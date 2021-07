DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q/6M 2021 Earnings Call Invitation



22.07.2021 / 12:44

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3 , WKN: A0HHJR ), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, will report its second quarter and first half 2021 results on

Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital's financial results (2Q/6M) during an audio conference call. This earnings call will commence at 2.00 p.m. CEST and be conducted in English. A Q&A session will follow the presentation of the latest results. Questions can be submitted either in advance or directly during the call via email to investors@cliqdigital.com.