Aktia's half-year report for January–June will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's half-year report for January–June 2021 will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m. (EEST). The half-year report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia’s results event on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 10.30 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.