DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change to Cboe Europe - UK trading venue (CXE)
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMORGAN ETFS (IRELAND) ICAV | 21 JULY 2021
A Message from Your ICAV's Management Company
This notice has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary to meet the requirements of the Central Bank.
The Management Company is of the opinion that there is nothing contained in this notice nor in the proposals detailed herein that conflicts with the Central Bank UCITS Regulations.
If you are in any doubt as to the action to be taken, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, solicitor or attorney or other professional advisor. If you sold or otherwise transferred your holding in the ICAV, please send this notice to the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Philippe Ringard On behalf of JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l.
|Notice of Change
Please note that JPMorgan Asset Management is currently consolidating the listing of certain ETFs on Cboe Europe and effective Friday 30 July 2021 (the "Change Date"), after the close of
the respective exchanges, the below ETF Share Classes will be switched from their current listing on Cboe Europe - UK trading venue (CXE) to Cboe Europe - NL trading venue (DXE).
Some of the market identifiers will change as detailed below. Please also note that no product will be closed as a result of this change.
THE FUND
Name JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Legal form ICAV
Fund type UCITS
