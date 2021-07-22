XPeng G3 Ranks Top Quality Among Compact Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles in J.D. Power 2021 Study

checkAd

The XPeng G3 ranks top in quality in the compact BEV (battery-powered electric vehicle) segment based on owner experience, according to J.D. Power in its 2021 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study (NEV-IQS)℠ released today.

XPeng G3 (Photo: Business Wire)

The XPeng G3 is the first model to obtain the top rating in this segment for a new car manufacturer in China, surpassing other models in its customer satisfaction rating in specific areas, including driving experience, infotainment systems and seating.

The G3’s rating reflects consumer recognition of its quality and intelligence. It obtained the highest total score of 92.2% among electric vehicles in China’s New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP) safety test; and top G (good) scores in occupant safety, pedestrian safety, and vehicle auxiliary safety in the Chinese Insurance Automotive Safety Index (CIASI) crash test. Equipped with XPILOT 2.5, the G3 has the strongest autonomous driving assistance system in its class, with its auto parking feature ranked top by i-VISTA in 2020. Supported by XPeng’s in-house developed intelligent in-car operating system Xmart OS, the utilization rate of the AI-powered voice assistant exceeds 99%. The G3 has received 15 major firmware OTA upgrades since its launch, adding 55 new functions as of March 31, 2021.

Since its launch, the G3 has become the second best-selling pure electric SUV in China's mid-to-high-end market for more than two years. In the first quarter of 2021, the G3 came first in amount of insurance registration numbers among A-class pure electric SUVs in China. The G3’s mid-phase facelift version G3i was launched in July 2021 in the Chinese market, with delivery starting in September 202I.

The J.D. Power study, now in its third year, measures new-vehicle quality by examining design-related and defects/malfunctions problems experienced by NEV owners in China within the first two to six months of ownership. New-vehicle quality is determined by problems cited per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower number of problems indicating higher quality. Specific diagnostic questions include 236 problem symptoms across 10 categories: features/ controls/displays; exterior; interior; infotainment system; seats; driving experience; driving assistance; powertrain; battery/charging; and climate.

The study is based on responses from 3,976 vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between September 2020 and March 2021. The study includes 50 models from 28 different brands, among which 32 models have sufficient samples. The study was fielded from March through May 2021 in 53 cities across China.

The study shows that in 2021 to date, all-new models account for 37.8% of total NEV sales. Owners of all-new models experience fewer quality problems (127 PP100) than owners of carry-over models (129 PP100). Additionally, these new models also have fewer quality problems than carry-over models in intelligent and connected features – 4.5 PP100, 3.2 PP100, and 3 PP100 fewer problems in infotainment, driving assistance, and battery/charging, respectively.

The study also revealed that the NEV market in China is heating up, as increasing numbers of brand-new models are getting into the market, accounting for nearly 40% of total NEV sales. The newly-launched NEVs have better quality than carry-over models in intelligent and connected features, according to the Study.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

