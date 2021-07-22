3D Printing Composites Will be a $2 billion Industry Within the Next Decade, Says IDTechEx

BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing of fiber-reinforced polymers is rapidly approaching a commercial tipping point. This is quickly becoming one of the most exciting and impactful areas of 3D printing; over the next decade the market will grow to $2 billion, the installed base and applications will expand, and technology will continue to mature. This growth will not be without challenges; there are barriers to adoption to be overcome in multiple sectors, supply chains & digital infrastructures to be established, and an inevitable consolidation in the number of manufacturers.

The reason for the interest in this sector is easily apparent. 3D printing of polymer materials can have mechanical limitations that benefit from fiber reinforcement (or other functionalities), and composite manufacturing is known to be costly, and challenging this can benefit from the moldless, rapid prototyping, and automated approach that additive manufacturing enables.

In their latest market report "3D Printing Composites 2021-2031: Technology and Market Analysis", IDTechEx provides a comprehensive view of the 3D printing market for composite material including granular 10-year forecasts, material and printer benchmarking studies, application case studies, and interview-based company profiles.

There are numerous approaches to 3D printing composite material, with key considerations around the material (continuous fiber vs chopped fibers; thermoplastic vs thermoset) and the printer properties that make it appropriate for an industrial organization or a desktop device for prosumers or hobbyists. The most mature technology is 3D printing of thermoplastic composites using variations on fused filament fabrication (FFF). There are numerous emerging technology developments, from those achieving chopped fiber alignments in a photopolymer, high-throughput, multi-axis printers, larger scales, increasing the fiber content, thermoset dispensing, multi-material capabilities, and more. These developments are detailed throughout the market report.

This must also be compared against the incumbent technology and broader developments taking place in the automated manufacturing of composite materials. From AFP & ATL processes through to pick-and-place robots for organosheets, there is much to be aware of to understand the role that 3D printing can play within this industry.