assets of 0.98%

Total loan production of $904.1 million, including loan fundings of $847.0 million

Period-end total cost of deposits of 0.20% and average cost of total deposits of 0.23%, a 5 basis point decrease from the prior quarter

Net interest margin expanded to 3.27%, an 8 basis point increase from the prior quarter

Noninterest-bearing deposit balances represented 29% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, up from 23% a year earlier

Allowance for credit losses at 1.33% of total loans and 155% of non-performing loans

Total deferrals/forbearances declined to $86.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $108.7 million at March 31, 2021

Common Equity Tier 1 capital at 11.14%

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “Our strong second quarter results reflect the acceleration of our organic growth and our success in attracting new commercial client relationships. During the second quarter, our total loans increased at an annualized rate of 15%. The significant loan growth combined with an expanding net interest margin and disciplined expense control helped to produce a solid quarter of earnings.”

Mr. Wolff continued, “Our loan pipeline remains strong. We believe that we are well positioned to deliver continued organic balance sheet growth and even greater profitability in the second half of the year, barring any setbacks to the economic recovery. We will also benefit from the significant earnings accretion that we expect from the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp acquisition, which we anticipate to close during the third quarter. We now have visibility on cost savings of at least 40%, with substantially all of the savings expected to be realized by the end of this year.”

Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer of Banc of California, said, “The continued decline in our deposit costs combined with the redeployment of our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets drove an eight basis point increase in our net interest margin to 3.27%. We continued to drive a positive shift in the composition of our funding base with eight consecutive quarters of demand deposit growth, which now account for 65% of our total deposits. We also saw improved asset quality with declines in total delinquencies, deferrals and non-performing loans. As a result of the positive trends in asset quality and improving economic forecasts, we had a reserve release this quarter while still maintaining a high coverage ratio of allowance to total loans of 1.33%. Our capital optimization actions resulted in a $1.4 million increase to net income available to common stockholders in the second quarter following the redemption of our Series D Preferred Stock, and we continue to view the redemption of our Series E Preferred Stock as a late 2021 or early 2022 event, subject to regulatory approval, which we expect to provide additional earnings accretion.”

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 ($ in thousands) Total interest and dividend income $ 69,677 $ 68,618 $ 73,530 $ 69,666 $ 72,697 $ 138,295 $ 147,411 Total interest expense 9,830 10,702 11,967 13,811 17,382 20,532 40,235 Net interest income 59,847 57,916 61,563 55,855 55,315 117,763 107,176 Total noninterest income 4,170 4,381 6,975 3,954 5,528 8,551 7,589 Total revenue 64,017 62,297 68,538 59,809 60,843 126,314 114,765 Total noninterest expense 40,559 46,735 38,950 40,394 72,770 87,294 119,689 Pre-tax / pre-provision income (loss) 23,458 15,562 29,588 19,415 (11,927 ) 39,020 (4,924 ) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (2,154 ) (1,107 ) 991 1,141 11,826 (3,261 ) 27,587 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,562 2,294 6,894 2,361 (5,304 ) 8,856 (7,469 ) Net income (loss) $ 19,050 $ 14,375 $ 21,703 $ 15,913 $ (18,449 ) $ 33,425 $ (25,042 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders(1) $ 17,323 $ 7,825 $ 17,706 $ 12,084 $ (21,936 ) $ 25,088 $ (31,630 )

(1) Balance represents the net income (loss) available to common stockholders after subtracting preferred stock dividends, income allocated to participating securities, participating securities dividends, and impact of preferred stock redemption from net income (loss). Refer to the Statements of Operations for additional detail on these amounts.

Net interest income

Q2-2021 vs Q1-2021

Net interest income increased $1.9 million to $59.8 million for the second quarter due to the higher yield on earning-assets, the lower cost and volume of interest-bearing liabilities, and the impact of one additional day in the current quarter.

The net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.27% for the second quarter from 3.19% for the first quarter as the average earning-assets yield increased 3 basis points and the average cost of total funding decreased 6 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.81% for the second quarter from 3.78% for the first quarter due mostly to an improved earning-asset mix as excess liquidity was redeployed. Average securities increased $72.1 million while average other interest-earning assets decreased $77.5 million and loans decreased by $12.6 million. The average yield on loans remained unchanged at 4.30% during the second quarter and included the impact of prepayment penalty fees, net reversal of nonaccrual loan interest, and accelerated fees from PPP loan forgiveness; these items increased the second quarter loan yield by 18 basis points and the first quarter loan yield by 13 basis points. The average yield on securities increased 1 basis point to 2.14% between quarters, including a 4 basis points decrease in the average yield on collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) to 1.87% for the second quarter due mostly to an increase in fair value of such investments.

The average cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 0.57% for the second quarter from 0.63% for the first quarter. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits. During the second quarter, average deposits increased $52.8 million, consisting of higher average noninterest-bearing deposits of $114.2 million and lower average interest-bearing deposits of $61.4 million. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 28% of total average deposits for the second quarter compared to 27% of total average deposits for the first quarter. Average Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances decreased $28.5 million due to lower average term advances during the second quarter from maturities of term advances in the first and second quarters of 2021. Average long-term debt and other interest-bearing liabilities increased $13.9 million as a result of an increase in unsecured overnight borrowings from various financial institutions through the American Financial Exchange platform. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6 basis points to 0.77% for the second quarter from 0.83% for the first quarter due to continuing to actively managing down the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 6 basis points to 0.32% for the second quarter from 0.38% for the first quarter. The average cost of total deposits decreased 5 basis points to 0.23% for the second quarter. The spot rate of total deposits at the end of the second quarter was 0.20%.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $10.6 million to $117.8 million from $107.2 million for the same 2020 period. Net interest income was positively impacted by higher average interest-earning assets, lower average interest-earning liabilities and improved funding costs, offset by lower yields on average interest-earning assets. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, average interest-earning assets increased $233.8 million to $7.35 billion, and the net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.03% for the same 2020 period.

The net interest margin expanded due to a 62 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds outpacing a 37 basis point decline in the average interest-earning assets yield. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from 4.17% for same 2020 period due mostly to the impact of lower market interest rates on loan and securities yields over this time period. The average fed funds rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 0.08% compared to 0.66% for the same 2020 period. The average yield on loans was 4.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 4.52% for the same 2020 period and the average yield on securities decreased 98 basis points to 2.14% due mostly to CLOs repricing into the lower rate environment.

The average cost of funds decreased to 0.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from 1.22% for the same 2020 period. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 70 basis points to 0.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 1.50% for the same 2020 period due to the combination of actively managing deposit pricing down into the lower interest rate environment and the lower average cost of FHLB term advances resulting from maturities, early termination and refinancing of certain term advances during 2020. Compared to the same 2020 period, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 81 basis points to 0.35% and the average cost of total deposits decreased 65 basis points to 0.25%. Additionally, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $469.4 million or 37.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the same 2020 period.

Provision for credit losses

Q2-2021 vs Q1-2021

The provision for credit losses was a reversal of $2.2 million for the second quarter, compared to a reversal of $1.1 million for the first quarter. The second quarter reversal of credit losses was due primarily to improvements in key macro-economic forecast variables, such as unemployment and gross domestic product, and consideration of credit quality metrics, offset by higher period end loan balances of $221.1 million.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the provision for credit losses was a reversal of $3.3 million, compared to a provision of $27.6 million during the same 2020 period. The lower provision for credit losses was due primarily to improvements in key macro-economic forecast variables, such as unemployment and gross domestic product, and consideration of credit quality metrics, offset by higher period end loan balances of $357.8 million.

Noninterest income

Q2-2021 vs Q1-2021

Noninterest income decreased $211 thousand, to $4.2 million for the second quarter due mostly to certain legal settlements for the benefit of the Company occurring in the first quarter and recorded in other income. Customer service fees increased by $232 thousand due to higher loan fees of $91 thousand due to extension fees and higher deposit activity fees of $140 thousand attributed to higher average deposit balances and our initiative to bring our service fee schedules more in line with market.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.0 million to $8.6 million compared to the same 2020 period. The increase in noninterest income was mainly due to higher customer service fees and lower fair value adjustment for loans held for sale, offset by lower net gain on sale of securities. The $1.4 million increase in customer services fees was due to higher loan fees of $363 thousand and higher deposit and interchange fees of $1.1 million. The increase in deposit activity fees is attributed to higher average deposit balances, and our initiative to bring our service fee schedules more in line with market. Fair value adjustment for loans held for sale improved $1.6 million as the comparable period included valuation losses on loans held for sale due to the impact of the decreases in market interest rates; there were no similar losses in 2021. The were no gains from sale of securities for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.0 million in net gains in the same 2020 period from the sale of $20.7 million in securities, primarily consisting of corporate securities.

Noninterest expense

Q2-2021 vs Q1-2021

Noninterest expense decreased $6.2 million to $40.6 million for the second quarter compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower professional fees of $2.3 million and higher net gain in alternative energy partnership investments of $4.5 million, offset by higher all other expense of $1.2 million. Professional fees included net recoveries of indemnified legal expenses of $1.3 million in the second quarter compared to net indemnified legal expenses of $721 thousand during the first quarter. The increase in all other expense was due to a $1.2 million increase in net losses on equity investments due to net losses of $727 thousand in the second quarter compared to net gains of $428 thousand in the prior quarter. Our equity investments without readily determinable fair values include investments in privately held companies and limited partnerships and our income or loss from these investments fluctuates based on their underlying performance. Total operating costs, defined as noninterest expense adjusted for certain non-core items (refer to section Non-GAAP Measures), increased $288 thousand to $42.0 million for the second quarter compared to $41.7 million for the prior quarter primarily due to the aforementioned net losses on equity investments offset by lower salaries and benefits and professional fees.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $32.4 million to $87.3 million compared to the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) the same 2020 period including a $26.8 million one-time charge related to the termination of our LAFC naming rights agreements and a $2.5 million debt extinguishment fee associated with the early repayment of certain FHLB term advances, (ii) lower professional fees of $4.8 million, due to overall reductions in indemnified legal fees for resolved legal proceedings and various other litigations, (iii) lower advertising fees of $2.7 million due to the termination of our LAFC agreements in May 2020 and (iv) lower all other expense of $4.2 million resulting from overall expense reduction efforts, the comparable 2020 period including the aforementioned $2.5 million debt extinguishment fee and a $1.2 million charge to settle and conclude two legacy legal matters, and a $304 thousand increase in loss on equity investments between periods. These decreases were partially offset by higher (i) salaries and employee benefits of $3.1 million due to higher commissions and incentive-based compensation, (ii) merger-related costs of $1.4 million associated with our proposed merger with PMB, and (iii) net losses in alternative energy partnership investments of $1.1 million.

Income taxes

Q2-2021 vs Q1-2021

Income tax expense totaled $6.6 million for the second quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 25.6% compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter and an effective tax rate of 13.8%. The higher effective tax rate between quarters was due to the first quarter including a net tax benefit of $2.1 million resulting from the exercise of all previously issued outstanding stock appreciation rights. The effective tax rate is expected to be in the 25% to 27% range for the remaining quarters in 2021.

YTD 2021 vs YTD 2020

Income tax expense totaled $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an effective tax rate of 20.9%, compared to an income tax benefit of $7.5 million and an effective tax rate of 23.0% for the same 2020 period. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 differs from the 21% federal statutory rate due primarily to the aforementioned tax benefit resulting from the exercise of all previously issued outstanding stock appreciation rights.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $8.03 billion, which represented a linked-quarter increase of $94.0 million. The following table shows selected balance sheet line items as of the dates indicated.

Amount Change June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Q2-21 vs. Q1-

21 Q2-21 vs. Q2-

20 ($ in thousands) Securities available-for-sale $ 1,353,154 $ 1,270,830 $ 1,231,431 $ 1,245,867 $ 1,176,029 $ 82,324 $ 177,125 Loans held-for-investment $ 5,985,477 $ 5,764,401 $ 5,898,405 $ 5,678,002 $ 5,627,696 $ 221,076 $ 357,781 Loans held-for-sale $ 2,853 $ 1,408 $ 1,413 $ 1,849 $ 19,768 $ 1,445 $ (16,915 ) Total assets $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 $ 7,877,334 $ 7,738,106 $ 7,770,138 $ 93,954 $ 257,275 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 $ 1,559,248 $ 1,450,744 $ 1,391,504 $ 108,575 $ 417,414 Total deposits $ 6,206,544 $ 6,142,042 $ 6,085,800 $ 6,032,266 $ 6,037,465 $ 64,502 $ 169,079 Borrowings (1) $ 871,973 $ 891,546 $ 796,110 $ 733,105 $ 790,707 $ (19,573 ) $ 81,266 Total liabilities $ 7,198,051 $ 7,128,766 $ 6,980,127 $ 6,863,852 $ 6,923,179 $ 69,285 $ 274,872 Total equity $ 829,362 $ 804,693 $ 897,207 $ 874,254 $ 846,959 $ 24,669 $ (17,597 )

(1) Represents Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank, Notes Payable, Net and Other Borrowings

Investments

Securities available-for-sale increased $82.3 million during the second quarter to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2021 primarily due to purchases of $174.0 million, offset by calls and maturities of $100.2 million and principal payments of $4.6 million, and higher unrealized net gains of $13.5 million. The increase in unrealized net gains was due mostly to increases in the value of mortgage-backed securities as a result of decreases in longer term interest rates during the second quarter, coupled with improved pricing of CLOs and corporate debt securities due to lower credit spreads. As of June 30, 2021, our securities portfolio included $584.3 million of CLOs, $462.9 million of agency securities, $121.0 million of municipal securities, $168.6 million of corporate debt securities, and $16.2 million of SBA pool securities. The CLO portfolio, which is comprised only of AA and AAA rated securities, represented 43.2% of the total securities portfolio and the carrying value included an unrealized net loss of $3.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to an unrealized net loss of $3.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Loans

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ($ in thousands) Composition of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate $ 871,790 $ 839,965 $ 807,195 $ 826,683 $ 822,694 Multifamily 1,325,770 1,258,278 1,289,820 1,476,803 1,434,071 Construction 150,557 169,122 176,016 197,629 212,979 Commercial and industrial 725,596 760,150 748,299 710,667 764,839 Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 1,345,314 1,118,175 1,340,009 876,157 672,151 SBA 253,924 338,903 273,444 320,573 310,784 Total commercial loans 4,672,951 4,484,593 4,634,783 4,408,512 4,217,518 Single-family residential mortgage 1,288,176 1,253,251 1,230,236 1,234,479 1,370,785 Other consumer 24,350 26,557 33,386 35,011 39,393 Total consumer loans 1,312,526 1,279,808 1,263,622 1,269,490 1,410,178 Total gross loans $ 5,985,477 $ 5,764,401 $ 5,898,405 $ 5,678,002 $ 5,627,696 Composition percentage of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate 14.6 % 14.6 % 13.7 % 14.6 % 14.6 % Multifamily 22.2 % 21.8 % 21.9 % 26.0 % 25.5 % Construction 2.5 % 2.9 % 3.0 % 3.5 % 3.8 % Commercial and industrial 12.1 % 13.2 % 12.7 % 12.5 % 13.6 % Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 22.5 % 19.4 % 22.6 % 15.5 % 11.9 % SBA 4.2 % 5.9 % 4.6 % 5.6 % 5.5 % Total commercial loans 78.1 % 77.8 % 78.5 % 77.7 % 74.9 % Single-family residential mortgage 21.5 % 21.7 % 20.9 % 21.7 % 24.4 % Other consumer 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.7 % Total consumer loans 21.9 % 22.2 % 21.5 % 22.3 % 25.1 % Total gross loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Held-for-investment loans increased $221.1 million to $5.99 billion from the prior quarter, resulting from higher commercial and industrial (C&I) loans related to our warehouse credit facilities of $227.1 million and increases in multifamily loans of $67.5 million and commercial real estate loans of $31.8 million. The increases were partially offset by decreases in construction loans of $18.6 million due to prepayment activity and SBA loans of $85.0 million due mostly to the forgiveness of $94.9 million in PPP loans during the quarter, offset by $11.8 million of PPP loans originated and outstanding at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, SBA loans included $193.9 million of PPP loans, net of fees, of which $65.5 million related to PPP loans originated in 2020.

The C&I industry concentrations in dollars and as a percentage of total outstanding C&I loan balances are summarized below:

June 30, 2021 Amount % of Portfolio ($ in thousands) C&I Portfolio by Industry Finance and Insurance - Warehouse Lending $ 1,345,314 65 % Real Estate & Rental Leasing 192,323 9 % Finance and Insurance - Other 84,528 4 % Gas Stations 73,169 4 % Healthcare 71,941 3 % Wholesale Trade 40,757 2 % Manufacturing 34,086 2 % Television / Motion Pictures 30,002 1 % Food Services 29,371 1 % Other Retail Trade 28,999 1 % Professional Services 19,448 1 % Transportation 4,739 — % Accommodations 2,200 — % All Other 114,033 6 % Total $ 2,070,910 100 %

Deposits

The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated.

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ($ in thousands) Composition of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 $ 1,559,248 $ 1,450,744 $ 1,391,504 Interest-bearing checking 2,217,306 2,088,528 2,107,942 2,045,115 1,846,698 Savings 901,334 909,631 932,363 946,293 939,018 Money market 692,390 775,072 714,297 689,769 765,854 Non-brokered certificates of deposit 586,596 668,468 755,727 820,531 924,630 Brokered certificates of deposit — — 16,223 79,814 169,761 Total deposits $ 6,206,544 $ 6,142,042 $ 6,085,800 $ 6,032,266 $ 6,037,465 Composition percentage of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking 29.1 % 27.7 % 25.6 % 24.1 % 23.0 % Interest-bearing checking 35.7 % 34.0 % 34.6 % 33.9 % 30.6 % Savings 14.5 % 14.8 % 15.3 % 15.7 % 15.6 % Money market 11.2 % 12.6 % 11.7 % 11.4 % 12.7 % Non-brokered certificates of deposit 9.5 % 10.9 % 12.4 % 13.6 % 15.3 % Brokered certificates of deposit — % — % 0.4 % 1.3 % 2.8 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $64.5 million during the second quarter of 2021 to $6.21 billion due to higher noninterest-bearing checking balances of $108.6 million and interest-bearing checking of $128.8 million, offset by lower money market balances of $82.7 million, savings balances of $8.3 million, and non-brokered certificates of deposit of $81.9 million. We continue to focus on growing relationship-based deposits, strategically augmented by wholesale funding, as we actively managed down deposit costs in response to the current interest rate environment. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.81 billion and represented 29.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.70 billion, or 27.7% of total deposits, at March 31, 2021.

Debt

Advances from the FHLB decreased $144.7 million to $490.4 million, as of June 30, 2021, due to lower overnight advances, and maturities of $5.0 million in term advances during the second quarter. At June 30, 2021, FHLB advances included $85.0 million in overnight borrowings and $411.0 million in term advances with a weighted average life of 4.5 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.53%. Other borrowings totaled $125.0 million at June 30, 2021 and related to unsecured overnight borrowing from various financial institutions through the American Financial Exchange platform.

Equity

At June 30, 2021, total stockholders’ equity increased by $24.7 million to $829.4 million and tangible common equity increased by $25.0 million to $695.2 million on a linked-quarter basis. The increase in total stockholders’ equity for the second quarter included net income of $19.1 million, share-based award compensation of $1.3 million, and higher net accumulated other comprehensive income of $9.6 million, offset by dividends to common and preferred stockholders of $4.7 million and the impact of vested and exercised share-based awards of $0.5 million. Tangible book value per share increased to $13.69 as of June 30, 2021 from $13.24 at March 31, 2021.

Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 15.33% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.89%. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021 and the previous four quarters. The interim capital relief related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard increased the Bank's leverage ratio by approximately 8 basis points at June 30, 2021.

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Capital Ratios(1) Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 15.33 % 15.87 % 17.01 % 16.19 % 16.35 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.71 % 13.17 % 14.35 % 14.94 % 15.10 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.14 % 11.50 % 11.19 % 11.59 % 11.68 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.89 % 9.62 % 10.90 % 10.79 % 10.56 % Banc of California, NA Total risk-based capital ratio 17.25 % 17.82 % 17.27 % 18.14 % 18.17 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.09 % 16.57 % 16.02 % 16.89 % 16.92 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.09 % 16.57 % 16.02 % 16.89 % 16.92 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.52 % 12.13 % 12.19 % 12.21 % 11.84 %

(1) June 30, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary.

Credit Quality

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Asset quality information and ratios ($ in thousands) Delinquent loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 16,983 $ 31,005 $ 13,981 $ 51,229 $ 49,810 90+ days delinquent 17,998 30,292 17,636 31,809 45,384 Total delinquent loans $ 34,981 $ 61,297 $ 31,617 $ 83,038 $ 95,194 Total delinquent loans to total loans 0.58 % 1.06 % 0.54 % 1.46 % 1.69 % Non-performing assets, excluding loans held-for-sale Non-accrual loans $ 51,299 $ 55,920 $ 35,900 $ 66,337 $ 72,703 90+ days delinquent and still accruing loans — — 728 547 — Non-performing loans 51,299 55,920 36,628 66,884 72,703 Other real estate owned 3,253 — — — — Non-performing assets $ 54,552 $ 55,920 $ 36,628 $ 66,884 $ 72,703 ALL to non-performing loans 147.93 % 141.90 % 221.22 % 135.95 % 124.30 % Non-performing loans to total loans held-for-investment 0.86 % 0.97 % 0.62 % 1.18 % 1.29 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.46 % 0.86 % 0.94 % Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) Performing TDRs $ 6,029 $ 6,347 $ 4,733 $ 5,408 $ 5,597 Non-performing TDRs 3,120 4,130 4,264 20,002 20,275 Total TDRs $ 9,149 $ 10,477 $ 8,997 $ 25,410 $ 25,872

Total delinquent loans decreased $26.3 million in the second quarter to $35.0 million at June 30, 2021, due to $45.5 million returning to current status offset by $19.8 million of additions including $4.3 million in guaranteed SBA loans that were repurchased and are pending resolution. Delinquent loans included single-family residential (SFR) loans of $21.7 million, or 62% of the total delinquent balance at quarter end, and represented $26.1 million of the quarter over quarter decrease. Excluding delinquent SFR loans, the remaining delinquent loans totaled $13.3 million, or 0.28% of total loans at June 30, 2021.

Non-performing loans decreased $4.6 million to $51.3 million as of June 30, 2021, of which $32.0 million, or 62%, relates to loans in a current payment status. The second quarter decrease was due to $16.1 million in cured loans and payoffs offset by $11.5 million of loans placed on non-accrual status, including $6.6 million in guaranteed SBA loans that were repurchased and are pending resolution. At June 30, 2021, non-performing loans included (i) a legacy relationship totaling $7.2 million that is well-secured by a combination of commercial real estate and SFR properties with an average loan-to-value ratio of 50%, (ii) SFR loans totaling $21.2 million, (iii) repurchased guaranteed SBA loans of $6.6 million, and (iv) other commercial loans of $16.3 million.

At June 30, 2021, non-performing assets includes other real estate, consisting of one SFR property, totaling $3.3 million.

In light of the pandemic, we provided support to clients by granting loan deferments or forbearances. The loans on deferment or forbearance status as of the dates indicated are shown below:

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Count Amount(1) % of Loans in

Category Count Amount % of Loans

in Category ($ in thousands) Single-family residential mortgage 46 $ 52,384 4 % 47 $ 48,831 4 % All other loans 10 34,174 1 % 15 59,858 1 % Total 56 $ 86,558 1 % 62 $ 108,689 2 %

(1) Includes loans in the process of deferment or forbearance which are not reported as delinquent.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) Balance at beginning of period $ 79,353 $ 81,030 $ 90,927 $ 90,370 $ 78,243 Loans charged off (886 ) (565 ) (11,520 ) (1,821 ) — Recoveries 26 172 609 248 608 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (860 ) (393 ) (10,911 ) (1,573 ) 608 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (2,608 ) (1,284 ) 1,014 2,130 11,519 Balance at end of period $ 75,885 $ 79,353 $ 81,030 $ 90,927 $ 90,370 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 3,360 $ 3,183 $ 3,206 $ 4,195 $ 3,888 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 454 177 (23 ) (989 ) 307 Balance at end of period 3,814 3,360 3,183 3,206 4,195 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 79,699 $ 82,713 $ 84,213 $ 94,133 $ 94,565 ALL to total loans 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.60 % 1.61 % ACL to total loans 1.33 % 1.43 % 1.43 % 1.66 % 1.68 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.38 % 1.51 % 1.48 % 1.74 % 1.76 % ACL to NPLs 155.36 % 147.91 % 229.91 % 140.74 % 130.07 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.77 % 0.12 % (0.04 ) % Reserve for loss on repurchased loans Balance at beginning of period $ 5,383 $ 5,515 $ 5,487 $ 5,567 $ 5,601 Initial provision for loan repurchases — — — 11 — (Reversal of) provision for loan repurchases (99 ) (132 ) 28 (91 ) (34 ) Utilization of reserve for loan repurchases (189 ) — — — — Balance at end of period $ 5,095 $ 5,383 $ 5,515 $ 5,487 $ 5,567

The allowance for expected credit losses (ACL), which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $79.7 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $82.7 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. The $3.0 million decrease in the ACL was due to: (i) lower general reserves of $3.3 million from portfolio mix, including higher portfolio balances, offset by improved economic assumptions and asset quality trends, (ii) net charge-offs of $860 thousand, and (iii) higher specific reserves of $1.2 million. The ACL coverage of non-performing loans was 155% at June 30, 2021 compared to 148% at March 31, 2021.

Our ACL methodology uses a nationally recognized, third-party model that includes many assumptions based on historical and peer loss data, current loan portfolio risk profile including risk ratings, and economic forecasts including macroeconomic variables (MEVs) released by our model provider during June 2021. In contrast to the March 2021 forecasts, the assumptions in the June 2021 forecasts generally reflect a more favorable view of the economy (i.e. higher GDP growth rates and lower unemployment rates). While the June 2021 forecasts reflect an improving economy with the rollout of the vaccine and other factors, there continues to be uncertainty regarding the impact of inflation (lasting or transitory), COVID-19 variants and the ultimate pace of the recovery. Accordingly, our economic assumptions and the resulting ACL level and provision reversal consider both the positive assumptions and potential uncertainties. The ACL also incorporated qualitative factors to account for certain loan portfolio characteristics that are not taken into consideration by the third-party model including underlying strengths and weaknesses in various segments of the loan portfolio. As is the case with all estimates, the ACL is expected to be impacted in future periods by economic volatility, changing economic forecasts, underlying model assumptions, and asset quality metrics, all of which may be better than or worse than current estimates.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003, and referencing event code 7494802. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be made available approximately one hour after the call has ended on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and referencing event code 10157715.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with approximately $8.0 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 36 offices including 30 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to those, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, financial results and condition of Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the control of Banc of California, Inc., including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Banc of California Inc. and its subsidiaries, their customers and third parties. Further, statements about the potential effects of the proposed acquisition of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on the business, financial results and condition of Banc of California, Inc. and its subsidiaries may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the control of Banc of California, Inc., including (i) the possibility that the merger does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals, financial tests or other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; (ii) changes in Banc of California Inc.’s or Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stock price before closing, including as a result of its financial performance prior to closing, or more generally due to broader stock market movements, and the performance of financial companies and peer group companies; (iii) the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Banc of California Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operate; (iv) the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Banc of California Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp; (v) the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; (vi) diversion of management time on merger-related issues; (vii) lower than expected revenues, credit quality deterioration or a reduction in real estate values or a reduction in net earnings; and (viii) other risks that are described in Banc of California Inc.’s and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s public filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Banc of California, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,332 $ 379,509 $ 220,819 $ 292,490 $ 420,640 Securities available-for-sale 1,353,154 1,270,830 1,231,431 1,245,867 1,176,029 Loans held-for-sale 2,853 1,408 1,413 1,849 19,768 Loans held-for-investment 5,985,477 5,764,401 5,898,405 5,678,002 5,627,696 Allowance for loan losses (75,885 ) (79,353 ) (81,030 ) (90,927 ) (90,370 ) Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 44,569 44,964 44,506 44,809 46,585 Servicing rights, net 1,162 1,407 1,454 1,621 1,753 Other real estate owned, net 3,253 — — — — Premises and equipment, net 118,649 120,071 121,520 123,812 125,247 Alternative energy partnership investments, net 24,068 23,809 27,977 27,786 26,967 Goodwill 37,144 37,144 37,144 37,144 37,144 Other intangible assets, net 2,069 2,351 2,633 2,939 3,292 Deferred income tax, net 41,628 47,877 45,957 43,744 48,288 Income tax receivable 4,084 210 1,105 10,701 13,094 Bank owned life insurance investment 113,168 112,479 111,807 111,115 110,487 Right of use assets 20,364 22,069 19,633 18,909 19,408 Other assets 188,324 184,283 192,560 188,245 184,110 Total assets $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 $ 7,877,334 $ 7,738,106 $ 7,770,138 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,808,918 $ 1,700,343 $ 1,559,248 $ 1,450,744 $ 1,391,504 Interest-bearing deposits 4,397,626 4,441,699 4,526,552 4,581,522 4,645,961 Total deposits 6,206,544 6,142,042 6,085,800 6,032,266 6,037,465 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 490,419 635,105 539,795 559,482 617,170 Other borrowings 125,000 — — — — Long-term debt, net 256,554 256,441 256,315 173,623 173,537 Reserve for loss on repurchased loans 5,095 5,383 5,515 5,487 5,567 Lease liabilities 21,588 23,173 20,647 19,938 20,531 Due on unsettled securities purchases 28,629 — — — — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,222 66,622 72,055 73,056 68,909 Total liabilities 7,198,051 7,128,766 6,980,127 6,863,852 6,923,179 Commitments and contingent liabilities Preferred stock 94,956 94,956 184,878 184,878 185,037 Common stock 527 526 522 522 522 Common stock, class B non-voting non-convertible 5 5 5 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 630,654 629,844 634,704 633,409 632,117 Retained earnings 129,307 115,004 110,179 95,001 85,670 Treasury stock (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) (40,827 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 14,740 5,185 7,746 1,266 (15,565 ) Total stockholders’ equity 829,362 804,693 897,207 874,254 846,959 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,027,413 $ 7,933,459 $ 7,877,334 $ 7,738,106 $ 7,770,138

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 61,900 $ 61,345 $ 66,105 $ 62,019 $ 63,642 $ 123,245 $ 129,176 Securities 6,986 6,501 6,636 6,766 7,816 13,487 15,636 Other interest-earning assets 791 772 789 881 1,239 1,563 2,599 Total interest and dividend income 69,677 68,618 73,530 69,666 72,697 138,295 147,411 Interest expense Deposits 3,543 4,286 5,436 7,564 10,205 7,829 24,816 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,944 3,112 3,479 3,860 4,818 6,056 10,701 Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities 3,343 3,304 3,052 2,387 2,359 6,647 4,718 Total interest expense 9,830 10,702 11,967 13,811 17,382 20,532 40,235 Net interest income 59,847 57,916 61,563 55,855 55,315 117,763 107,176 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (2,154 ) (1,107 ) 991 1,141 11,826 (3,261 ) 27,587 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 62,001 59,023 60,572 54,714 43,489 121,024 79,589 Noninterest income Customer service fees 1,990 1,758 1,953 1,498 1,224 3,748 2,320 Loan servicing income 38 268 149 186 95 306 170 Income from bank owned life insurance 690 672 691 629 591 1,362 1,169 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale — — — — 2,011 — 2,011 Fair value adjustment on loans held for sale 20 — 36 24 25 20 (1,561 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of loans — — — 272 — — (27 ) All other income 1,432 1,683 4,146 1,345 1,582 3,115 3,507 Total noninterest income 4,170 4,381 6,975 3,954 5,528 8,551 7,589 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,042 25,719 25,836 23,277 24,260 50,761 47,696 Naming rights termination — — — — 26,769 — 26,769 Occupancy and equipment 7,277 7,196 7,560 7,457 7,090 14,473 14,333 Professional fees 1,749 4,022 29 5,147 4,596 5,771 10,560 Data processing 1,621 1,655 1,608 1,657 1,536 3,276 3,309 Advertising 78 118 171 219 1,157 196 2,913 Regulatory assessments 769 774 748 784 725 1,543 1,209 (Reversal of) provision for loan repurchase reserves (99 ) (132 ) 28 (91 ) (34 ) (231 ) (634 ) Amortization of intangible assets 282 282 306 353 430 564 859 Merger-related costs 700 700 — — — 1,400 — All other expense 3,969 2,771 3,337 3,021 6,408 6,740 10,937 Total noninterest expense before (gain) loss in alternative energy partnership investments 41,388 43,105 39,623 41,824 72,937 84,493 117,951 (Gain) loss in alternative energy partnership investments (829 ) 3,630 (673 ) (1,430 ) (167 ) 2,801 1,738 Total noninterest expense 40,559 46,735 38,950 40,394 72,770 87,294 119,689 Income (loss) before income taxes 25,612 16,669 28,597 18,274 (23,753 ) 42,281 (32,511 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,562 2,294 6,894 2,361 (5,304 ) 8,856 (7,469 ) Net income (loss) 19,050 14,375 21,703 15,913 (18,449 ) 33,425 (25,042 ) Preferred stock dividends 1,727 3,141 3,447 3,447 3,442 4,868 6,975 Income allocated to participating securities — 62 456 281 — 122 — Participating securities dividends — — 94 94 94 — 188 Impact of preferred stock redemption — 3,347 — 7 (49 ) 3,347 (575 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 17,323 $ 7,825 $ 17,706 $ 12,084 $ (21,936 ) $ 25,088 $ (31,630 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.16 $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ (0.44 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.15 $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ (0.44 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.63 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 50,650,186 50,350,897 50,125,462 50,108,655 50,030,919 50,501,369 50,247,848 Diluted 50,892,202 50,750,522 50,335,271 50,190,933 50,030,919 50,810,285 50,247,848 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12

Banc of California, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Profitability and other ratios of consolidated operations Return on average assets(1) 0.98 % 0.74 % 1.11 % 0.82 % (0.96) % Return on average equity(1) 9.38 % 6.56 % 9.67 % 7.32 % (8.69) % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 10.34 % 4.77 % 10.69 % 7.68 % (13.83) % Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss) ROAA(2) 1.20 % 0.80 % 1.52 % 1.00 % (0.62) % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.13 % 1.06 % 1.25 % 0.98 % 0.83 % Dividend payout ratio(3) 17.65 % 37.50 % 17.14 % 25.00 % (13.64) % Average loan yield 4.30 % 4.30 % 4.58 % 4.46 % 4.48 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.66 % 0.93 % Average cost of total deposits 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.36 % 0.51 % 0.71 % Net interest spread 3.04 % 2.95 % 3.15 % 2.84 % 2.77 % Net interest margin(1) 3.27 % 3.19 % 3.38 % 3.09 % 3.09 % Noninterest income to total revenue(4) 6.51 % 7.03 % 10.18 % 6.61 % 9.09 % Noninterest income to average total assets(1) 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.36 % 0.20 % 0.29 % Noninterest expense to average total assets(1) 2.08 % 2.41 % 2.00 % 2.09 % 3.78 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2) 2.15 % 2.15 % 2.26 % 2.10 % 2.22 % Efficiency ratio(2)(5) 63.36 % 75.02 % 56.83 % 67.54 % 119.60 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(2)(5) 65.58 % 66.91 % 64.26 % 68.31 % 72.74 % Average loans held-for-investment to average deposits 92.74 % 93.74 % 95.65 % 92.86 % 98.51 % Average securities available-for-sale to average total assets 16.71 % 15.73 % 15.96 % 15.49 % 13.75 % Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets 10.41 % 11.30 % 11.49 % 11.26 % 11.04 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) The ratios are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See Non-GAAP measures section for reconciliation of the calculation. (3) The ratio is calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings (loss) per common share. (4) Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income. (5) The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income

Banc of California, Inc. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Cost Paid (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Yield Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest-earning assets Loans held-for-sale $ 1,987 $ 15 3.03 % $ 1,413 $ 7 2.01 % $ 1,564 $ 8 2.03 % SFR mortgage 1,277,552 11,410 3.58 % 1,210,105 11,747 3.94 % 1,224,865 12,955 4.21 % Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction 2,313,483 27,222 4.72 % 2,322,509 26,387 4.61 % 2,507,950 30,371 4.82 % Commercial and industrial, SBA, and lease financing 2,154,512 22,978 4.28 % 2,221,494 22,910 4.18 % 1,978,684 21,984 4.42 % Other consumer 23,881 275 4.62 % 28,520 294 4.18 % 31,856 787 9.83 % Gross loans and leases 5,771,415 61,900 4.30 % 5,784,041 61,345 4.30 % 5,744,919 66,105 4.58 % Securities 1,308,230 6,986 2.14 % 1,236,138 6,501 2.13 % 1,239,295 6,636 2.13 % Other interest-earning assets 258,915 791 1.23 % 336,443 772 0.93 % 262,363 789 1.20 % Total interest-earning assets 7,338,560 69,677 3.81 % 7,356,622 68,618 3.78 % 7,246,577 73,530 4.04 % Allowance for loan losses (79,103 ) (81,111 ) (83,745 ) BOLI and noninterest-earning assets 567,549 585,441 602,165 Total assets $ 7,827,006 $ 7,860,952 $ 7,764,997 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking $ 2,182,419 $ 679 0.12 % $ 2,140,314 $ 901 0.17 % $ 2,086,146 $ 1,131 0.22 % Savings 903,940 1,974 0.88 % 928,446 2,013 0.88 % 937,649 2,128 0.90 % Money market 734,165 270 0.15 % 726,079 377 0.21 % 671,949 414 0.25 % Certificates of deposit 633,101 620 0.39 % 720,180 995 0.56 % 860,131 1,763 0.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,453,625 3,543 0.32 % 4,515,019 4,286 0.38 % 4,555,875 5,436 0.47 % FHLB advances 418,111 2,944 2.82 % 446,618 3,112 2.83 % 534,303 3,479 2.59 % Long-term debt and other interest-bearing liabilities 274,412 3,343 4.89 % 260,488 3,304 5.14 % 238,265 3,052 5.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,146,148 9,830 0.77 % 5,222,125 10,702 0.83 % 5,328,443 11,967 0.89 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,767,711 1,653,517 1,448,422 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 98,174 97,136 95,567 Total liabilities 7,012,033 6,972,778 6,872,432 Total stockholders’ equity 814,973 888,174 892,565 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,827,006 $ 7,860,952 $ 7,764,997 Net interest income/spread $ 59,847 3.04 % $ 57,916 2.95 % $ 61,563 3.15 % Net interest margin 3.27 % 3.19 % 3.38 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 143 % 141 % 136 % Total deposits $ 6,221,336 $ 3,543 0.23 % $ 6,168,536 $ 4,286 0.28 % $ 6,004,297 $ 5,436 0.36 % Total funding (1) $ 6,913,859 $ 9,830 0.57 % $ 6,875,642 $ 10,702 0.63 % $ 6,776,865 $ 11,967 0.70 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.