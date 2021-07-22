Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.07.2021, 12:22 | 8 | 0 |
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
22 July 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 July 2021
Effective from 26 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 26 July 2021 to 26 October 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030482765, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 26 July 2021: 0.9670% pa
Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0