Gap Inc. Announces Launch of New Integrated Rewards Program One Membership. Four Brands.

Today, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of a new integrated Rewards program across the U.S. and Puerto Rico: One Membership. Four Brands. The new program will simplify and streamline how members can earn and redeem their rewards within our four brands by combining the previous credit card and loyalty programs under Navyist Rewards, Gap Good Rewards, Banana Republic Rewards, and Athleta Rewards.

Gap Inc. One Membership. Four Brands

With membership levels, the new program will make it easier for both Cardmembers and Rewards members to earn points, enable them to redeem their rewards faster and create opportunities to give back by donating to one of our five charitable funds. Rewards members receive special perks, bonuses, and brand exclusive benefits when they join. And as part of the program, members can shop across all four brands and no matter which brand they enrolled in or how they spend, all of their points will be in one place.

“Our goal is to turn our customers into lifelong loyalists by reimagining our Rewards program and creating unique, personalized experiences that will make it easier to shop, earn and redeem rewards across our family of brands,” said John Strain, Chief Customer, Digital and Technology Officer at Gap Inc. “We’re excited to build on the success of the loyalty program launched last year, which incorporates customer feedback to create an incredible experience for our members.”

Since relaunching our loyalty program in fall 2020, we have enrolled more than 19 million new customers in less than 12 months. There are now more than 37 million Cardmembers and Rewards members combined who have been automatically migrated to the new program.

What’s Changing?

Our enhanced program will allow Cardmembers to earn 5 points for every $1 spent across our family of brands and Rewards members to earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Members will be able to redeem rewards in $1 (or 100 point) increments, rather than 500 point increments as in the old program, allowing for faster accumulation of rewards and quicker redemption.

The new program has published membership tier levels based on annual spend:

Core ($0 – $500 Annual Spend)

  • Free to Join
  • Double Rewards Redemption Days
  • Bonus Points for quarterly cross-brand purchases
  • Birthday surprise
  • Free 3–5 day shipping on orders exceeding $50
  • Ability to donate points
  • Dynamic in-season promotions and offers
  • Core member only exclusive offers

Enthusiast ($500-$999 Annual Spend or Cardmember)

29.06.21Gap Inc. Highlights Action and Progress Toward Driving Systemic Change With the Release of Its First Equality & Belonging Report
