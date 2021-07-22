checkAd

Avivagen Announces Strategic Changes to Support Growth in Asia and South America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021   

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, has announced new strategic measures to support continued growth in Asia and Brazil.

Avivagen has retained the services of Mr. Lesley Nernberg as a technical sales and marketing consultant, focused on accelerating the adoption of OxC-betaTM Livestock in Asia. He has held important technical sales and operation management positions with multiple well-known multinational animal nutrition companies such as ADM, Diamond V and Biomin, with a focus on marketing feed additives and complete feed across Asia. Based in Thailand, Mr. Nernberg holds a graduate degree in animal science and nutrition from the University of Manitoba and has established himself as an expert in the livestock feed additive industry in Asia over the past nine years. In particular, Mr. Nernberg will focus primarily on Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea.

Avivagen also today announced the termination of its Brazilian OxC-betaTM Livestock distribution agreement with São Paulo-based Look Chemicals Importacao E Exportacao LTDA. Advanced discussions with potential new distribution partners are currently underway in order to support the company’s growth ambitions in the world’s third-largest feed production market.

“We have experienced considerable success in a number of Asian markets to date, and the addition of an accomplished, respected and connected expert like Mr. Nernberg will help us further establish OxC-betaTM as a leading health-promoting option for producers throughout the region,” says Kym Anthony, CEO of Avivagen Inc. “We’re also very excited about the potential for new agreements to support our continued and accelerated growth in Brazil. We thank Look Chemicals for their support during our entry into this important production market.”

About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock
 Avivagen’s OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function, the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia.

