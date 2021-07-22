AT&T Reports Second-Quarter Results

“We’re pleased with our performance and our momentum is strong,” said John Stankey, AT&T CEO. “For the fourth consecutive quarter, we saw good subscriber growth across wireless, fiber and HBO Max. Mobility delivered strong service revenue, EBITDA and postpaid phone growth. Our fiber business, which leads on customer satisfaction, grew subscribers and penetration. HBO Max had another strong quarter and is ahead of plan to be a leading direct-to-consumer streaming platform, with both subscriber- and ad-supported choices. As a result, we’re raising our global HBO Max year-end forecast to 70 million to 73 million subscribers. Also, we’re updating full-year guidance for consolidated revenue, wireless service revenue, adjusted EPS and free cash flow.”

Second-Quarter Highlights

Communications

Mobility: 789,000 postpaid phone net adds 1,156,000 postpaid net adds 174,000 prepaid phone net adds Postpaid phone churn of 0.69%, equaling lowest churn ever Revenues up 10.4%; service revenues up 5.0%; equipment revenues up 31.9% Operating income of $6.0 billion, up 3.4% year over year; EBITDA 4 up 2.7% Operating income margin of 31.7%; EBITDA service margin 5 55.9%



Consumer Wireline: 246,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; penetration more than 36% Revenues up 2.9%; broadband revenues up 8.3% with ARPU growth of 6.1%



WarnerMedia

2.8 million total domestic HBO Max and HBO subscriber 6 net adds; total domestic subscribers of 47.0 million, up 10.7 million in past year; and 67.5 million 7 globally, up

2.8 million total domestic HBO Max and HBO subscriber net adds; total domestic subscribers of 47.0 million, up 10.7 million in past year; and 67.5 million globally, up 12.0 million in past year
Launched ad-supported HBO Max and international offerings

Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscriber ARPU 8 of $11.90

of $11.90 Total revenues up 30.7% to $8.8 billion

Direct-to-Consumer subscription revenues up nearly 40%

Now expect 70-73 million global HBO Max/HBO subscribers by end of year

Consolidated Financial Results

(Video results are included in Corporate & Other. Additional information about the Video business is provided as part of the earnings material on the company’s Investor Relations website.)

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter totaled $44.0 billion versus $41.0 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 7.6% reflecting partial recovery from the prior-year impacts of COVID-19. Higher WarnerMedia, Mobility, Mexico, and Consumer Wireline revenues more than offset declines in domestic video and Business Wireline. Additionally, consolidated revenues were impacted by divestitures of previously held-for-sale businesses, including the fourth-quarter 2020 sale of our wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Operating expenses were $40.8 billion versus $37.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Expenses increased due to $4.6 billion in impairments at Vrio compared to $2.2 billion in the prior year, higher domestic wireless equipment costs, higher sports-related programming costs, and higher direct-to-consumer programming and marketing costs. These increases were partially offset by severance charges in the prior year quarter and lower video costs in the current year. Additionally, depreciation and amortization expense was $1.5 billion lower year over year, largely due to the impairments of long-lived assets taken in the fourth quarter of 2020 and ceasing depreciation and amortization on the held-for-sale video assets.

Operating income was $3.3 billion versus $3.5 billion in the year-ago quarter due to higher impairments at Vrio and higher programming costs from the return of sports, partially offset by the impacts of higher revenues, lower depreciation and amortization expense, and prior-year severance charges. When adjusting for the non-cash Vrio impairments, merger-amortization costs and other items, operating income was $8.9 billion versus $9.0 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Second-quarter net income attributable to common stock was $1.5 billion, or $0.21 per diluted common share, versus $1.2 billion, or $0.17 per diluted common share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.68, which includes the non-cash Vrio impairments, merger-amortization costs, an actuarial loss on benefit plans and other items, earnings per diluted common share was $0.89. This compares to an adjusted earnings per diluted common share of $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. Items affecting year over year comparability include about $200 million of pretax gains, principally from mark-to-market gains on benefit-plan investments.

Cash from operating activities was $10.9 billion, down $1.1 billion year over year, with capital expenditures of $4.0 billion and content spend of $5.3 billion. Gross capital investment totaled $5.3 billion, which includes $1.3 billion of cash payments for vendor financing. Free cash flow was $7.0 billion for the quarter. Net debt decreased by $0.9 billion sequentially, and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter was 3.15x.9

Communications Operational Highlights

Second-quarter revenues were $28.1 billion, up 6.1% year over year due to increases in Mobility and Consumer Wireline more than offsetting a decline in Business Wireline. Operating contribution was $7.3 billion, down 2.0% year over year, with operating income margin of 26.1%, compared to 28.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Mobility

R evenues were up 10.4% year over year to $18.9 billion due to higher equipment and service revenues. Service revenues were $14.3 billion, up 5.0% year over year due to subscriber gains and the lapping of COVID-19 impacts on international roaming revenues and waived fees. Equipment revenues were $4.6 billion, up 31.9% year over year, driven by smartphone sales and a mix of higher priced postpaid smartphones and higher sales of postpaid data devices. Prior year equipment revenues included the impact of COVID-19 related store closures.

were up 10.4% year over year to $18.9 billion due to higher equipment and service revenues. were $14.3 billion, up 5.0% year over year due to subscriber gains and the lapping of COVID-19 impacts on international roaming revenues and waived fees. were $4.6 billion, up 31.9% year over year, driven by smartphone sales and a mix of higher priced postpaid smartphones and higher sales of postpaid data devices. Prior year equipment revenues included the impact of COVID-19 related store closures. Operating expenses were $12.9 billion, up 14.0% year over year due to higher equipment costs, higher network costs, higher content costs associated with bundling HBO Max and higher commission expense, partially offset by lower sales and support costs.

were $12.9 billion, up 14.0% year over year due to higher equipment costs, higher network costs, higher content costs associated with bundling HBO Max and higher commission expense, partially offset by lower sales and support costs. Operating income was $6.0 billion, up 3.4% year over year. Operating income margin was 31.7%, compared to 33.9% in the year-ago quarter.

was $6.0 billion, up 3.4% year over year. was 31.7%, compared to 33.9% in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA was $8.0 billion, up 2.7% year over year with EBITDA margin of 42.4%, down from 45.6% from a year ago. EBITDA service margin was 55.9%, compared to 57.2% in the year-ago quarter.

was $8.0 billion, up 2.7% year over year with of 42.4%, down from 45.6% from a year ago. was 55.9%, compared to 57.2% in the year-ago quarter. Total net adds were 5.5 million including: 1,156,000 postpaid net adds , with 789,000 postpaid phone net adds 22,000 postpaid tablet and other branded computing device net losses 389,000 other net adds 174,000 prepaid phone net adds

were 5.5 million including:

Postpaid churn was 0.87% versus 1.05% in the year-ago quarter and postpaid phone churn was 0.69% versus 0.84% in the year-ago quarter, equaling our lowest quarter ever. Prepaid churn was a record low of less than 3%.

was 0.87% versus 1.05% in the year-ago quarter and was 0.69% versus 0.84% in the year-ago quarter, equaling our lowest quarter ever. was a record low of less than 3%. Postpaid phone-only ARPU was $54.24, down 0.4% versus the year-ago quarter, mostly due to the impacts of promotional discount amortization, but were up sequentially.

Business Wireline

Revenues were $6.1 billion, down 4.0% year over year from lower service revenues, primarily due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services in the current year and higher demand for pandemic-related connectivity in the prior-year.

were $6.1 billion, down 4.0% year over year from lower service revenues, primarily due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services in the current year and higher demand for pandemic-related connectivity in the prior-year. Operating expenses were $5.0 billion, essentially flat year over year due to ongoing operational cost efficiencies.

were $5.0 billion, essentially flat year over year due to ongoing operational cost efficiencies. Operating income was $1.1 billion, down 18.6% with operating income margin of 17.3%, compared to 20.5% in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA was $2.3 billion, down 9.6% year over year with EBITDA margin of 38.7%, compared to 41.1% in the year-ago quarter.

was $1.1 billion, down 18.6% with of 17.3%, compared to 20.5% in the year-ago quarter. was $2.3 billion, down 9.6% year over year with of 38.7%, compared to 41.1% in the year-ago quarter. More than 650,000 U.S. business buildings are lit with fiber from AT&T, enabling high-speed fiber connections to more than 2.5 million U.S. business customer locations. Nationwide, more than 9.0 million business customer locations are on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber.10

Consumer Wireline

Revenues were $3.1 billion, up 2.9% year over year due to gains in broadband more than offsetting declines in legacy voice and data services and other services. Broadband revenues increased 8.3%, which reflects fiber subscriber growth and higher ARPU resulting from increases in fiber customers and pricing.

were $3.1 billion, up 2.9% year over year due to gains in broadband more than offsetting declines in legacy voice and data services and other services. Broadband revenues increased 8.3%, which reflects fiber subscriber growth and higher ARPU resulting from increases in fiber customers and pricing. Operating expenses were $2.9 billion, up 7.3% year over year largely driven by higher HBO Max bundling costs, customer support costs and depreciation. These increases were partially offset by lower amortization of deferred customer acquisition costs.

were $2.9 billion, up 7.3% year over year largely driven by higher HBO Max bundling costs, customer support costs and depreciation. These increases were partially offset by lower amortization of deferred customer acquisition costs. Operating income was $288 million, down 26.7% year over year due to higher operating expenses. Operating income margin was 9.2%, compared to 12.9% in the year-ago quarter.

was $288 million, down 26.7% year over year due to higher operating expenses. was 9.2%, compared to 12.9% in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA was $1.1 billion, down 5.9% year over year due to declines in higher-margin legacy voice and data services with EBITDA margin of 33.7%, compared to 36.8% in the year-ago quarter.

was $1.1 billion, down 5.9% year over year due to declines in higher-margin legacy voice and data services with of 33.7%, compared to 36.8% in the year-ago quarter. Total broadband and DSL subscriber net adds were 28,000, reflecting growth in fiber subscribers offsetting losses in slower-speed services. AT&T Fiber net adds were 246,000. AT&T Fiber is marketed to nearly 15 million customer locations.

WarnerMedia Operational Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter were $8.8 billion, up 30.7% versus the year-ago quarter, reflecting the partial recovery from prior-year impacts of the pandemic and driven by higher content and other, subscription, and advertising revenues. Subscription revenues were $4.0 billion, up 21.3%, primarily reflecting 38.5% growth of Direct-to-Consumer HBO Max and HBO subscription revenues following the launch of HBO Max in the year-ago quarter. Advertising revenues were $1.7 billion, up 48.5% when compared to the prior year due to the return of the NBA and strength in news. Content and Other revenues were $3.1 billion, up 34.9%, driven by higher third-party TV production and theatrical.

Operating expenses totaled $7.1 billion, up 47.3% when compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by higher film and programming costs, including sports costs, and marketing.

totaled $7.1 billion, up 47.3% when compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by higher film and programming costs, including sports costs, and marketing. Operating contribution was $1.7 billion, down 9.0%. Operating income was $1.7 billion, down 11.3% year over year, as higher revenues were more than offset by continued HBO Max investment and higher sports costs. Operating income margin was 19.2%, compared to 28.4% in the year-ago quarter.

was $1.7 billion, down 9.0%. was $1.7 billion, down 11.3% year over year, as higher revenues were more than offset by continued HBO Max investment and higher sports costs. was 19.2%, compared to 28.4% in the year-ago quarter. At the end of the quarter, there were 47.0 million domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers, up from 44.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers increased 10.7 million year over year, driven by HBO Max retail subscriber growth. Domestic subscriber ARPU8 was $11.90.

Latin America Operational Highlights

Revenues were $1.4 billion, up 16.6% year over year due to growth in Mexico. Operating contribution was ($152) million compared to ($201) million in the year-ago quarter, with operating income margin of (10.7)%, compared to (17.0)% in the prior year.

Vrio

Revenues were $749 million, essentially stable year over year reflecting pandemic pressures. Operating loss was ($25) million compared to ($36) million in the year-ago quarter, with operating income margin of (3.3)%, compared to (4.8)% in the prior year.

were $749 million, essentially stable year over year reflecting pandemic pressures. was ($25) million compared to ($36) million in the year-ago quarter, with operating income margin of (3.3)%, compared to (4.8)% in the prior year. Vrio subscriber net losses of 239,000 were driven primarily by economic pressures and pandemic restrictions in Brazil, and pandemic impacts in other parts of the region and were partly offset by growth in over-the-top subscribers.

Mexico

Revenues were $688 million, up 43.3% year over year due to increased growth in equipment and service revenues. Service revenues were $447 million, up 29.6% year over year, driven by favorable foreign exchange impact, growing subscriber base and growth in other services. Equipment revenues were $241 million, up 78.5% year over year, driven by higher equipment sales and foreign exchange benefits. Operating loss was ($129) million versus ($173) million in the year-ago quarter.

were $688 million, up 43.3% year over year due to increased growth in equipment and service revenues. were $447 million, up 29.6% year over year, driven by favorable foreign exchange impact, growing subscriber base and growth in other services. were $241 million, up 78.5% year over year, driven by higher equipment sales and foreign exchange benefits. was ($129) million versus ($173) million in the year-ago quarter. Total wireless net adds were 65,000 including 54,000 prepaid net adds and 20,000 postpaid net adds, partly offset by 9,000 reseller net losses.

2021 Outlook

The company has updated its 2021 guidance. On a comparative basis (excluding the impact of the DIRECTV/TPG transaction), the company now expects:

Consolidated revenue growth in the 2% to 3% range

Adjusted EPS 11 to grow in the low- to mid-single digits

to grow in the low- to mid-single digits Gross capital investment in the $22 billion range, with capital expenditures in the $17 billion range

Free cash flow12 in the $27 billion range, with a full-year total dividend payout ratio3 in the high 50’s% range

The company expects the DIRECTV/TPG transaction to close in the next few weeks, which will impact certain aspects of guidance. Assuming that time frame, the expected impact of the deal on the remainder of 2021 is:

Revenues to be lower by $9 billion

EBITDA to be lower by $1 billion

Free cash flow12 to be lower by about $1 billion, equating to $26 billion for the year

No change is expected to updated adjusted EPS and capital investment guidance. The company also expects adjusted equity income13 from $1.0 to $1.2 billion for the last 5 months of 2021 as a result of its 70% ownership of the new DIRECTV entity and reimbursements from transition services agreements.

The company expects proceeds of about $7.8 billion at close of the transaction, and annual cash distributions of more than $1 billion.

Post-close, the cash generated by DIRECTV will be used, among other things, for DIRECTV’s capital expenditures and working capital needs, debt financing obligations, cash coupon on TPG senior preferred, and tax distributions to AT&T and TPG. Excess cash will be used for debt repayment and dividend distributions.

The post-close dividend distribution waterfall is as follows:

TPG senior preferred equity ($1.8 billion) AT&T junior preferred equity ($4.25 billion + accrued payment-in-kind) AT&T common catch-up equity ($4.2 billion) Remaining dividends split 70/30 to AT&T/TPG Proceeds from any future exit flow through the capital structure, including debt and dividend distribution waterfall

1Gross capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash payments for vendor financing and excludes FirstNet reimbursements. In 2Q21, gross capital investment included $1.3 billion in vendor financing payments. In 2021, vendor financing payments are expected to be in the $4 billion range and FirstNet reimbursements are expected to be about $1 billion.

2 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures.

3 Free cash flow total dividend payout ratio is total dividends paid divided by free cash flow. In 2Q21, total dividends paid were $3.83 billion.

4EBITDA is operating income before depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total revenues.

5EBITDA service margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total service revenues.

6Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers consist of U.S. accounts with access to HBO Max (including wholesale subscribers that may not have signed in) and HBO accounts, and exclude free trials and Cinemax subscribers.

7Global HBO Max and HBO subscribers consist of domestic and international HBO Max and HBO subscribers, and exclude free trials, basic and Cinemax subscribers.

8Domestic subscriber ARPU is defined as U.S. HBO Max and HBO subscriber revenues during the period divided by average domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers during the period, excluding HBO commercial revenues and subscribers.

9 Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures that are frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt of $167.9 billion (Total Debt of $179.8 billion at June 30, 2021 less Cash and Cash Equivalents of $11.9 billion) by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 billion ($13.3 billion for September 30, 2020; $12.9 billion for December 31, 2020; $13.6 billion for March 31, 2021; and $13.6 billion for June 30, 2021).

10 The more than 2.5 million U.S. business customer locations are included within the 9.0+ million U.S. business customer locations on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber.

11 The company expects adjustments to 2021 reported diluted EPS to include merger-related amortization in the range of $4.3 billion and other adjustments, a non-cash mark-to-market benefit plan gain/loss, and other items. The company expects the mark-to-market adjustment, which is driven by interest rates and investment returns that are not reasonably estimable at this time, to be a significant item. Our 2021 EPS depends on future levels of revenues and expenses which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between these projected non-GAAP metrics and the reported GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.

12Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash from operating activities and capital expenditures, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected free cash flow and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort.

13Adjusted equity income is calculated by excluding from equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, AT&T’s proportionate share of the noncash depreciation and amortization of fair value accretion expected to result from DIRECTV’s revaluation of assets and purchase price allocation.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. Consumers and businesses have more than 225 million monthly subscriptions to our services. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,910 $ 12,059 $ 20,837 $ 20,925 Less: Capital expenditures (3,959 ) (4,466 ) (7,992 ) (9,432 ) Free Cash Flow 6,951 7,593 12,845 11,493 Less: Dividends paid (3,830 ) (3,737 ) (7,571 ) (7,474 ) Free Cash Flow after Dividends $ 3,121 $ 3,856 $ 5,274 $ 4,019 Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 55.1 % 49.2 % 58.9 % 65.0 %

Cash Paid for Capital Investment

In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Capital Expenditures $ (3,959 ) $ (4,466 ) $ (7,992 ) $ (9,432 ) Cash paid for vendor financing (1,304 ) (563 ) (2,994 ) (1,354 ) Cash paid for Capital Investment $ (5,263 ) $ (5,029 ) $ (10,986 ) $ (10,786 ) FirstNet reimbursement — (72 ) — (79 ) Gross Capital Investment $ (5,263 ) $ (5,101 ) $ (10,986 ) $ (10,865 )

EBITDA

Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) – net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues.

When discussing our segment, business unit and supplemental results, EBITDA excludes equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, and depreciation and amortization from operating contribution.

These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing operating performance with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance.

We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well.

There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 1,874 $ 1,563 $ 9,816 $ 6,526 Additions: Income Tax Expense 751 935 2,873 2,237 Interest Expense 1,684 2,041 3,554 4,059 Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates (41 ) 10 (93 ) 16 Other (Income) Expense - Net (999 ) (1,017 ) (5,220 ) (1,820 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,761 7,285 11,570 14,507 EBITDA 9,030 10,817 22,500 25,525 Merger costs — 211 37 393 Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss — 765 57 884 Impairments 4,555 2,319 4,555 2,442 Gain on spectrum transaction — — — (900 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 13,585 $ 14,112 $ 27,149 $ 28,344 1 See page 5 for additional discussion and reconciliation of adjusted items.

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Communications Segment Operating Contribution $ 7,340 $ 7,488 $ 14,705 $ 14,889 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 4,085 4,043 8,139 8,086 EBITDA 11,425 11,531 22,844 22,975 Total Operating Revenues 28,128 26,505 56,306 53,284 Operating Income Margin 26.1 % 28.3 % 26.1 % 27.9 % EBITDA Margin 40.6 % 43.5 % 40.6 % 43.1 % Mobility Operating Contribution $ 6,002 $ 5,805 $ 12,004 $ 11,593 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 2,023 2,012 4,037 4,057 EBITDA 8,025 7,817 16,041 15,650 Total Operating Revenues 18,936 17,149 37,970 34,551 Service Revenues 14,346 13,669 28,394 27,637 Operating Income Margin 31.7 % 33.9 % 31.6 % 33.6 % EBITDA Margin 42.4 % 45.6 % 42.2 % 45.3 % EBITDA Service Margin 55.9 % 57.2 % 56.5 % 56.6 % Business Wireline Operating Contribution $ 1,050 $ 1,290 $ 2,108 $ 2,383 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 1,293 1,301 2,571 2,587 EBITDA 2,343 2,591 4,679 4,970 Total Operating Revenues 6,052 6,305 12,098 12,571 Operating Income Margin 17.3 % 20.5 % 17.4 % 19.0 % EBITDA Margin 38.7 % 41.1 % 38.7 % 39.5 % Consumer Wireline Operating Contribution $ 288 $ 393 $ 593 $ 913 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 769 730 1,531 1,442 EBITDA 1,057 1,123 2,124 2,355 Total Operating Revenues 3,140 3,051 6,238 6,162 Operating Income Margin 9.2 % 12.9 % 9.5 % 14.8 % EBITDA Margin 33.7 % 36.8 % 34.0 % 38.2 %

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 WarnerMedia Segment Operating Contribution $ 1,739 $ 1,912 $ 3,769 $ 3,926 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (47) (4) (117) (19) Depreciation and amortization 165 164 328 325 EBITDA 1,857 2,072 3,980 4,232 Total Operating Revenues 8,791 6,728 17,317 14,493 Operating Income Margin 19.2 % 28.4 % 21.1 % 27.0 % EBITDA Margin 21.1 % 30.8 % 23.0 % 29.2 %

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Latin America Segment Operating Contribution $ (152) $ (201) $ (325) $ (385) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (2) (8) 2 (12) Depreciation and amortization 264 242 526 523 EBITDA 110 33 203 126 Total Operating Revenues 1,437 1,232 2,811 2,822 Operating Income Margin -10.7 % -17.0 % -11.5 % -14.1 % EBITDA Margin 7.7 % 2.7 % 7.2 % 4.5 % Vrio Operating Contribution $ (23) $ (28) $ (62) $ (67) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (2) (8) 2 (12) Depreciation and amortization 114 127 231 274 EBITDA 89 91 171 195 Total Operating Revenues 749 752 1,492 1,639 Operating Income Margin -3.3 % -4.8 % -4.0 % -4.8 % EBITDA Margin 11.9 % 12.1 % 11.5 % 11.9 % Mexico Operating Contribution $ (129) $ (173) $ (263) $ (318) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates — — — — Depreciation and amortization 150 115 295 249 EBITDA 21 (58) 32 (69) Total Operating Revenues 688 480 1,319 1,183 Operating Income Margin -18.8 % -36.0 % -19.9 % -26.9 % EBITDA Margin 3.1 % -12.1 % 2.4 % -5.8 %

Supplemental EBITDA and EBITDA Margin Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Video Operating Contribution $ 1,216 $ 619 $ 2,117 $ 1,415 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates — — — — Depreciation and amortization 148 593 312 1,184 EBITDA 1,364 1,212 2,429 2,599 Total Operating Revenues 6,639 7,021 13,364 14,428 Operating Income Margin 18.3 % 8.8 % 15.8 % 9.8 % EBITDA Margin 20.5 % 17.3 % 18.2 % 18.0 %

Adjusting Items

Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, such as items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.

The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

Adjusting Items Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Expenses Merger costs $ — $ 211 $ 37 $ 393 Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss1 — 765 57 884 Assets impairments and abandonment 4,555 2,319 4,555 2,442 Gain on spectrum transaction — — — (900 ) Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 4,555 3,295 4,649 2,819 Amortization of intangible assets 1,069 2,145 2,200 4,201 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 5,624 5,440 6,849 7,020 Other Debt redemption, (gain) loss on sale of assets, impairments and other 140 293 81 407 Actuarial (gain) loss 197 — (2,647 ) — Employee benefit-related (gain) loss1 — (161 ) — 42 Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes 5,961 5,572 4,283 7,469 Tax impact of adjustments 1,018 749 548 1,143 Tax-related items — — 118 — Impairment attributable to noncontrolling interest 81 105 81 105 Adjustments to Net Income $ 4,862 $ 4,718 $ 3,536 $ 6,221

1 Mark-to-market gains and losses on benefit-related investments were adjusted in 2020 reflecting more significant market volatility and uncertainty experienced as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefit-related investment gains were $170 and $259 in the second quarter and for the first six months of 2021 and $286 and $2 in the second quarter and for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairment, severance and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends.

Adjusted Operating Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Dollars in millions Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income $ 3,269 $ 3,532 $ 10,930 $ 11,018 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 5,624 5,440 6,849 7,020 Adjusted Operating Income 8,893 8,972 17,779 18,038 EBITDA 9,030 10,817 22,500 25,525 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 4,555 3,295 4,649 2,819 Adjusted EBITDA 13,585 14,112 27,149 28,344 Total Operating Revenues 44,045 40,950 87,984 83,729 Operating Income Margin 7.4 % 8.6 % 12.4 % 13.2 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 20.2 % 21.9 % 20.2 % 21.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.8 % 34.5 % 30.9 % 33.9 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS Second Quarter Six-Month Period 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 1.25 $ 0.81 Amortization of intangible assets 0.12 0.24 0.24 0.46 Merger integration items — 0.02 — 0.04 Employee separation, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other 0.02 0.08 0.04 0.02 Actuarial (gain) loss 1 0.02 — (0.28 ) — Impairments 0.52 0.32 0.52 0.34 Tax-related items — — (0.02 ) — Adjusted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.83 $ 1.75 $ 1.67 Year-over-year growth - Adjusted 7.2 % 4.8 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000) 7,200 7,170 7,194 7,192

1 Includes adjustments for actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension benefit plan, which we immediately recognize in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains/losses. We recorded total net actuarial loss of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021. As a result, adjusted EPS reflects an expected return on plan assets of $0.9 billion (based on an average expected return on plan assets of 6.75% for our pension trust), rather than the actual return on plan assets of $2.1 billion (actual pension return of 4.3%), included in the GAAP measure of income.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit and time deposits that are greater than 90 days, from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2021 Dollars in millions Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Dec. 31, March. 31 June 30, Four Quarters 2020 1 2020 1 2021 1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,313 $ 12,889 $ 13,564 $ 13,585 $ 53,351 End-of-period current debt 24,016 End-of-period long-term debt 155,767 Total End-of-Period Debt 179,783 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,869 Net Debt Balance 167,914 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 3.15 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed October 22, 2020, January 27, 2021 and April 22, 2021.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2020 Dollars in millions Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Dec. 31, March. 31 June 30, Four Quarters 2019 1 2019 1 2020 1 2020 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,079 $ 14,365 $ 14,232 $ 14,112 $ 57,788 End-of-period current debt 15,576 End-of-period long-term debt 153,388 Total End-of-Period Debt 168,964 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 16,941 Net Debt Balance 152,023 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.63 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed October 28, 2019, January 29, 2020, April 22, 2020, and July 23, 2020.

Supplemental Operational Measures

We provide a supplemental discussion of our business solutions operations that is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results.

Supplemental Operational Measure Second Quarter June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Mobility Business Wireline Adjustments1 Business Solutions Mobility Business Wireline Adjustments1 Business Solutions Operating Revenues Wireless service $ 14,346 $ — $ (12,321) $ 2,025 $ 13,669 $ — $ (11,784) $ 1,885 Wireline service — 5,860 — 5,860 — 6,101 — 6,101 Wireless equipment 4,590 — (3,809) 781 3,480 — (2,895) 585 Wireline equipment — 192 — 192 — 204 — 204 Total Operating Revenues 18,936 6,052 (16,130) 8,858 17,149 6,305 (14,679) 8,775 Operating Expenses Operations and support 10,911 3,709 (8,957) 5,663 9,332 3,714 (7,686) 5,360 EBITDA 8,025 2,343 (7,173) 3,195 7,817 2,591 (6,993) 3,415 Depreciation and amortization 2,023 1,293 (1,678) 1,638 2,012 1,301 (1,692) 1,621 Total Operating Expenses 12,934 5,002 (10,635) 7,301 11,344 5,015 (9,378) 6,981 Operating Income 6,002 1,050 (5,495) 1,557 5,805 1,290 (5,301) 1,794 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 6,002 $ 1,050 $ (5,495) $ 1,557 $ 5,805 $ 1,290 $ (5,301) $ 1,794 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communication segment under the Mobility business unit. Results have been recast to conform to the current period's classification.

Supplemental Operational Measure Six-Month Period June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Mobility Business Wireline Adjustments1 Business Solutions Mobility Business Wireline Adjustments1 Business Solutions Operating Revenues Wireless service $ 28,394 $ — $ (24,400 ) $ 3,994 $ 27,637 $ — $ (23,803 ) $ 3,834 Wireline service — 11,732 — 11,732 — 12,192 — 12,192 Wireless equipment 9,576 — (8,005 ) 1,571 6,914 — (5,619 ) 1,295 Wireline equipment — 366 — 366 — 379 — 379 Total Operating Revenues 37,970 12,098 (32,405 ) 17,663 34,551 12,571 (29,422 ) 17,700 Operating Expenses Operations and support 21,929 7,419 (18,136 ) 11,212 18,901 7,601 (15,496 ) 11,006 EBITDA 16,041 4,679 (14,269 ) 6,451 15,650 4,970 (13,926 ) 6,694 Depreciation and amortization 4,037 2,571 (3,356 ) 3,252 4,057 2,587 (3,414 ) 3,230 Total Operating Expenses 25,966 9,990 (21,492 ) 14,464 22,958 10,188 (18,910 ) 14,236 Operating Income 12,004 2,108 (10,913 ) 3,199 11,593 2,383 (10,512 ) 3,464 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 12,004 $ 2,108 $ (10,913 ) $ 3,199 $ 11,593 $ 2,383 $ (10,512 ) $ 3,464 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communication segment under the Mobility business unit. Results have been recast to conform to the current period's classification.

