Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 July 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 July 2021

Effective from 26 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 26 July 2021 to 26 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030482765, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 26 July 2021: 0.9670% pa

Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

