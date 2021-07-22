checkAd

3D Printing Composites Will be a $2 billion Industry Within the Next Decade, Says IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 12:44  |  29   |   |   

BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing of fiber-reinforced polymers is rapidly approaching a commercial tipping point. This is quickly becoming one of the most exciting and impactful areas of 3D printing; over the next decade the market will grow to $2 billion, the installed base and applications will expand, and technology will continue to mature. This growth will not be without challenges; there are barriers to adoption to be overcome in multiple sectors, supply chains & digital infrastructures to be established, and an inevitable consolidation in the number of manufacturers.

Polymer composites overview. Source: IDTechEx report “3D Printing Composites 2021-2031: Technology and Market Analysis”

The reason for the interest in this sector is easily apparent. 3D printing of polymer materials can have mechanical limitations that benefit from fiber reinforcement (or other functionalities), and composite manufacturing is known to be costly, and challenging this can benefit from the moldless, rapid prototyping, and automated approach that additive manufacturing enables.

In their latest market report "3D Printing Composites 2021-2031: Technology and Market Analysis", IDTechEx provides a comprehensive view of the 3D printing market for composite material including granular 10-year forecasts, material and printer benchmarking studies, application case studies, and interview-based company profiles.

There are numerous approaches to 3D printing composite material, with key considerations around the material (continuous fiber vs chopped fibers; thermoplastic vs thermoset) and the printer properties that make it appropriate for an industrial organization or a desktop device for prosumers or hobbyists. The most mature technology is 3D printing of thermoplastic composites using variations on fused filament fabrication (FFF). There are numerous emerging technology developments, from those achieving chopped fiber alignments in a photopolymer, high-throughput, multi-axis printers, larger scales, increasing the fiber content, thermoset dispensing, multi-material capabilities, and more. These developments are detailed throughout the market report.

This must also be compared against the incumbent technology and broader developments taking place in the automated manufacturing of composite materials. From AFP & ATL processes through to pick-and-place robots for organosheets, there is much to be aware of to understand the role that 3D printing can play within this industry.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

3D Printing Composites Will be a $2 billion Industry Within the Next Decade, Says IDTechEx BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 3D printing of fiber-reinforced polymers is rapidly approaching a commercial tipping point. This is quickly becoming one of the most exciting and impactful areas of 3D printing; over the next decade the market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IoT Medical Devices Market worth $94.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Amadeus Integrates IBM Digital Health Pass Into Its Digital Health Verification Technology
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Sales to surpass US$35bn in 2031 as Market Continues to Witness a Slew of Product Launches: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Fuel Additives Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sonata Software announces a new identity and strategy for its acquisition in Australia, Scalable ...
Repurposing Fossil Fuel Assets: New Options Available Says IDTechEx
Bourns Innovative IsoMOV Protectors Offer Functionality and Protection Advantages in a More Robust ...
InDex Pharmaceuticals receives first regulatory approval to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with ...
Global Waste to Energy Industry to Witness Widespread Growth Owing to Growing Production of Heat ...
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Strong quarterly result and good market conditions
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Can Connecting Organizational Culture to Business Strategy Help Unlock Better Financial ...
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom