checkAd

Aktia's half-year report for January–June will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
22 July 2021 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia's half-year report for January–June will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's half-year report for January–June 2021 will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m. (EEST). The half-year report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia’s results event on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 10.30 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aktia's half-year report for January–June will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m. Aktia Bank PlcPress release22 July 2021 at 1.00 p.m. Aktia's half-year report for January–June will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m. Aktia's half-year report for January–June 2021 will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Comstock’s LiNiCo to Recycle 100,000 Tons of Lithium-ion Batteries per Year
Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Mydecine Expands Portfolio of Novel Molecules Filing New Patent for MDMA-like Compounds
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Vista Gold Commences Definitive Feasibility Study for the Mt Todd Gold Project and Advances Other ...
Apollo Strengthens Management Team and Initiates Strategic US Marketing Initiative
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board