NICE and RapidSOS Enter into Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data-Driven Incident Reconstruction and Insights to 911 Centers
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) and RapidSOS today announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver data-driven incident reconstruction and insights to 911 emergency communication centers (ECCs). As a RapidSOS Ready partner, NICE has integrated its NICE Inform Elite solution with the RapidSOS emergency response data platform and deployed the integrated solution at multiple 911 centers. The integrated solution enhances the value of RapidSOS by providing a means for 911 centers to capture, store and analyze RapidSOS data.
Offered as a complementary solution to Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices, apps, and profiles, to over 5,000 ECCs, streamlining incident handling for over 150 million emergencies annually. However, after incidents occur, the focus invariably shifts to understanding what happened and why, for evidentiary purposes and for performance improvement. Answers to these questions can be found in data, but today this data resides in a myriad of systems.
Through its partnership with RapidSOS and its NICE Inform Elite integration with other systems (Computer Aided Dispatch, 911 telephony, radio, QA, recording), NICE provides ECCs with:
- A single system of record and repository for all types of incident information, including 911 calls, radio, text to 911, workstation screens and now data from the RapidSOS platform. With the RapidSOS partnership, a supervisor is able to visually search for captured emergency calls on a map based on their precise location, view comprehensive incident timelines, and even visualize the movement of 911 callers, while simultaneously listening to calls.
- Intelligent performance dashboards that automatically aggregate and analyze all types of incident information, including data from the RapidSOS Platform, to help ECCs understand what’s happening in the ECC in real-time, and who or what is or isn’t performing, and why. Supervisors can evaluate how effectively telecommunicators are using RapidSOS data to deliver life-saving services and emergency response. For example, the dashboards highlight how long it’s taking to answer, enter, and dispatch calls, and how much time is elapsing before first responders arrive on the scene. Having access to this information, ECCs can train and coach telecommunicators, and refine processes as needed.
Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “Just as RapidSOS is bringing innovation to emergency response, NICE is digitally transforming how ECCs collect, manage and make sense of incident data. We’re excited to partner with RapidSOS to provide data-driven insights to 911 centers to help them deliver the highest levels of service to citizens.”
