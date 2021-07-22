checkAd

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Announces $250 Million Increase to Its Stock Repurchase Program

-Net New Home Orders up 22% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Units up 53% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Dollar Value up 50% Year-Over-Year-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 24.6%-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.00-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”) and extended the term of the Repurchase Program through December 31, 2022, increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $250 million to $500 million.

“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another strong quarter of profitability in the second quarter of 2021, generating fully diluted earnings per share of $1.00, representing a 133% increase as compared to the second quarter of 2020,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “Our average sales price and homebuilding gross margin percentage came in above the high end of our stated guidance, as our teams did an excellent job executing on our business plan while navigating the supply chain issues that persist in our industry. In addition, we posted company records in a number of key metrics for a second quarter, including home sales revenue, pre-tax profit, and quarter-ending backlog value.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Order activity during the second quarter was robust as we averaged 4.7 sales per community per month, a 53% improvement over the second quarter of 2020. Demand trends remained elevated in all of our markets and at all of our price points, a sign that buyers remain motivated in a number of demographic segments in conjunction with the ongoing and widespread shortage of available housing supply. Similar to the first quarter, we intentionally constrained our sales releases to implement price increases and manage our backlog, a decision that proved to be a profitable one for our company, as homebuilding gross margin expanded 300 basis points year-over-year to 24.6% for the quarter.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “With a favorable industry outlook, a sizable backlog and a rapidly improving return profile, Tri Pointe Homes is poised to continue the strong operating momentum into the back half of 2021. Longer term, we believe we have an excellent opportunity to build on our recent success, thanks to the increasing scale we are realizing in many of our markets and the land investments we have made, which will lead to significant community count growth in 2022. Given these positives, we are extremely optimistic about the future of our company.”

Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2021 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2020

  • Net income was $117.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $56.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.
  • Home sales revenue of $1.0 billion compared to $766.9 million, an increase of 32%
    • New home deliveries of 1,545 homes compared to 1,229 homes, an increase of 26%
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $653,000 compared to $624,000, an increase of 5%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 24.6% compared to 21.6%, an increase of 300 basis points
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 27.7%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 9.6% compared to 10.8%, a decrease of 120 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 1,622 compared to 1,332, an increase of 22%
  • Active selling communities averaged 114.5 compared to 144.3, a decrease of 21%
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 14.2 orders (4.7 monthly) compared to 9.2 orders (3.1 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 7% compared to 21%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 3,902 homes compared to 2,558, an increase of 53%
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $2.5 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 50%
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $647,000 compared to $656,000, a decrease of 1%
  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 37.1% and 25.7%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2021
  • Repurchased 3,666,676 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $22.60 for an aggregate dollar amount of $82.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021
  • Extended maximum amount of revolving credit facility from $600 million to $650 million and extended the maturity date of both the revolving credit facility and term loan facility to June 2026†
  • Ended the second quarter of 2021 with total liquidity of $1.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $556.5 million and $593.1 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

† The maturity date for $30 million of loans under the Company’s term facility and $45 million of commitments under its revolving facility, respectively, were not extended and remain scheduled to mature on March 29, 2023.

“At Tri Pointe, we understand that the housing market is constantly changing, and that in order to be successful, we must change along with it,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “That is why we invest heavily in market research to keep our new home offerings fresh and maintain our premium lifestyle brand advantage. The same is true with how we leverage technology to improve our processes and reduce costs. Our results in the second quarter of 2021 are a testament to our ability to adapt and change in a market that has become increasingly difficult to navigate as a result of supply chain issues and labor and material shortages. We believe this is a competitive strength for our company, and one that will allow us to be successful as the housing market continues to evolve.”

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,450 and 1,550 homes at an average sales price between $620,000 and $630,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage will be in the range of 23.5% to 24.5% for the third quarter of 2021 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 9.5% to 10.0%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 will be approximately 25.0%.

For the full year, the Company expects to open approximately 70 new communities and end the year with between 120 and 130 active selling communities. In addition, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,000 and 6,300 homes at an average sales price between $625,000 and $635,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 23.5% to 24.5% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 9.8% to 10.3%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 25%.

Stock Repurchase Program

On July 21, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of Company common stock pursuant to its Repurchase Program and extended the term of the Repurchase Program through December 31, 2022. As of July 21, 2021, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 12,175,129 shares of common stock for approximately $243 million pursuant to the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $500 million through December 31, 2022. Purchases of common stock pursuant to the Repurchase Program may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated under the Repurchase Program to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Company management will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 22, 2021.  The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13721036. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain and subject to rapid change, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the emergence and spread of new strains or variants of COVID-19, the severity and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing and future social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability and acceptance of effective vaccines, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; raw material and labor prices and availability; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696

Media Contact:

Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com, 310-437-0045
  

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   Change   % Change   2021   2020   Change   % Change
Operating Data: (unaudited)
Home sales revenue $ 1,009,307     $ 766,942     $ 242,365     32 %   $ 1,725,982     $ 1,361,780     $ 364,202     27 %
Homebuilding gross margin $ 248,092     $ 165,508     $ 82,584     50 %   $ 419,411     $ 287,464     $ 131,947     46 %
Homebuilding gross margin % 24.6 %   21.6 %   3.0 %       24.3 %   21.1 %   3.2 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 27.7 %   24.6 %   3.1 %       27.3 %   24.1 %   3.2 %    
SG&A expense $ 96,752     $ 82,748     $ 14,004     17 %   $ 178,561     $ 165,222     $ 13,339     8 %
SG&A expense as a % of home sales
revenue 		9.6 %   10.8 %   (1.2 )%       10.3 %   12.1 %   (1.8 )%    
Net income $ 117,869     $ 56,528     $ 61,341     109 %   $ 188,671     $ 88,411     $ 100,260     113 %
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 201,986     $ 120,771     $ 81,215     67 %   $ 328,066     $ 188,727     $ 139,339     74 %
Interest incurred $ 22,558     $ 21,828     $ 730     3 %   $ 43,737     $ 42,607     $ 1,130     3 %
Interest in cost of home sales $ 30,851     $ 21,801     $ 9,050     42 %   $ 51,529     $ 38,623     $ 12,906     33 %
                               
Other Data:                              
Net new home orders 1,622     1,332     290     22 %   3,609     2,993     616     21 %
New homes delivered 1,545     1,229     316     26 %   2,671     2,187     484     22 %
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 653     $ 624     $ 29     5 %   $ 646     $ 623     $ 23     4 %
Cancellation rate 7 %   21 %   (14 )%       7 %   17 %   (10 )%    
Average selling communities 114.5     144.3     (29.8 )   (21 )%   113.4     142.4     (29.0 )   (20 )%
Selling communities at end of period 109     145     (36 )   (25 )%                
Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 2,524,442     $ 1,679,068     $ 845,374     50 %                
Backlog (homes) 3,902     2,558     1,344     53 %                
Average sales price in backlog $ 647     $ 656     $ (9 )   (1 )%                
                               
  June 30,   December 31,                        
  2021   2020   Change   % Change                
Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited)                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 556,483     $ 621,295     $ (64,812 )   (10 )%                
Real estate inventories $ 3,085,582     $ 2,910,142     $ 175,440     6 %                
Lots owned or controlled 37,112     35,641     1,471     4 %                
Homes under construction (1) 4,336     3,044     1,292     42 %                
Homes completed, unsold 19     68     (49 )   (72 )%                
Debt $ 1,344,574     $ 1,343,001     $ 1,573     0 %                
Stockholders’ equity $ 2,279,290     $ 2,232,537     $ 46,753     2.1 %                
Book capitalization $ 3,623,864     $ 3,575,538     $ 48,326     1 %                
Ratio of debt-to-capital 37.1 %   37.6 %   (0.5 )%                    
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 25.7 %   24.4 %   1.3 %                    

__________
(1) Homes under construction included 91 and 86 models at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  June 30,   December 31,
  2021   2020
Assets (unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 556,483     $ 621,295  
Receivables 91,348     63,551  
Real estate inventories 3,085,582     2,910,142  
Investments in unconsolidated entities 74,051     75,056  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,604     158,529  
Deferred tax assets, net 44,388     47,525  
Other assets 151,701     145,882  
Total assets $ 4,160,157     $ 4,021,980  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 141,143     $ 79,690  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 395,138     366,740  
Loans payable 258,979     258,979  
Senior notes 1,085,595     1,084,022  
Total liabilities 1,880,855     1,789,431  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 115,211,206 and 121,882,778 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,150     1,219  
Additional paid-in capital 203,288     345,137  
Retained earnings 2,074,852     1,886,181  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,279,290     2,232,537  
Noncontrolling interests 12     12  
Total equity 2,279,302     2,232,549  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,160,157     $ 4,021,980  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Homebuilding:              
Home sales revenue $ 1,009,307     $ 766,942     $ 1,725,982     $ 1,361,780  
Land and lot sales revenue 5,416     220     6,939     220  
Other operations revenue 660     648     1,323     1,266  
Total revenues 1,015,383     767,810     1,734,244     1,363,266  
Cost of home sales 761,215     601,434     1,306,571     1,074,316  
Cost of land and lot sales 4,874     374     5,027     576  
Other operations expense 686     624     1,310     1,248  
Sales and marketing 45,489     45,194     85,949     87,831  
General and administrative 51,263     37,554     92,612     77,391  
Restructuring charges     5,549         5,549  
Homebuilding income from operations 151,856     77,081     242,775     116,355  
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (16 )   (25 )   (29 )   (39 )
Other income (loss), net 149     (6,328 )   257     (5,955 )
Homebuilding income before income taxes 151,989     70,728     243,003     110,361  
Financial Services:              
Revenues 2,681     2,296     4,786     3,890  
Expenses 1,485     1,285     2,892     2,364  
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 3,949     2,932     6,640     4,488  
Financial services income before income taxes 5,145     3,943     8,534     6,014  
Income before income taxes 157,134     74,671     251,537     116,375  
Provision for income taxes (39,265 )   (18,143 )   (62,866 )   (27,964 )
Net income $ 117,869     $ 56,528     $ 188,671     $ 88,411  
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 1.01     $ 0.43     $ 1.60     $ 0.67  
Diluted $ 1.00     $ 0.43     $ 1.59     $ 0.67  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic 116,824,108     130,292,563     118,082,691     132,326,856  
Diluted 117,770,084     130,506,567     118,921,340     132,763,775  


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 223     $ 652     165     $ 525     383     $ 658     305     $ 519  
California 698     705     490     737     1,155     692     829     747  
Nevada 127     589     109     505     201     602     189     515  
Washington 69     968     40     916     147     985     92     871  
West total 1,117     697     804     671     1,886     698     1,415     675  
Colorado 59     568     55     595     99     582     119     580  
Texas 233     498     254     477     447     477     463     469  
Central total 292     512     309     498     546     496     582     492  
Maryland 72     570     75     556     130     559     130     558  
North Carolina 21     407             35     392          
South Carolina                 4     285          
Virginia 43     725     41     777     70     727     60     791  
East total 136     594     116     635     239     579     190     632  
Total 1,545     $ 653     1,229     $ 624     2,671     $ 646     2,187     $ 623  
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona 233     15.2     162     19.0     494     15.1     402     16.9  
California 630     39.0     598     54.0     1,320     38.6     1,262     54.9  
Nevada 180     11.3     102     16.5     435     11.6     268     15.4  
Washington 90     6.2     105     9.5     161     5.6     231     8.3  
West total 1,133     71.7     967     99.0     2,410     70.9     2,163     95.5  
Colorado 58     5.8     50     3.8     163     5.3     109     4.1  
Texas 278     22.0     205     29.7     707     23.0     439     30.1  
Central total 336     27.8     255     33.5     870     28.3     548     34.2  
Maryland 46     5.7     80     8.5     109     5.8     203     9.1  
North Carolina 24     1.8             66     1.6          
South Carolina 16     2.0             22     1.5          
Virginia 67     5.5     30     3.3     132     5.3     79     3.6  
East total 153     15.0     110     11.8     329     14.2     282     12.7  
Total 1,622     114.5     1,332     144.3     3,609     113.4     2,993     142.4  


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  As of June 30, 2021   As of June 30, 2020
  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 590     $ 424,048     $ 719     427     $ 255,916     $ 599  
California 1,423     921,602     648     985     689,789     700  
Nevada 370     245,895     665     216     134,652     623  
Washington 153     165,314     1,080     228     213,093     935  
West total 2,536     1,756,859     693     1,856     1,293,450     697  
Colorado 190     126,913     668     90     54,170     602  
Texas 758     372,381     491     321     146,650     457  
Central total 948     499,294     527     411     200,820     489  
Maryland 180     107,524     597     190     108,856     573  
North Carolina 43     18,509     430              
South Carolina 21     7,662     365              
Virginia 174     134,594     774     101     75,942     752  
East total 418     268,289     642     291     184,798     635  
Total 3,902     $ 2,524,442     $ 647     2,558     $ 1,679,068     $ 656  
                       
                  June 30,   December 31,
                  2021   2020
Lots Owned or Controlled:                      
Arizona                 3,865     4,128  
California                 14,749     15,040  
Nevada                 2,191     2,639  
Washington                 933     964  
West total                 21,738     22,771  
Colorado                 1,506     1,080  
Texas                 8,900     6,985  
Central total                 10,406     8,065  
Maryland                 766     892  
North Carolina                 3,169     2,808  
South Carolina                 102     106  
Virginia                 931     999  
East total                 4,968     4,805  
Total                 37,112     35,641  
                       
                  June 30,   December 31,
                  2021   2020
Lots by Ownership Type:                      
Lots owned                 22,706     22,620  
Lots controlled (1)                 14,406     13,021  
Total                 37,112     35,641  

(1) As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2021, lots controlled for Central and East include 2,060 lots and 184 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2021   %   2020   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 1,009,307     100.0 %   $ 766,942     100.0 %
Cost of home sales 761,215     75.4 %   601,434     78.4 %
Homebuilding gross margin 248,092     24.6 %   165,508     21.6 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 30,851     3.1 %   21,801     2.8 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 232     0.0 %   1,380     0.2 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 279,175     27.7 %   $ 188,689     24.6 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.6 %       21.6 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 27.7 %       24.6 %    


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   %   2020   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 1,725,982     100.0 %   $ 1,361,780     100.0 %
Cost of home sales 1,306,571     75.7 %   1,074,316     78.9 %
Homebuilding gross margin 419,411     24.3 %   287,464     21.1 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 51,529     3.0 %   38,623     2.8 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 445     0.0 %   1,729     0.1 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 471,385     27.3 %   $ 327,816     24.1 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.3 %       21.1 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 27.3 %       24.1 %    


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

  June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Loans payable $ 258,979     $ 258,979  
Senior notes 1,085,595     1,084,022  
Total debt 1,344,574     1,343,001  
Stockholders’ equity 2,279,290     2,232,537  
Total capital $ 3,623,864     $ 3,575,538  
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 37.1 %   37.6 %
       
Total debt $ 1,344,574     $ 1,343,001  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (556,483 )   (621,295 )
Net debt 788,091     721,706  
Stockholders’ equity 2,279,290     2,232,537  
Net capital $ 3,067,381     $ 2,954,243  
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 25.7 %   24.4 %

__________
(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) impairments and lot option abandonments, (g) early loan termination costs and (h) restructuring charges. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (in thousands)
Net income $ 117,869     $ 56,528     $ 188,671     $ 88,411  
Interest expense:              
Interest incurred 22,558     21,828     43,737     42,607  
Interest capitalized (22,558 )   (21,828 )   (43,737 )   (42,607 )
Amortization of interest in cost of sales 31,124     21,806     51,802     38,628  
Provision for income taxes 39,265     18,143     62,866     27,964  
Depreciation and amortization 8,990     6,720     16,120     12,176  
EBITDA 197,248     103,197     319,459     167,179  
Amortization of stock-based compensation 4,506     3,786     8,162     7,411  
Impairments and lot option abandonments 232     1,380     445     1,729  
Early loan termination costs     6,859         6,859  
Restructuring charges     5,549         5,549  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 201,986     $ 120,771     $ 328,066     $ 188,727  

 





