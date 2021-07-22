checkAd

Kontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 12:50  |  22   |   |   

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced the appointment of Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs, effective August 11, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005132/en/

Mame Annan-Brown will join Kontoor Brands as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mame Annan-Brown will join Kontoor Brands as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Annan-Brown will have responsibility for all aspects of global corporate communications – developing, leading and executing a cohesive internal and external communications strategy. This includes oversight of message development, media relations, owned and digital content creation as well as employee relations and engagement. She also will have responsibility for leading government affairs strategies to achieve positive outcomes, developing Kontoor’s position on key legislative and regulatory issues. Additionally, she will serve as a representative and advocate for Kontoor’s interest among government agencies and other select associations. As a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, Annan-Brown will report to Kontoor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Baxter.

“Mame brings more than two decades of experience in delivering high-impact corporate communications strategies and has a proven track record of positioning leading global institutions, as well as emerging brands,” said Baxter. “Her experience in engaging stakeholders, enhancing reputation and building high-performing teams make her the perfect addition to Kontoor as she takes on this incredibly important role.”

Annan-Brown joins Kontoor from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, where she served as Head of External Relations since 2018. Prior to that, she was Head of Communications at IFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Chief Communications Officer at Results for Development Institute (R4D), Director of Marketing & Communications at United to End Genocide and Vice President of Investment Bank, Marketing & Communications at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“The environment in which we operate has become increasingly complex. Having someone with Mame’s credentials and global perspective will be critical in helping us navigate policy changes, while also continuing to position Kontoor and our brands as an industry leader,” Baxter added. “We are thrilled to welcome Mame to our executive team and look forward to her valuable perspective as we enter the next phase of growth at the company.”

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler and Lee. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

Kontoor Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced the appointment of Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Kontoor Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Kontoor Brands Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten