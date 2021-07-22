Cadence Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bancorporation Paul B. Murphy, Jr. commented, “This quarter’s results demonstrate the strength of our profitable business model and continued improvement in the credit environment. With the economy expanding, our C&I focus and growth markets, combined with our strong capital levels, position Cadence well. We look forward to further augmenting our business model as we combine with BancorpSouth to become a stronger, more diversified and highly competitive regional bank.”

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”) today announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $101.3 million or $0.80 per share, compared to net income of $106.4 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and to a net loss of ($56.1) million or ($0.45) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income (loss) (1) , excluding non-routine income and expenses (2) , was $106.1 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $104.7 million or $0.83 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compared to ($56.9) million or ($0.45) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2021 highlights are as follows:

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) (“PPNR”) remained strong at $85.2 million or 1.83% of average assets, compared to first quarter 2021 PPNR of $86.4 million or 1.86% of average assets.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") reflected continued reserve releases driven by improving credit metrics and economic forecasts, and incorporated a ($51.9) million provision release in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a ($48.3) million provision release in the linked quarter. The ACL remained robust at 2.13% of total loans. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, our ACL to loans ratio was 2.17% at June 30, 2021. Our ratio of ACL to total nonperforming loans was 202%.

Net charge-offs were $8.7 million or 0.29% annualized of average loans, a level consistent with our longer-term expectations for our portfolio mix.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.10%, down 12 basis points from prior quarter. The NIM decline was primarily driven by lower hedge income, lower accretion and earning asset mix shifts out of higher yielding loans and into lower yielding investment securities. The decline was partially mitigated by a continued decline in total deposit costs, which decreased five basis points in the quarter to 0.15%.

We continued to deleverage the balance sheet, paying off $50 million in senior debt in the quarter in addition to the $40 million sub-debt paid off in the first quarter of this year.

Our capital ratios remained robust, with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increasing to 14.7% and total risk weighted capital increasing to 17.0%.

Our adjusted efficiency ratio (1) remained stable at 53.9%.

remained stable at 53.9%. Annualized returns on average assets and tangible common equity were 2.17% and 21.12%, respectively.

Adjusted annualized returns on average assets(1) and adjusted tangible common equity(1) were 2.28% and 22.08%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $18.7 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $107.7 million or 0.6% from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $165.1 million or 0.9% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter decrease was largely driven by PPP loan payoffs, partially offset by reinvestment of those proceeds in investment securities.

Cash and Cash Equivalents at June 30, 2021, totaled $2.1 billion as compared to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020. The $211.6 million increase in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by $588.8 million in PPP loan repayments.

Loans at June 30, 2021 totaled $11.6 billion as compared to $12.4 billion at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $730.8 million or 5.9%. Loans decreased $2.1 billion or 15.1% from $13.7 billion at June 30, 2020. PPP loans declined by $588.8 million in the second quarter, with the remaining non-PPP loan decline of $142.0 million being driven by net paydowns and payoffs partially offset by approximately $1.1 billion in loan fundings in the quarter. Notable linked quarter changes, excluding PPP loans, included a net increase of General C&I of $42 million, and declines in Restaurant of $56 million, Healthcare of $29 million and CRE of $92 million.

Investment Securities at June 30, 2021 totaled $4.3 billion as compared to $3.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2020. Securities as a percent of earning assets was 23.9%, 21.7% and 14.6% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in securities from both the linked quarter and prior year is a result of increased balance sheet liquidity. Securities acquired during the second quarter include primarily agency pass-through residential mortgage-backed securities.

Total Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $16.0 billion, a decrease of $145.4 million or 0.9% from March 31, 2021 and down $85.5 million or 0.5% from June 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased to $5.7 billion or 35.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, up from $5.6 billion or 34.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 and $5.2 billion or 32.5% at June 30, 2020. Total cost of deposits declined to 0.15% for the second quarter of 2021, down from both the first quarter 2021 cost of 0.20% and the second quarter 2020 cost of 0.46%.

Total Borrowings at June 30, 2021 were $282.7 million, a decrease of $50.3 million from $333.0 million at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $89.5 million from $372.2 million at June 30, 2020. The second quarter decrease was due to repayment of $50.0 million in senior notes that matured on June 28, 2021.

Shareholders’ equity was $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $110.2 million or 5.3% from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $157.3 million or 7.7% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase included quarterly net income of $101.3 million, an increase of $23.8 million in other comprehensive income including a $29.9 million increase in unrealized gains on investment securities available-for-sale, partially offset by $18.8 million in cash dividends.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity(1) was $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021, up $115.0 million or 5.8% from March 31, 2021 and up $177.6 million or 9.3% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase resulted from the same factors noted above.

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets and tangible equity to tangible assets were 11.8% and 11.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.1% and 10.6%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, and 10.8% and 10.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2020.

Tangible book value per share (1) was $16.72 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.92 or 5.8% from $15.80 as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of $1.57 or 10.4% from $15.15 as of June 30, 2020.

was $16.72 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.92 or 5.8% from $15.80 as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of $1.57 or 10.4% from $15.15 as of June 30, 2020. Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 were 124.8 million.

Quarter end regulatory capital ratios remained robust and increased during the quarter as follows:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Common equity Tier 1 capital 14.7% 14.2% 11.7% Tier 1 leverage capital 11.4% 10.9% 9.5% Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.7% 14.2% 11.7% Total risk-based capital 17.0% 16.7% 14.3%

Asset Quality:

Credit quality metrics during the second quarter of 2021 reflected some notable improvements including lower net-charge offs and declines in nonperforming and criticized loan balances.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $8.7 million or 0.29% annualized of average loans compared to $12.1 million or 0.39% annualized and $32.6 million or 0.94% annualized for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The current quarter net charge-offs included $8.5 million in Energy.

Provision for credit losses was a release of ($51.9) million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a release of ($48.3) million for the first quarter of 2021 and a provision expense of $158.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The current quarter’s release was driven by improved economic conditions and forecasts, as well as continued improvements in overall credit including reductions in nonperforming and criticized loans. The second quarter 2021 provision release included $25.3 million release in the CRE segment (including releases of $14.2 million in the Hospitality category), and $25.6 million release in the C&I segment (including releases of $12.0 million in the Restaurant category).

The ACL was $247.7 million or 2.13% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $308.0 million or 2.49% of total loans as of March 31, 2021 and $370.9 million or 2.71% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ACL was 2.17% of total loans at June 30, 2021, down from 2.67% at March 31, 2021.

Total nonperforming loans (“NPL”) totaled $122.5 million, $123.4 million, and $224.4 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. As a percent of total loans, NPL were 1.05% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2021 and 1.64% at June 30, 2020. The current quarter percentage increase resulted from a decrease in total loans during the quarter.

The ACL to NPL was 202.2% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 249.7% as of March 31, 2021 and 165.3% as of June 30, 2020.

Total criticized loans at June 30, 2021 were $667.9 million or 5.7% of total loans, down from $816.3 million or 6.6% at March 31, 2021 and $1.0 billion or 7.4% at June 30, 2020. The linked quarter decrease included declines of $85.0 million or 46.7% in Restaurant, $79.0 million or 33.2% in Energy, and $23.9 million or 20.5% in Hospitality-CRE.

Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.36% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2021 and 0.19% at June 30, 2020.

Total Revenue:

Total operating revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was $185.0 million, down $1.4 million or 0.8% from the first quarter of 2021 and up $0.4 million or 0.2% from the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $138.5 million, a decrease of $4.2 million or 2.9% from the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $16.2 million or 10.5% from the second quarter of 2020.

Compared to the prior year, the net interest income decline included $6.9 million in lower hedge income, $3.1 million in lower accretion, and $19.0 million in lower interest income due to a mix shift from higher yielding loans to lower yielding investment securities and declining yields, partially offset by $13.0 million in lower funding costs due to a 59% reduction in cost of funds, supported by improved mix and debt payoffs.

Compared to the linked quarter, the net interest income decline included $3.3 million in lower hedge income, $1.3 million in lower accretion and $1.2 million in lower PPP loan income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase due to number of days. Declines in interest income of $2.8 million resulting from earning asset mix shifts and yield declines were largely offset by $2.5 million in decreased interest expense resulting from lower funding costs and increases non-interest bearing liabilities.

Our NIM for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.10% as compared to 3.22% for the linked quarter and 3.51% for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the second quarter 2021 NIM decreased by 15 basis points to 3.09% from 3.24% in the linked quarter, with lower average loan balances and declines in yield, lower hedge income and lower accretion income contributing 13, 8 and 3 basis points of the decline, respectively, partially offset by positive impacts from lower deposit costs and improved mix, increases in average securities balances and lower average borrowings attributing 5, 4 and 1 basis points, respectively.

Our total funding costs continued to decline in the quarter, down $2.5 million to 0.23% compared to 0.29% in the prior quarter. Total deposit costs declined by five basis points to 0.15% for the current quarter compared to 0.20% for the linked quarter, and total interest-bearing liability costs declined by seven basis points to 0.36% from 0.43% in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $552.6 million or 4.9% from the prior quarter to $10.7 billion, and average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $370.2 million or 6.9% from the prior quarter to $5.7 billion.

Yield on loans excluding accretion and hedge income was 3.83% in the current quarter, down one basis point from 3.84% in the linked quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, this yield was 3.86% in the current quarter, down from 3.91% for the linked quarter. Average loans declined by $508.4 million or 4.0% from the prior quarter to $12.1 billion.

PPP loans averaged $619.3 million in the current quarter with a yield of 3.34%, down from $877.6 million in the linked quarter.

Hedge income and collar gain recognition for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.8 million as compared to $14.1 million for the prior quarter.

Accretion on acquired loans totaled $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.8 million for the prior quarter.

Yield on investment securities declined to 1.62% in the current quarter compared to 1.69% in linked quarter, with the lower yield reflecting the impact of securities purchased in the current and prior quarters. Average investment securities increased by $572.4 million or 16.6% from the prior quarter to $4.0 billion.

Total earning asset yields declined to 3.31% in the current quarter compared to 3.49% in the linked quarter, with average balances remaining level at $18.0 billion, but reflecting a mix shift between loans and investment securities.

Excess liquidity in the second quarter negatively impacted the NIM by an estimated 23 basis points compared to 24 basis points in the linked quarter.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 6.4% from the linked quarter, and an increase of $16.5 million or 55.2% from the same period of 2020. Adjusted noninterest income(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.5 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 12.1% from the linked quarter, and an increase of $18.8 million or 68.0% from the second quarter of 2020.

The increase from the prior year was driven by increases of $6.6 million in earnings from alternative investments, $4.5 million in SBA income, $2.4 million in service charges on deposits driven by an increase of $2.3 million in account analysis service charges, $1.7 million in investment advisory fees and $1.1 million in credit related fees.

The linked quarter increase was driven by increases of $1.6 million, $1.8 million, and $0.9 million in credit related fees, SBA income and referral income, respectively. These items were partially offset by a decrease of $2.2 million in securities gains.

Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 25.1% as compared to 23.4% for the linked quarter and 16.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $106.1 million, compared to $97.8 million for the linked quarter and compared to $88.6 million for the same period of 2020. Adjusted noninterest expense(1), which excludes the impact of non-routine items(2), was $99.8 million, up $2.0 million or 2.0% from the linked quarter and up $12.4 million or 14.2% from the second quarter of 2020.

The increase from the prior year was attributable to increased incentive accruals related to improved company performance and lower loan cost deferral due to the large number of PPP loans generated in the prior year’s quarter.

The linked quarter increase in noninterest expenses resulted from: An increase of $6.3 million in merger related expenses which are directly attributable to the announced merger with BancorpSouth Bank. An increase of $1.5 million in personnel costs driven by an increase of $1.2 million in salaries (largely related to annual merit increases) and an increase of $2.4 million in equity compensation and annual incentive compensation accruals resulting from improved company performance. These increases were partially mitigated by a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes and employee benefits. A decrease of $1.0 million in other noninterest expenses due to a decrease of $1.4 million in operational losses resulting from a recovery in the current quarter.



Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was 53.9%, compared to the linked quarter ratio of 53.1% and the prior year’s second quarter ratio of 47.9%.

Taxes:

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.6% compared to 22.3% for the linked quarter and 10.6% for the second quarter of 2020.

Dividend:

On July 22, 2021, the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 13, 2021 to holders of record of Cadence’s Class A common stock on August 6, 2021.

Supplementary Financial Tables (Unaudited):

Supplementary financial tables (unaudited) are included in this release following the customary disclosure information.

____________________ (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) See Table 10 for a detail of non-routine income and expenses.

About Cadence Bancorporation:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with $18.7 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2021. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Cadence Bank, N.A., operates 99 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, payroll and insurance services, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of approximately 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios Cadence presents, including “efficiency ratio,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted noninterest expenses,” “adjusted operating revenue,” “tangible common equity ratio,” “tangible book value per share” and “return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average assets”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share”, and “pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Cadence refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” Cadence considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. Cadence believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that Cadence believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

Cadence believes that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of Cadence’s performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures Cadence presents may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by its peers or other companies. Cadence compensates for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever it presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing Cadence’s performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables (Table 10).

Table 1 – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Income Statement Data Interest income $ 148,029 $ 154,701 $ 170,739 $ 170,497 $ 177,175 Interest expense 9,488 11,953 13,998 16,455 22,461 Net interest income 138,541 142,748 156,741 154,042 154,714 Provision (release) for credit losses (51,876 ) (48,262 ) 2,835 32,973 158,811 Net interest income after provision (release) 190,417 191,010 153,906 121,069 (4,097 ) Noninterest income (1) 46,474 43,696 209,745 32,591 29,950 Noninterest expense 106,066 97,822 105,331 94,859 88,620 Income (loss) before income taxes 130,825 136,884 258,320 58,801 (62,767 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 29,516 30,459 57,737 9,486 (6,653 ) Net income (loss) $ 101,309 $ 106,425 $ 200,583 $ 49,315 $ (56,114 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 124,732,617 125,079,250 125,973,736 125,956,714 125,924,652 Diluted 125,548,794 125,621,508 126,408,959 126,094,868 125,924,652 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 1.58 $ 0.39 $ (0.45 ) Diluted 0.80 0.84 1.57 0.39 (0.45 ) Period-End Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,100,099 $ 1,888,518 $ 2,053,946 $ 1,247,172 $ 1,899,369 Investment securities 4,277,448 3,918,666 3,332,168 3,088,699 2,661,433 Total loans, net of unearned income 11,634,502 12,365,334 12,719,129 13,465,556 13,699,097 Allowance for credit losses 247,732 308,037 367,160 385,412 370,901 Total assets 18,692,623 18,800,350 18,712,567 18,404,195 18,857,753 Total deposits 15,983,808 16,129,199 16,052,245 15,786,221 16,069,282 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,670,234 5,556,217 5,033,748 5,033,338 5,220,109 Interest-bearing deposits 10,313,574 10,572,982 11,018,497 10,752,883 10,849,173 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 282,688 332,984 372,669 372,446 372,222 Total shareholders’ equity 2,202,738 2,092,536 2,121,102 2,071,472 2,045,480 Average Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,973,893 $ 2,195,037 $ 1,395,089 $ 1,112,258 $ 1,519,495 Investment securities 4,018,601 3,446,172 3,201,722 2,960,357 2,487,467 Total loans, net of unearned income 12,143,148 12,651,585 13,238,440 13,652,395 13,884,220 Allowance for credit losses 308,076 370,736 393,306 389,243 267,464 Total assets 18,697,625 18,837,133 18,354,046 18,248,014 18,500,600 Total deposits 16,051,226 16,200,631 15,736,884 15,628,314 15,774,787 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,726,273 5,356,120 5,245,478 4,892,079 4,587,673 Interest-bearing deposits 10,324,953 10,844,511 10,491,406 10,736,235 11,187,115 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 329,976 363,046 372,920 372,304 372,547 Total shareholders’ equity 2,114,127 2,085,712 2,072,030 2,052,079 2,118,796

(1) For 4Q 2020, includes hedge revenue of $169.2 million, $129.5 million after tax

Table 1 (Continued) – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Per Share Data: Book value $ 17.66 $ 16.78 $ 16.84 $ 16.45 $ 16.24 Tangible book value (1) 16.72 15.80 15.83 15.40 15.15 Cash dividends declared 0.150 0.150 0.075 0.050 0.050 Dividend payout ratio 18.52 % 17.65 % 4.75 % 12.82 % (11.11 )% Performance Ratios: Return on average common equity (2) 19.22 % 20.69 % 38.51 % 9.56 % (10.65 )% Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 21.12 22.80 41.90 11.08 (10.56 ) Return on average assets (2) 2.17 2.29 4.35 1.08 (1.22 ) Net interest margin (2) 3.10 3.22 3.54 3.49 3.51 Efficiency ratio (1) 57.33 52.47 28.74 50.83 47.99 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 53.94 53.11 28.79 49.45 47.93 Asset Quality Ratios: Total NPA to total loans, OREO, and other NPA 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.24 % 1.55 % 1.74 % Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") to total loans 1.05 1.00 1.08 1.40 1.64 Total ACL to total loans 2.13 2.49 2.89 2.86 2.71 ACL to total NPL 202.20 249.70 266.05 203.82 165.30 Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.29 0.39 0.64 0.58 0.94 Capital Ratios: Total shareholders’ equity to assets 11.8 % 11.1 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 10.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 11.2 10.6 10.7 10.6 10.2 Common equity Tier 1 capital (3) 15.5 14.2 14.0 12.0 11.7 Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 11.4 10.9 10.9 9.9 9.5 Tier 1 risk-based capital (3) 15.5 14.2 14.0 12.0 11.7 Total risk-based capital (3) 17.8 16.7 16.7 14.7 14.3

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimates.

Table 2 – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 10,256,387 $ 107,760 4.21 % $ 11,173,408 $ 125,922 4.53 % ANCI portfolio 1,737,494 20,660 4.77 2,512,163 32,967 5.28 PCD portfolio 149,267 2,858 7.68 198,649 3,965 8.03 Total loans 12,143,148 131,278 4.34 13,884,220 162,854 4.72 Investment securities Taxable 3,681,937 13,551 1.48 2,269,017 12,207 2.16 Tax-exempt (2) 336,664 2,644 3.15 218,450 1,948 3.59 Total investment securities 4,018,601 16,195 1.62 2,487,467 14,155 2.29 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,755,586 681 0.16 1,342,779 328 0.10 Other investments 69,873 431 2.47 77,337 247 1.28 Total interest-earning assets 17,987,208 148,585 3.31 17,791,803 177,584 4.01 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 218,307 176,716 Premises and equipment 124,893 127,413 Accrued interest and other assets 675,293 672,132 Allowance for credit losses (308,076 ) (267,464 ) Total assets $ 18,697,625 $ 18,500,600 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 7,933,078 $ 2,952 0.15 % $ 8,368,151 $ 7,511 0.36 % Savings deposits 400,955 83 0.08 291,874 179 0.25 Time deposits 1,990,920 3,008 0.61 2,527,090 10,451 1.66 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,324,953 6,043 0.23 11,187,115 18,141 0.65 Other borrowings 146,701 924 2.53 149,973 937 2.51 Subordinated debentures 183,275 2,521 5.52 222,574 3,383 6.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,654,929 9,488 0.36 11,559,662 22,461 0.78 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,726,273 4,587,673 Accrued interest and other liabilities 202,296 234,469 Total liabilities 16,583,498 16,381,804 Shareholders' equity 2,114,127 2,118,796 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,697,625 $ 18,500,600 Net interest income/net interest spread 139,097 2.96 % 155,123 3.23 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.10 % 3.51 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (556 ) (409 ) Net interest income $ 138,541 $ 154,714 _____________________

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Table 2 (Continued) – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 10,256,387 $ 107,760 4.21 % $ 10,611,240 $ 113,735 4.35 % ANCI portfolio 1,737,494 20,660 4.77 1,879,832 22,711 4.90 PCD portfolio 149,267 2,858 7.68 160,513 3,378 8.54 Total loans 12,143,148 131,278 4.34 12,651,585 139,824 4.48 Investment securities Taxable 3,681,937 13,551 1.48 3,117,348 11,821 1.54 Tax-exempt (2) 336,664 2,644 3.15 328,824 2,576 3.18 Total investment securities 4,018,601 16,195 1.62 3,446,172 14,397 1.69 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,755,586 681 0.16 1,848,748 684 0.15 Other investments 69,873 431 2.47 75,621 337 1.81 Total interest-earning assets 17,987,208 148,585 3.31 18,022,126 155,242 3.49 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 218,307 346,289 Premises and equipment 124,893 124,351 Accrued interest and other assets 675,293 715,103 Allowance for credit losses (308,076 ) (370,736 ) Total assets $ 18,697,625 $ 18,837,133 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 7,933,078 $ 2,952 0.15 % $ 8,275,895 $ 3,596 0.18 % Savings deposits 400,955 83 0.08 353,826 108 0.12 Time deposits 1,990,920 3,008 0.61 2,214,790 4,277 0.78 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,324,953 6,043 0.23 10,844,511 7,981 0.30 Other borrowings 146,701 924 2.53 149,989 927 2.51 Subordinated debentures 183,275 2,521 5.52 213,057 3,045 5.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,654,929 9,488 0.36 11,207,557 11,953 0.43 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,726,273 5,356,120 Accrued interest and other liabilities 202,296 187,744 Total liabilities 16,583,498 16,751,421 Shareholders' equity 2,114,127 2,085,712 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,697,625 $ 18,837,133 Net interest income/net interest spread 139,097 2.96 % 143,289 3.06 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.10 % 3.22 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (556 ) (541 ) Net interest income $ 138,541 $ 142,748 _____________________

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Table 3 – Loan Interest Income Detail YTD For the Quarters, (In thousands) June 30,2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Interest Income Detail Originated loans $ 221,495 $ 107,760 $ 113,735 $ 125,535 $ 123,177 $ 125,922 ANCI loans: interest income 34,502 16,670 17,832 20,507 22,850 26,264 ANCI loans: accretion 8,869 3,990 4,879 5,436 5,364 6,703 PCD loans: interest income 4,805 2,372 2,433 3,355 2,421 3,111 PCD loans: accretion 1,431 486 945 465 1,039 854 Total loan interest income $ 271,102 $ 131,278 $ 139,824 $ 155,298 $ 154,851 $ 162,854 Yields Originated loans 4.28 % 4.21 % 4.35 % 4.57 % 4.39 % 4.53 % ANCI loans without discount accretion 3.85 3.85 3.85 3.84 3.96 4.20 ANCI loans discount accretion 0.99 0.92 1.05 1.01 0.93 1.08 PCD loans without discount accretion 6.26 6.37 6.15 7.73 5.11 6.30 PCD loans discount accretion 1.86 1.31 2.39 1.08 2.20 1.73 Total loan yield 4.41 % 4.34 % 4.48 % 4.67 % 4.51 % 4.72 %

Table 4 – Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) (1) For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Balance at beginning of period $ 308,037 $ 367,160 $ 385,412 $ 370,901 $ 245,246 Charge-offs (11,265 ) (14,671 ) (23,956 ) (21,830 ) (33,452 ) Recoveries 2,541 2,563 2,770 1,936 901 Net charge-offs (8,724 ) (12,108 ) (21,186 ) (19,894 ) (32,551 ) Provision (release) for loan losses (51,581 ) (47,015 ) 2,934 34,405 158,206 Balance at end of period $ 247,732 $ 308,037 $ 367,160 $ 385,412 $ 370,901

(1) This table represents the activity in the ACL for funded loans.

Table 5 – ACL Activity by Segment For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Commercial

and

Industrial Commercial

Real Estate Consumer Total Allowance

for Credit

Losses Reserve for

Unfunded

Commitments (1) Total As of March 31, 2021 $ 165,371 $ 111,410 $ 31,256 $ 308,037 $ 1,049 $ 309,086 Provision (release) for credit losses (25,601 ) (25,253 ) (727 ) (51,581 ) (295 ) (51,876 ) Charge-offs (10,218 ) (819 ) (228 ) (11,265 ) — (11,265 ) Recoveries 1,757 577 207 2,541 — 2,541 As of June 30, 2021 $ 131,309 $ 85,915 $ 30,508 $ 247,732 $ 754 $ 248,486 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Commercial

and

Industrial Commercial

Real Estate Consumer Total Allowance

for Credit

Losses Reserve for

Unfunded

Commitments (1) Total As of December 31, 2020 $ 187,365 $ 141,187 $ 38,608 $ 367,160 $ 2,296 $ 369,456 Provision (release) for credit losses (35,194 ) (55,364 ) (8,038 ) (98,596 ) (1,542 ) (100,138 ) Charge-offs (24,343 ) (1,219 ) (374 ) (25,936 ) — (25,936 ) Recoveries 3,481 1,311 312 5,104 — 5,104 As of June 30, 2021 $ 131,309 $ 85,915 $ 30,508 $ 247,732 $ 754 $ 248,486

(1) The reserve for unfunded commitments is recorded in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets.

Table 6 – Criticized Loans by Segment As of June 30, 2021 (1) (Amortized cost in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and industrial General C&I $ 88,877 $ 98,360 $ 10,849 $ 198,086 Energy 53,829 98,157 7,141 159,127 Restaurant 33,374 59,578 4,000 96,952 Healthcare 1,782 14,862 — 16,644 Total commercial and industrial 177,862 270,957 21,990 470,809 Commercial real estate Industrial, retail, and other 18,460 39,211 — 57,671 Hospitality 24,267 68,324 — 92,591 Multifamily 10,409 1,411 — 11,820 Office 11,034 9,142 — 20,176 Total commercial real estate 64,170 118,088 — 182,258 Consumer Residential — 14,803 — 14,803 Other — 21 — 21 Total consumer — 14,824 — 14,824 Total $ 242,032 $ 403,869 $ 21,990 $ 667,891 (1) Criticized loans do not include loans held for sale of $0.2 million. As of March 31, 2021 (1) (Amortized cost in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and industrial General C&I $ 40,518 $ 117,658 $ 4,334 $ 162,510 Energy 73,333 148,099 16,717 238,149 Restaurant 50,619 126,536 4,778 181,933 Healthcare 1,953 15,258 — 17,211 Total commercial and industrial 166,423 407,551 25,829 599,803 Commercial real estate Industrial, retail, and other 25,206 39,503 — 64,709 Hospitality 31,097 85,395 — 116,492 Multifamily 90 1,425 — 1,515 Office 5,699 13,774 — 19,473 Total commercial real estate 62,092 140,097 — 202,189 Consumer Residential — 14,286 — 14,286 Other — 37 — 37 Total consumer — 14,323 — 14,323 Total $ 228,515 $ 561,971 $ 25,829 $ 816,315 (1) Criticized loans do not include loans held for sale of $3.6 million.

Table 7 – Nonperforming Assets As of (In thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Nonperforming loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 92,257 $ 94,153 $ 109,410 $ 145,991 $ 183,441 Commercial real estate 14,557 14,846 14,559 26,742 24,659 Consumer 15,703 14,364 14,033 16,364 16,284 Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") 122,517 123,363 138,002 189,097 224,384 Foreclosed OREO and other NPA 17,613 19,125 19,788 20,344 13,949 Total nonperforming assets $ 140,130 $ 142,488 $ 157,790 $ 209,441 $ 238,333 NPL as a percentage of total loans 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.08 % 1.40 % 1.64 % NPA as a percentage of loans plus OREO/other 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.24 % 1.55 % 1.74 % NPA as a percentage of total assets 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.84 % 1.14 % 1.26 % Total accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ 988 $ 1,399 $ 13,880 $ 7,260 $ 3,123

(1) Nonperforming loans do not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $3.4 million and $0.2 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Table 8 – Noninterest Income For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Noninterest Income Hedge revenue $ — $ — $ 169,248 $ — $ — Investment advisory revenue 8,222 7,609 7,457 6,797 6,505 Trust services revenue 4,888 5,509 4,885 4,556 4,092 Service charges on deposit accounts 7,228 6,404 6,028 5,847 4,852 Mortgage banking income 1,587 2,115 3,062 3,535 2,020 Credit-related fees 5,477 3,849 4,766 4,202 4,401 Bankcard fees 1,919 1,753 1,775 1,745 1,716 Payroll processing revenue 1,258 1,490 1,309 1,255 1,143 SBA income 5,810 3,967 2,889 3,037 1,335 Other service fees 1,963 2,209 1,751 1,450 1,528 Securities gains, net 11 2,259 1,353 79 2,286 Other 8,111 6,532 5,222 88 72 Total noninterest income $ 46,474 $ 43,696 $ 209,745 $ 32,591 $ 29,950

Table 9 – Noninterest Expenses For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 58,619 $ 57,070 $ 59,833 $ 51,734 $ 47,158 Premises and equipment 10,709 10,374 11,036 10,716 10,634 Merger related expenses 6,267 — — 2,105 — Intangible asset amortization 4,836 4,986 5,164 5,299 5,472 Data processing 3,179 3,259 3,047 3,024 3,084 Software amortization 4,950 4,507 4,480 4,432 4,036 Consulting and professional fees 3,736 3,233 3,450 3,320 3,009 Loan related expenses 754 796 631 953 735 FDIC insurance 1,656 1,465 3,007 2,528 3,939 Communications 1,281 1,243 1,175 1,119 1,002 Advertising and public relations 1,487 927 956 716 920 Legal expenses 594 925 726 681 579 Other 7,998 9,037 11,826 8,232 8,052 Total noninterest expenses $ 106,066 $ 97,822 $ 105,331 $ 94,859 $ 88,620