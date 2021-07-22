checkAd

Jericho Energy Ventures Co-Leads Investment into Hydrogen Catalyst Discovery Platform

H2U has developed a high throughput screening process for discovering electrocatalystsMillions of elemental compositions screened and tested daily for their catalytic valueLow-cost catalysts enable the Hydrogen EconomyH2U to develop its own …

  • H2U has developed a high throughput screening process for discovering electrocatalysts
  • Millions of elemental compositions screened and tested daily for their catalytic value
  • Low-cost catalysts enable the Hydrogen Economy
  • H2U to develop its own proprietary electrolyser technology

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has led a Series A financing for H2U Technologies, Inc. ("H2U"), a Company focused on developing its proprietary ultrahigh throughput, AI-driven, electrocatalyst discovery process for electrolyser and fuel cell applications. 

Jericho's USD$1.5 million Co-Lead investment is joined by Dolby Family Ventures, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) and Motus Ventures - with a total Series A raise of approximately USD$7 million. Each of the Co-Leads, including Jericho, will have board representation. The Board of H2U will also be joined by independent director, Tom Werner, former CEO (2003-2021) and current Chairman of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR).

H2U intends to use this funding to support the start-up and development of its proprietary electrocatalyst discovery process and machinery. H2U will also develop its own PEM electrolyser technology utilizing its proprietary catalysts, breakthrough sub-component innovations and manufacturing processes.

H2U's low-cost electrolyser is being developed in partnership with Southern California Gas Co. ("SoCalGas") - the cost target of which is half that of current PEM electrolysers. SoCalGas, who recently announced its commitment to reach Net Zero carbon emissions in its operations and delivery by 2045, will conduct demonstration testing of the new low-cost electrolyser, as well as validation testing on the performance of new non-precious metal catalysts, materials used in small quantities to initiate and accelerate the chemical process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Disruptive Solution and Background

H2U is a commercialization of technology, exclusively licensed to H2U by Caltech, developed under a $122 million Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis ("JCAP") program established by the Department of Energy and a group of universities including the California Institute of Technology, University of California, Berkley, Stanford University, UC Irvine, and UC San Diego. The mission of JCAP was to find cost-effective methods to produce fuels using only sunlight, water, and CO2. This program produced over 30 patents to which H2U has the exclusive worldwide IP-rights.

