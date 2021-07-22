checkAd

CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q/6M 2021 Earnings Call Invitation

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q/6M 2021 Earnings Call Invitation

22.07.2021 / 12:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, will report its second quarter and first half 2021 results on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.

Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital's financial results (2Q/6M) during an audio conference call. This earnings call will commence at 2.00 p.m. CEST and be conducted in English. A Q&A session will follow the presentation of the latest results. Questions can be submitted either in advance or directly during the call via email to investors@cliqdigital.com.

The quarterly statement and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available on our website (https://cliqdigital.ag/investors) at around 7.30 a.m. CEST.

Participants can register via the following link and will then receive personalised dial-in details):

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q-C_FGWbRaGHCUdUCFrrEg

A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.

Financial calendar 2021:

2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 3 August 2021
3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 2 November 2021
 

 

For further information, please contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Investor Relations

Sebastian McCoskrie

Mob.: +49 151 52043659

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

