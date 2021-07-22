CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q/6M 2021 Earnings Call Invitation

Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital's financial results (2Q/6M) during an audio conference call. This earnings call will commence at 2.00 p.m. CEST and be conducted in English. A Q&A session will follow the presentation of the latest results. Questions can be submitted either in advance or directly during the call via email to investors@cliqdigital.com .

The quarterly statement and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available on our website (https://cliqdigital.ag/investors) at around 7.30 a.m. CEST.

Participants can register via the following link and will then receive personalised dial-in details):

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q-C_FGWbRaGHCUdUCFrrEg

A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.

Financial calendar 2021:

2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 3 August 2021 3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 2 November 2021

