NICE and RapidSOS Enter into Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data-Driven Incident Reconstruction and Insights to 911 Centers

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) and RapidSOS today announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver data-driven incident reconstruction and insights to 911 emergency communication centers (ECCs). As a RapidSOS Ready partner, NICE has integrated its NICE Inform Elite solution with the RapidSOS emergency response data platform and deployed the integrated solution at multiple 911 centers. The integrated solution enhances the value of RapidSOS by providing a means for 911 centers to capture, store and analyze RapidSOS data.

Offered as a complementary solution to Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices, apps, and profiles, to over 5,000 ECCs, streamlining incident handling for over 150 million emergencies annually. However, after incidents occur, the focus invariably shifts to understanding what happened and why, for evidentiary purposes and for performance improvement. Answers to these questions can be found in data, but today this data resides in a myriad of systems.