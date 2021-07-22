checkAd

Cadence Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”) today announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $101.3 million or $0.80 per share, compared to net income of $106.4 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and to a net loss of ($56.1) million or ($0.45) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income (loss)(1), excluding non-routine income and expenses(2), was $106.1 million or $0.84 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $104.7 million or $0.83 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compared to ($56.9) million or ($0.45) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bancorporation Paul B. Murphy, Jr. commented, “This quarter’s results demonstrate the strength of our profitable business model and continued improvement in the credit environment. With the economy expanding, our C&I focus and growth markets, combined with our strong capital levels, position Cadence well. We look forward to further augmenting our business model as we combine with BancorpSouth to become a stronger, more diversified and highly competitive regional bank.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Second quarter 2021 highlights are as follows:

  • Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) (“PPNR”) remained strong at $85.2 million or 1.83% of average assets, compared to first quarter 2021 PPNR of $86.4 million or 1.86% of average assets.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) reflected continued reserve releases driven by improving credit metrics and economic forecasts, and incorporated a ($51.9) million provision release in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a ($48.3) million provision release in the linked quarter. The ACL remained robust at 2.13% of total loans. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, our ACL to loans ratio was 2.17% at June 30, 2021. Our ratio of ACL to total nonperforming loans was 202%.
  • Net charge-offs were $8.7 million or 0.29% annualized of average loans, a level consistent with our longer-term expectations for our portfolio mix.
  • Our tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.10%, down 12 basis points from prior quarter. The NIM decline was primarily driven by lower hedge income, lower accretion and earning asset mix shifts out of higher yielding loans and into lower yielding investment securities. The decline was partially mitigated by a continued decline in total deposit costs, which decreased five basis points in the quarter to 0.15%.
  • We continued to deleverage the balance sheet, paying off $50 million in senior debt in the quarter in addition to the $40 million sub-debt paid off in the first quarter of this year.
  • Our capital ratios remained robust, with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increasing to 14.7% and total risk weighted capital increasing to 17.0%.
  • Our adjusted efficiency ratio(1) remained stable at 53.9%.
  • Annualized returns on average assets and tangible common equity were 2.17% and 21.12%, respectively.
  • Adjusted annualized returns on average assets(1) and adjusted tangible common equity(1) were 2.28% and 22.08%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $18.7 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $107.7 million or 0.6% from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $165.1 million or 0.9% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter decrease was largely driven by PPP loan payoffs, partially offset by reinvestment of those proceeds in investment securities.

Cash and Cash Equivalents at June 30, 2021, totaled $2.1 billion as compared to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020. The $211.6 million increase in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by $588.8 million in PPP loan repayments.

Loans at June 30, 2021 totaled $11.6 billion as compared to $12.4 billion at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $730.8 million or 5.9%. Loans decreased $2.1 billion or 15.1% from $13.7 billion at June 30, 2020. PPP loans declined by $588.8 million in the second quarter, with the remaining non-PPP loan decline of $142.0 million being driven by net paydowns and payoffs partially offset by approximately $1.1 billion in loan fundings in the quarter. Notable linked quarter changes, excluding PPP loans, included a net increase of General C&I of $42 million, and declines in Restaurant of $56 million, Healthcare of $29 million and CRE of $92 million.

Investment Securities at June 30, 2021 totaled $4.3 billion as compared to $3.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2020. Securities as a percent of earning assets was 23.9%, 21.7% and 14.6% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in securities from both the linked quarter and prior year is a result of increased balance sheet liquidity. Securities acquired during the second quarter include primarily agency pass-through residential mortgage-backed securities.

Total Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $16.0 billion, a decrease of $145.4 million or 0.9% from March 31, 2021 and down $85.5 million or 0.5% from June 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased to $5.7 billion or 35.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, up from $5.6 billion or 34.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 and $5.2 billion or 32.5% at June 30, 2020. Total cost of deposits declined to 0.15% for the second quarter of 2021, down from both the first quarter 2021 cost of 0.20% and the second quarter 2020 cost of 0.46%.

Total Borrowings at June 30, 2021 were $282.7 million, a decrease of $50.3 million from $333.0 million at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $89.5 million from $372.2 million at June 30, 2020. The second quarter decrease was due to repayment of $50.0 million in senior notes that matured on June 28, 2021.

Shareholders’ equity was $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $110.2 million or 5.3% from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $157.3 million or 7.7% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase included quarterly net income of $101.3 million, an increase of $23.8 million in other comprehensive income including a $29.9 million increase in unrealized gains on investment securities available-for-sale, partially offset by $18.8 million in cash dividends.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity(1) was $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021, up $115.0 million or 5.8% from March 31, 2021 and up $177.6 million or 9.3% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase resulted from the same factors noted above.

  • Total shareholders’ equity to total assets and tangible equity to tangible assets were 11.8% and 11.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.1% and 10.6%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, and 10.8% and 10.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2020.
  • Tangible book value per share(1) was $16.72 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.92 or 5.8% from $15.80 as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of $1.57 or 10.4% from $15.15 as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 were 124.8 million.

Quarter end regulatory capital ratios remained robust and increased during the quarter as follows:

 

 

6/30/2021

 

3/31/2021

 

6/30/2020

Common equity Tier 1 capital

 

14.7%

 

14.2%

 

11.7%

Tier 1 leverage capital

 

11.4%

 

10.9%

 

9.5%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

14.7%

 

14.2%

 

11.7%

Total risk-based capital

 

17.0%

 

16.7%

 

14.3%

Asset Quality:

Credit quality metrics during the second quarter of 2021 reflected some notable improvements including lower net-charge offs and declines in nonperforming and criticized loan balances.

  • Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $8.7 million or 0.29% annualized of average loans compared to $12.1 million or 0.39% annualized and $32.6 million or 0.94% annualized for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The current quarter net charge-offs included $8.5 million in Energy.
  • Provision for credit losses was a release of ($51.9) million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a release of ($48.3) million for the first quarter of 2021 and a provision expense of $158.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The current quarter’s release was driven by improved economic conditions and forecasts, as well as continued improvements in overall credit including reductions in nonperforming and criticized loans. The second quarter 2021 provision release included $25.3 million release in the CRE segment (including releases of $14.2 million in the Hospitality category), and $25.6 million release in the C&I segment (including releases of $12.0 million in the Restaurant category).
  • The ACL was $247.7 million or 2.13% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $308.0 million or 2.49% of total loans as of March 31, 2021 and $370.9 million or 2.71% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ACL was 2.17% of total loans at June 30, 2021, down from 2.67% at March 31, 2021.
  • Total nonperforming loans (“NPL”) totaled $122.5 million, $123.4 million, and $224.4 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. As a percent of total loans, NPL were 1.05% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2021 and 1.64% at June 30, 2020. The current quarter percentage increase resulted from a decrease in total loans during the quarter.
  • The ACL to NPL was 202.2% as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 249.7% as of March 31, 2021 and 165.3% as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total criticized loans at June 30, 2021 were $667.9 million or 5.7% of total loans, down from $816.3 million or 6.6% at March 31, 2021 and $1.0 billion or 7.4% at June 30, 2020. The linked quarter decrease included declines of $85.0 million or 46.7% in Restaurant, $79.0 million or 33.2% in Energy, and $23.9 million or 20.5% in Hospitality-CRE.
  • Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.36% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2021 and 0.19% at June 30, 2020.

Total Revenue:

Total operating revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was $185.0 million, down $1.4 million or 0.8% from the first quarter of 2021 and up $0.4 million or 0.2% from the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $138.5 million, a decrease of $4.2 million or 2.9% from the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $16.2 million or 10.5% from the second quarter of 2020.

  • Compared to the prior year, the net interest income decline included $6.9 million in lower hedge income, $3.1 million in lower accretion, and $19.0 million in lower interest income due to a mix shift from higher yielding loans to lower yielding investment securities and declining yields, partially offset by $13.0 million in lower funding costs due to a 59% reduction in cost of funds, supported by improved mix and debt payoffs.
  • Compared to the linked quarter, the net interest income decline included $3.3 million in lower hedge income, $1.3 million in lower accretion and $1.2 million in lower PPP loan income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase due to number of days. Declines in interest income of $2.8 million resulting from earning asset mix shifts and yield declines were largely offset by $2.5 million in decreased interest expense resulting from lower funding costs and increases non-interest bearing liabilities.

Our NIM for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.10% as compared to 3.22% for the linked quarter and 3.51% for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the second quarter 2021 NIM decreased by 15 basis points to 3.09% from 3.24% in the linked quarter, with lower average loan balances and declines in yield, lower hedge income and lower accretion income contributing 13, 8 and 3 basis points of the decline, respectively, partially offset by positive impacts from lower deposit costs and improved mix, increases in average securities balances and lower average borrowings attributing 5, 4 and 1 basis points, respectively.

  • Our total funding costs continued to decline in the quarter, down $2.5 million to 0.23% compared to 0.29% in the prior quarter. Total deposit costs declined by five basis points to 0.15% for the current quarter compared to 0.20% for the linked quarter, and total interest-bearing liability costs declined by seven basis points to 0.36% from 0.43% in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $552.6 million or 4.9% from the prior quarter to $10.7 billion, and average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $370.2 million or 6.9% from the prior quarter to $5.7 billion.
  • Yield on loans excluding accretion and hedge income was 3.83% in the current quarter, down one basis point from 3.84% in the linked quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, this yield was 3.86% in the current quarter, down from 3.91% for the linked quarter. Average loans declined by $508.4 million or 4.0% from the prior quarter to $12.1 billion.
  • PPP loans averaged $619.3 million in the current quarter with a yield of 3.34%, down from $877.6 million in the linked quarter.
  • Hedge income and collar gain recognition for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.8 million as compared to $14.1 million for the prior quarter.
  • Accretion on acquired loans totaled $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.8 million for the prior quarter.
  • Yield on investment securities declined to 1.62% in the current quarter compared to 1.69% in linked quarter, with the lower yield reflecting the impact of securities purchased in the current and prior quarters. Average investment securities increased by $572.4 million or 16.6% from the prior quarter to $4.0 billion.
  • Total earning asset yields declined to 3.31% in the current quarter compared to 3.49% in the linked quarter, with average balances remaining level at $18.0 billion, but reflecting a mix shift between loans and investment securities.
  • Excess liquidity in the second quarter negatively impacted the NIM by an estimated 23 basis points compared to 24 basis points in the linked quarter.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 6.4% from the linked quarter, and an increase of $16.5 million or 55.2% from the same period of 2020. Adjusted noninterest income(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.5 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 12.1% from the linked quarter, and an increase of $18.8 million or 68.0% from the second quarter of 2020.

  • The increase from the prior year was driven by increases of $6.6 million in earnings from alternative investments, $4.5 million in SBA income, $2.4 million in service charges on deposits driven by an increase of $2.3 million in account analysis service charges, $1.7 million in investment advisory fees and $1.1 million in credit related fees.
  • The linked quarter increase was driven by increases of $1.6 million, $1.8 million, and $0.9 million in credit related fees, SBA income and referral income, respectively. These items were partially offset by a decrease of $2.2 million in securities gains.
  • Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 25.1% as compared to 23.4% for the linked quarter and 16.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $106.1 million, compared to $97.8 million for the linked quarter and compared to $88.6 million for the same period of 2020. Adjusted noninterest expense(1), which excludes the impact of non-routine items(2), was $99.8 million, up $2.0 million or 2.0% from the linked quarter and up $12.4 million or 14.2% from the second quarter of 2020.

  • The increase from the prior year was attributable to increased incentive accruals related to improved company performance and lower loan cost deferral due to the large number of PPP loans generated in the prior year’s quarter.
  • The linked quarter increase in noninterest expenses resulted from:
    • An increase of $6.3 million in merger related expenses which are directly attributable to the announced merger with BancorpSouth Bank.
    • An increase of $1.5 million in personnel costs driven by an increase of $1.2 million in salaries (largely related to annual merit increases) and an increase of $2.4 million in equity compensation and annual incentive compensation accruals resulting from improved company performance. These increases were partially mitigated by a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes and employee benefits.
    • A decrease of $1.0 million in other noninterest expenses due to a decrease of $1.4 million in operational losses resulting from a recovery in the current quarter.

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was 53.9%, compared to the linked quarter ratio of 53.1% and the prior year’s second quarter ratio of 47.9%.

Taxes:

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.6% compared to 22.3% for the linked quarter and 10.6% for the second quarter of 2020.

Dividend:

On July 22, 2021, the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 13, 2021 to holders of record of Cadence’s Class A common stock on August 6, 2021.

Supplementary Financial Tables (Unaudited):

Supplementary financial tables (unaudited) are included in this release following the customary disclosure information.

(1)

See Table 10 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

See Table 10 for a detail of non-routine income and expenses.

About Cadence Bancorporation:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with $18.7 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2021. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Cadence Bank, N.A., operates 99 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, payroll and insurance services, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of approximately 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially.

Table 1 – Selected Financial Data

 

 

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

Income Statement Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

148,029

 

 

$

154,701

 

 

$

170,739

 

 

$

170,497

 

 

$

177,175

 

Interest expense

 

 

9,488

 

 

 

11,953

 

 

 

13,998

 

 

 

16,455

 

 

 

22,461

 

Net interest income

 

 

138,541

 

 

 

142,748

 

 

 

156,741

 

 

 

154,042

 

 

 

154,714

 

Provision (release) for credit losses

 

 

(51,876

)

 

 

(48,262

)

 

 

2,835

 

 

 

32,973

 

 

 

158,811

 

Net interest income after provision (release)

 

 

190,417

 

 

 

191,010

 

 

 

153,906

 

 

 

121,069

 

 

 

(4,097

)

Noninterest income (1)

 

 

46,474

 

 

 

43,696

 

 

 

209,745

 

 

 

32,591

 

 

 

29,950

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

106,066

 

 

 

97,822

 

 

 

105,331

 

 

 

94,859

 

 

 

88,620

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

130,825

 

 

 

136,884

 

 

 

258,320

 

 

 

58,801

 

 

 

(62,767

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

29,516

 

 

 

30,459

 

 

 

57,737

 

 

 

9,486

 

 

 

(6,653

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

101,309

 

 

$

106,425

 

 

$

200,583

 

 

$

49,315

 

 

$

(56,114

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

124,732,617

 

 

 

125,079,250

 

 

 

125,973,736

 

 

 

125,956,714

 

 

 

125,924,652

 

Diluted

 

 

125,548,794

 

 

 

125,621,508

 

 

 

126,408,959

 

 

 

126,094,868

 

 

 

125,924,652

 

Earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

(0.45

)

Diluted

 

 

0.80

 

 

 

0.84

 

 

 

1.57

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

(0.45

)

Period-End Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,100,099

 

 

$

1,888,518

 

 

$

2,053,946

 

 

$

1,247,172

 

 

$

1,899,369

 

Investment securities

 

 

4,277,448

 

 

 

3,918,666

 

 

 

3,332,168

 

 

 

3,088,699

 

 

 

2,661,433

 

Total loans, net of unearned income

 

 

11,634,502

 

 

 

12,365,334

 

 

 

12,719,129

 

 

 

13,465,556

 

 

 

13,699,097

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

247,732

 

 

 

308,037

 

 

 

367,160

 

 

 

385,412

 

 

 

370,901

 

Total assets

 

 

18,692,623

 

 

 

18,800,350

 

 

 

18,712,567

 

 

 

18,404,195

 

 

 

18,857,753

 

Total deposits

 

 

15,983,808

 

 

 

16,129,199

 

 

 

16,052,245

 

 

 

15,786,221

 

 

 

16,069,282

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

5,670,234

 

 

 

5,556,217

 

 

 

5,033,748

 

 

 

5,033,338

 

 

 

5,220,109

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

10,313,574

 

 

 

10,572,982

 

 

 

11,018,497

 

 

 

10,752,883

 

 

 

10,849,173

 

Borrowings and subordinated debentures

 

 

282,688

 

 

 

332,984

 

 

 

372,669

 

 

 

372,446

 

 

 

372,222

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,202,738

 

 

 

2,092,536

 

 

 

2,121,102

 

 

 

2,071,472

 

 

 

2,045,480

 

Average Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,973,893

 

 

$

2,195,037

 

 

$

1,395,089

 

 

$

1,112,258

 

 

$

1,519,495

 

Investment securities

 

 

4,018,601

 

 

 

3,446,172

 

 

 

3,201,722

 

 

 

2,960,357

 

 

 

2,487,467

 

Total loans, net of unearned income

 

 

12,143,148

 

 

 

12,651,585

 

 

 

13,238,440

 

 

 

13,652,395

 

 

 

13,884,220

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

308,076

 

 

 

370,736

 

 

 

393,306

 

 

 

389,243

 

 

 

267,464

 

Total assets

 

 

18,697,625

 

 

 

18,837,133

 

 

 

18,354,046

 

 

 

18,248,014

 

 

 

18,500,600

 

Total deposits

 

 

16,051,226

 

 

 

16,200,631

 

 

 

15,736,884

 

 

 

15,628,314

 

 

 

15,774,787

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

5,726,273

 

 

 

5,356,120

 

 

 

5,245,478

 

 

 

4,892,079

 

 

 

4,587,673

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

10,324,953

 

 

 

10,844,511

 

 

 

10,491,406

 

 

 

10,736,235

 

 

 

11,187,115

 

Borrowings and subordinated debentures

 

 

329,976

 

 

 

363,046

 

 

 

372,920

 

 

 

372,304

 

 

 

372,547

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,114,127

 

 

 

2,085,712

 

 

 

2,072,030

 

 

 

2,052,079

 

 

 

2,118,796

 

(1)

For 4Q 2020, includes hedge revenue of $169.2 million, $129.5 million after tax

Table 1 (Continued) – Selected Financial Data

 

 

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value

 

$

17.66

 

 

$

16.78

 

 

$

16.84

 

 

$

16.45

 

 

$

16.24

 

Tangible book value (1)

 

 

16.72

 

 

 

15.80

 

 

 

15.83

 

 

 

15.40

 

 

 

15.15

 

Cash dividends declared

 

 

0.150

 

 

 

0.150

 

 

 

0.075

 

 

 

0.050

 

 

 

0.050

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

 

18.52

%

 

 

17.65

%

 

 

4.75

%

 

 

12.82

%

 

 

(11.11

)%

Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average common equity (2)

 

 

19.22

%

 

 

20.69

%

 

 

38.51

%

 

 

9.56

%

 

 

(10.65

)%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)

 

 

21.12

 

 

 

22.80

 

 

 

41.90

 

 

 

11.08

 

 

 

(10.56

)

Return on average assets (2)

 

 

2.17

 

 

 

2.29

 

 

 

4.35

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

(1.22

)

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

3.10

 

 

 

3.22

 

 

 

3.54

 

 

 

3.49

 

 

 

3.51

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

 

57.33

 

 

 

52.47

 

 

 

28.74

 

 

 

50.83

 

 

 

47.99

 

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

 

 

53.94

 

 

 

53.11

 

 

 

28.79

 

 

 

49.45

 

 

 

47.93

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total NPA to total loans, OREO, and other NPA

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.74

%

Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") to total loans

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

1.00

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

1.64

 

Total ACL to total loans

 

 

2.13

 

 

 

2.49

 

 

 

2.89

 

 

 

2.86

 

 

 

2.71

 

ACL to total NPL

 

 

202.20

 

 

 

249.70

 

 

 

266.05

 

 

 

203.82

 

 

 

165.30

 

Net charge-offs to average loans (2)

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

0.94

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity to assets

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

10.8

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

 

11.2

 

 

 

10.6

 

 

 

10.7

 

 

 

10.6

 

 

 

10.2

 

Common equity Tier 1 capital (3)

 

 

15.5

 

 

 

14.2

 

 

 

14.0

 

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

11.7

 

Tier 1 leverage capital (3)

 

 

11.4

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

 

9.9

 

 

 

9.5

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital (3)

 

 

15.5

 

 

 

14.2

 

 

 

14.0

 

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

11.7

 

Total risk-based capital (3)

 

 

17.8

 

 

 

16.7

 

 

 

16.7

 

 

 

14.7

 

 

 

14.3

 

(1)

Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimates.

Table 2 – Average Balances/Yield/Rates

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

(In thousands)

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated loans

 

$

10,256,387

 

 

$

107,760

 

 

 

4.21

%

 

$

11,173,408

 

 

$

125,922

 

 

 

4.53

%

ANCI portfolio

 

 

1,737,494

 

 

 

20,660

 

 

 

4.77

 

 

 

2,512,163

 

 

 

32,967

 

 

 

5.28

 

PCD portfolio

 

 

149,267

 

 

 

2,858

 

 

 

7.68

 

 

 

198,649

 

 

 

3,965

 

 

 

8.03

 

Total loans

 

 

12,143,148

 

 

 

131,278

 

 

 

4.34

 

 

 

13,884,220

 

 

 

162,854

 

 

 

4.72

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

3,681,937

 

 

 

13,551

 

 

 

1.48

 

 

 

2,269,017

 

 

 

12,207

 

 

 

2.16

 

Tax-exempt (2)

 

 

336,664

 

 

 

2,644

 

 

 

3.15

 

 

 

218,450

 

 

 

1,948

 

 

 

3.59

 

Total investment securities

 

 

4,018,601

 

 

 

16,195

 

 

 

1.62

 

 

 

2,487,467

 

 

 

14,155

 

 

 

2.29

 

Federal funds sold and short-term investments

 

 

1,755,586

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

1,342,779

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

0.10

 

Other investments

 

 

69,873

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

2.47

 

 

 

77,337

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

1.28

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

17,987,208

 

 

 

148,585

 

 

 

3.31

 

 

 

17,791,803

 

 

 

177,584

 

 

 

4.01

 

Noninterest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

 

218,307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

176,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment

 

 

124,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

127,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other assets

 

 

675,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

672,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(308,076

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(267,464

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

18,697,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,500,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

$

7,933,078

 

 

$

2,952

 

 

 

0.15

%

 

$

8,368,151

 

 

$

7,511

 

 

 

0.36

%

Savings deposits

 

 

400,955

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

291,874

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

0.25

 

Time deposits

 

 

1,990,920

 

 

 

3,008

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

2,527,090

 

 

 

10,451

 

 

 

1.66

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

10,324,953

 

 

 

6,043

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

11,187,115

 

 

 

18,141

 

 

 

0.65

 

Other borrowings

 

 

146,701

 

 

 

924

 

 

 

2.53

 

 

 

149,973

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

2.51

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

183,275

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

5.52

 

 

 

222,574

 

 

 

3,383

 

 

 

6.11

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

10,654,929

 

 

 

9,488

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

11,559,662

 

 

 

22,461

 

 

 

0.78

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

5,726,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,587,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

 

202,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

234,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

16,583,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,381,804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

2,114,127

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,118,796

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

18,697,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,500,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/net interest spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

139,097

 

 

 

2.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

155,123

 

 

 

3.23

%

Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.51

%

Taxable equivalent adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

(556

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(409

)

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

$

138,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

154,714

 

 

 

 

 

_____________________

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields.

(2)

Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Table 2 (Continued) – Average Balances/Yield/Rates

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

(In thousands)

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated loans

 

$

10,256,387

 

 

$

107,760

 

 

 

4.21

%

 

$

10,611,240

 

 

$

113,735

 

 

 

4.35

%

ANCI portfolio

 

 

1,737,494

 

 

 

20,660

 

 

 

4.77

 

 

 

1,879,832

 

 

 

22,711

 

 

 

4.90

 

PCD portfolio

 

 

149,267

 

 

 

2,858

 

 

 

7.68

 

 

 

160,513

 

 

 

3,378

 

 

 

8.54

 

Total loans

 

 

12,143,148

 

 

 

131,278

 

 

 

4.34

 

 

 

12,651,585

 

 

 

139,824

 

 

 

4.48

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

3,681,937

 

 

 

13,551

 

 

 

1.48

 

 

 

3,117,348

 

 

 

11,821

 

 

 

1.54

 

Tax-exempt (2)

 

 

336,664

 

 

 

2,644

 

 

 

3.15

 

 

 

328,824

 

 

 

2,576

 

 

 

3.18

 

Total investment securities

 

 

4,018,601

 

 

 

16,195

 

 

 

1.62

 

 

 

3,446,172

 

 

 

14,397

 

 

 

1.69

 

Federal funds sold and short-term investments

 

 

1,755,586

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

1,848,748

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

0.15

 

Other investments

 

 

69,873

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

2.47

 

 

 

75,621

 

 

 

337

 

 

 

1.81

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

17,987,208

 

 

 

148,585

 

 

 

3.31

 

 

 

18,022,126

 

 

 

155,242

 

 

 

3.49

 

Noninterest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

 

218,307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

346,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment

 

 

124,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

124,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other assets

 

 

675,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

715,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(308,076

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(370,736

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

18,697,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,837,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

$

7,933,078

 

 

$

2,952

 

 

 

0.15

%

 

$

8,275,895

 

 

$

3,596

 

 

 

0.18

%

Savings deposits

 

 

400,955

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

353,826

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

0.12

 

Time deposits

 

 

1,990,920

 

 

 

3,008

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

2,214,790

 

 

 

4,277

 

 

 

0.78

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

10,324,953

 

 

 

6,043

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

10,844,511

 

 

 

7,981

 

 

 

0.30

 

Other borrowings

 

 

146,701

 

 

 

924

 

 

 

2.53

 

 

 

149,989

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

2.51

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

183,275

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

5.52

 

 

 

213,057

 

 

 

3,045

 

 

 

5.80

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

10,654,929

 

 

 

9,488

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

11,207,557

 

 

 

11,953

 

 

 

0.43

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

5,726,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,356,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

 

202,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

187,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

16,583,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,751,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

2,114,127

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,085,712

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

18,697,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,837,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/net interest spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

139,097

 

 

 

2.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

143,289

 

 

 

3.06

%

Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.22

%

Taxable equivalent adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

(556

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(541

)

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

$

138,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

142,748

 

 

 

 

 

_____________________

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields.

(2)

Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Table 3 – Loan Interest Income Detail

 

 

 

YTD

 

 

For the Quarters,

 

(In thousands)

 

June 30,2021

 

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

Interest Income Detail

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated loans

 

$

221,495

 

 

$

107,760

 

 

$

113,735

 

 

$

125,535

 

 

$

123,177

 

 

$

125,922

 

ANCI loans: interest income

 

 

34,502

 

 

 

16,670

 

 

 

17,832

 

 

 

20,507

 

 

 

22,850

 

 

 

26,264

 

ANCI loans: accretion

 

 

8,869

 

 

 

3,990

 

 

 

4,879

 

 

 

5,436

 

 

 

5,364

 

 

 

6,703

 

PCD loans: interest income

 

 

4,805

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

2,433

 

 

 

3,355

 

 

 

2,421

 

 

 

3,111

 

PCD loans: accretion

 

 

1,431

 

 

 

486

 

 

 

945

 

 

 

465

 

 

 

1,039

 

 

 

854

 

Total loan interest income

 

$

271,102

 

 

$

131,278

 

 

$

139,824

 

 

$

155,298

 

 

$

154,851

 

 

$

162,854

 

Yields

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated loans

 

 

4.28

%

 

 

4.21

%

 

 

4.35

%

 

 

4.57

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

4.53

%

ANCI loans without discount accretion

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

3.84

 

 

 

3.96

 

 

 

4.20

 

ANCI loans discount accretion

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

1.01

 

 

 

0.93

 

 

 

1.08

 

PCD loans without discount accretion

 

 

6.26

 

 

 

6.37

 

 

 

6.15

 

 

 

7.73

 

 

 

5.11

 

 

 

6.30

 

PCD loans discount accretion

 

 

1.86

 

 

 

1.31

 

 

 

2.39

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

2.20

 

 

 

1.73

 

Total loan yield

 

 

4.41

%

 

 

4.34

%

 

 

4.48

%

 

 

4.67

%

 

 

4.51

%

 

 

4.72

%

Table 4 – Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) (1)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

(In thousands)

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

Balance at beginning of period

 

$

308,037

 

 

$

367,160

 

 

$

385,412

 

 

$

370,901

 

 

$

245,246

 

Charge-offs

 

 

(11,265

)

 

 

(14,671

)

 

 

(23,956

)

 

 

(21,830

)

 

 

(33,452

)

Recoveries

 

 

2,541

 

 

 

2,563

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

1,936

 

 

 

901

 

Net charge-offs

 

 

(8,724

)

 

 

(12,108

)

 

 

(21,186

)

 

 

(19,894

)

 

 

(32,551

)

Provision (release) for loan losses

 

 

(51,581

)

 

 

(47,015

)

 

 

2,934

 

 

 

34,405

 

 

 

158,206

 

Balance at end of period

 

$

247,732

 

 

$

308,037

 

 

$

367,160

 

 

$

385,412

 

 

$

370,901

 

(1)

This table represents the activity in the ACL for funded loans.

Table 5 – ACL Activity by Segment

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

(In thousands)

 

Commercial
and
Industrial

 

 

Commercial
Real Estate

 

 

Consumer

 

 

Total Allowance
for Credit
Losses

 

 

Reserve for
Unfunded
Commitments (1)

 

 

Total

 

As of March 31, 2021

 

$

165,371

 

 

$

111,410

 

 

$

31,256

 

 

$

308,037

 

 

$

1,049

 

 

$

309,086

 

Provision (release) for credit losses

 

 

(25,601

)

 

 

(25,253

)

 

 

(727

)

 

 

(51,581

)

 

 

(295

)

 

 

(51,876

)

Charge-offs

 

 

(10,218

)

 

 

(819

)

 

 

(228

)

 

 

(11,265

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,265

)

Recoveries

 

 

1,757

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

2,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,541

 

As of June 30, 2021

 

$

131,309

 

 

$

85,915

 

 

$

30,508

 

 

$

247,732

 

 

$

754

 

 

$

248,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

(In thousands)

 

Commercial
and
Industrial

 

 

Commercial
Real Estate

 

 

Consumer

 

 

Total Allowance
for Credit
Losses

 

 

Reserve for
Unfunded
Commitments (1)

 

 

Total

 

As of December 31, 2020

 

$

187,365

 

 

$

141,187

 

 

$

38,608

 

 

$

367,160

 

 

$

2,296

 

 

$

369,456

 

Provision (release) for credit losses

 

 

(35,194

)

 

 

(55,364

)

 

 

(8,038

)

 

 

(98,596

)

 

 

(1,542

)

 

 

(100,138

)

Charge-offs

 

 

(24,343

)

 

 

(1,219

)

 

 

(374

)

 

 

(25,936

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25,936

)

Recoveries

 

 

3,481

 

 

 

1,311

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

5,104

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,104

 

As of June 30, 2021

 

$

131,309

 

 

$

85,915

 

 

$

30,508

 

 

$

247,732

 

 

$

754

 

 

$

248,486

 

(1)

The reserve for unfunded commitments is recorded in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets.

Table 6 – Criticized Loans by Segment

 

 

 

As of June 30, 2021 (1)

 

(Amortized cost in thousands)

 

Special Mention

 

 

Substandard

 

 

Doubtful

 

 

Total Criticized

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General C&I

 

$

88,877

 

 

$

98,360

 

 

$

10,849

 

 

$

198,086

 

Energy

 

 

53,829

 

 

 

98,157

 

 

 

7,141

 

 

 

159,127

 

Restaurant

 

 

33,374

 

 

 

59,578

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

96,952

 

Healthcare

 

 

1,782

 

 

 

14,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,644

 

Total commercial and industrial

 

 

177,862

 

 

 

270,957

 

 

 

21,990

 

 

 

470,809

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial, retail, and other

 

 

18,460

 

 

 

39,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,671

 

Hospitality

 

 

24,267

 

 

 

68,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

92,591

 

Multifamily

 

 

10,409

 

 

 

1,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,820

 

Office

 

 

11,034

 

 

 

9,142

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,176

 

Total commercial real estate

 

 

64,170

 

 

 

118,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

182,258

 

Consumer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

 

 

 

 

14,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,803

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

Total consumer

 

 

 

 

 

14,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,824

 

Total

 

$

242,032

 

 

$

403,869

 

 

$

21,990

 

 

$

667,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Criticized loans do not include loans held for sale of $0.2 million.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of March 31, 2021 (1)

 

(Amortized cost in thousands)

 

Special Mention

 

 

Substandard

 

 

Doubtful

 

 

Total Criticized

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General C&I

 

$

40,518

 

 

$

117,658

 

 

$

4,334

 

 

$

162,510

 

Energy

 

 

73,333

 

 

 

148,099

 

 

 

16,717

 

 

 

238,149

 

Restaurant

 

 

50,619

 

 

 

126,536

 

 

 

4,778

 

 

 

181,933

 

Healthcare

 

 

1,953

 

 

 

15,258

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,211

 

Total commercial and industrial

 

 

166,423

 

 

 

407,551

 

 

 

25,829

 

 

 

599,803

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial, retail, and other

 

 

25,206

 

 

 

39,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

64,709

 

Hospitality

 

 

31,097

 

 

 

85,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

116,492

 

Multifamily

 

 

90

 

 

 

1,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,515

 

Office

 

 

5,699

 

 

 

13,774

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,473

 

Total commercial real estate

 

 

62,092

 

 

 

140,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

202,189

 

Consumer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

 

 

 

 

14,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,286

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

Total consumer

 

 

 

 

 

14,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,323

 

Total

 

$

228,515

 

 

$

561,971

 

 

$

25,829

 

 

$

816,315

 

(1) Criticized loans do not include loans held for sale of $3.6 million.

 

Table 7 – Nonperforming Assets

 

 

 

As of

 

(In thousands)

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

Nonperforming loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

92,257

 

 

$

94,153

 

 

$

109,410

 

 

$

145,991

 

 

$

183,441

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

14,557

 

 

 

14,846

 

 

 

14,559

 

 

 

26,742

 

 

 

24,659

 

Consumer

 

 

15,703

 

 

 

14,364

 

 

 

14,033

 

 

 

16,364

 

 

 

16,284

 

Total nonperforming loans ("NPL")

 

 

122,517

 

 

 

123,363

 

 

 

138,002

 

 

 

189,097

 

 

 

224,384

 

Foreclosed OREO and other NPA

 

 

17,613

 

 

 

19,125

 

 

 

19,788

 

 

 

20,344

 

 

 

13,949

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

$

140,130

 

 

$

142,488

 

 

$

157,790

 

 

$

209,441

 

 

$

238,333

 

NPL as a percentage of total loans

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

1.40

%

 

 

1.64

%

NPA as a percentage of loans plus OREO/other

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.74

%

NPA as a percentage of total assets

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.76

%

 

 

0.84

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.26

%

Total accruing loans 90 days or more past due

 

$

988

 

 

$

1,399

 

 

$

13,880

 

 

$

7,260

 

 

$

3,123

 

(1)

Nonperforming loans do not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $3.4 million and $0.2 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Table 8 – Noninterest Income

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

(In thousands)

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

Noninterest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hedge revenue

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

169,248

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Investment advisory revenue

 

 

8,222

 

 

 

7,609

 

 

 

7,457

 

 

 

6,797

 

 

 

6,505

 

Trust services revenue

 

 

4,888

 

 

 

5,509

 

 

 

4,885

 

 

 

4,556

 

 

 

4,092

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

7,228

 

 

 

6,404

 

 

 

6,028

 

 

 

5,847

 

 

 

4,852

 

Mortgage banking income

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

2,115

 

 

 

3,062

 

 

 

3,535

 

 

 

2,020

 

Credit-related fees

 

 

5,477

 

 

 

3,849

 

 

 

4,766

 

 

 

4,202

 

 

 

4,401

 

Bankcard fees

 

 

1,919

 

 

 

1,753

 

 

 

1,775

 

 

 

1,745

 

 

 

1,716

 

Payroll processing revenue

 

 

1,258

 

 

 

1,490

 

 

 

1,309

 

 

 

1,255

 

 

 

1,143

 

SBA income

 

 

5,810

 

 

 

3,967

 

 

 

2,889

 

 

 

3,037

 

 

 

1,335

 

Other service fees

 

 

1,963

 

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

1,751

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

1,528

 

Securities gains, net

 

 

11

 

 

 

2,259

 

 

 

1,353

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

2,286

 

Other

 

 

8,111

 

 

 

6,532

 

 

 

5,222

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

72

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

46,474

 

 

$

43,696

 

 

$

209,745

 

 

$

32,591

 

 

$

29,950

 

Table 9 – Noninterest Expenses

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

(In thousands)

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

Noninterest Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

58,619

 

 

$

57,070

 

 

$

59,833

 

 

$

51,734

 

 

$

47,158

 

Premises and equipment

 

 

10,709

 

 

 

10,374

 

 

 

11,036

 

 

 

10,716

 

 

 

10,634

 

Merger related expenses

 

 

6,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

 

4,836

 

 

 

4,986

 

 

 

5,164

 

 

 

5,299

 

 

 

5,472

 

Data processing

 

 

3,179

 

 

 

3,259

 

 

 

3,047

 

 

 

3,024

 

 

 

3,084

 

Software amortization

 

 

4,950

 

 

 

4,507

 

 

 

4,480

 

 

 

4,432

 

 

 

4,036

 

Consulting and professional fees

 

 

3,736

 

 

 

3,233

 

 

 

3,450

 

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

3,009

 

Loan related expenses

 

 

754

 

 

 

796

 

 

 

631

 

 

 

953

 

 

 

735

 

FDIC insurance

 

 

1,656

 

 

 

1,465

 

 

 

3,007

 

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

3,939

 

Communications

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

1,119

 

 

 

1,002

 

Advertising and public relations

 

 

1,487

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

956

 

 

 

716

 

 

 

920

 

Legal expenses

 

 

594

 

 

 

925

 

 

 

726

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

579

 

Other

 

 

7,998

 

 

 

9,037

 

 

 

11,826

 

 

 

8,232

 

 

 

8,052

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

$

106,066

 

 

$

97,822

 

 

$

105,331

 

 

$

94,859

 

 

$

88,620

 

Table 10 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2Q 2021

 

1Q 2021

 

4Q 2020

 

3Q 2020

 

2Q 2020

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses (numerator)

$

106,066

 

$

97,822

 

$

105,331

 

$

94,859

 

$

88,620

 

Net interest income

$

138,541

 

$

142,748

 

$

156,741

 

$

154,042

 

$

154,714

 

Noninterest income

 

46,474

 

 

43,696

 

 

209,745

 

 

32,591

 

 

29,950

 

Operating revenue (denominator)

$

185,015

 

$

186,444

 

$

366,486

 

$

186,633

 

$

184,664

 

Efficiency ratio

 

57.33

%

 

52.47

%

 

28.74

%

 

50.83

%

 

47.99

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses

$

106,066

 

$

97,822

 

$

105,331

 

$

94,859

 

$

88,620

 

Less: merger related expenses

 

6,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

Less: expenses related to COVID-19 pandemic

 

 

 

 

 

215

 

 

235

 

 

1,205

 

Adjusted noninterest expenses (numerator)

$

99,799

 

$

97,822

 

$

105,116

 

$

92,519

 

$

87,415

 

Net interest income

$

138,541

 

$

142,748

 

$

156,741

 

$

154,042

 

$

154,714

 

Noninterest income

 

46,474

 

 

43,696

 

 

209,745

 

 

32,591

 

 

29,950

 

Plus: impairment charge on branch building

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

538