First American Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Selected Financial Information ($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 2,266.4 $ 1,608.7 Income before taxes 399.4 225.3 Net income $ 302.3 $ 170.7 Net income per diluted share 2.72 1.52

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.3 billion, an increase of 41 percent relative to the second quarter of 2020. Net income in the current quarter was $302.3 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared with net income of $170.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net realized investment gains in the current quarter were $86.5 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, compared with net realized investment gains of $69.3 million, or 47 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of last year. The net realized investment gains in the current quarter were primarily due to a gain related to a venture investment and the change in the fair value of marketable equity securities, while net realized investment gains in the second quarter of last year were primarily driven by the change in the fair value of marketable equity securities.

“First American continued to deliver record results in the second quarter,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. “Our title segment posted a pretax margin of 19.1 percent, the highest in the company’s history.

“These outstanding results were driven by continued strength in the purchase market and a strong rebound in the commercial market. We also benefited from high productivity bolstered by our ongoing data and title automation initiatives. In addition, we recognized a $44 million gain this quarter related to our venture investments program, which continues to provide strategic and financial benefit.

“Moving forward, we will manage our capital to create long-term shareholder value, including continued investment to expand our position as the leading industry innovator.”

Title Insurance and Services ($ in millions, except average revenue per order) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 2,108.2 $ 1,462.9 Income before taxes $ 402.4 $ 237.8 Pretax margin 19.1 % 16.3 % Title open orders(1) 329,500 351,300 Title closed orders(1) 271,100 254,500 U.S. Commercial Total revenues $ 223.3 $ 109.5 Open orders 37,100 23,200 Closed orders 20,200 14,900 Average revenue per order $ 11,100 $ 7,400 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the second quarter were $2.1 billion, up 44 percent compared with the same quarter of 2020. Direct premiums and escrow fees were up 48 percent compared with the second quarter of 2020, driven by a 7 percent increase in the number of direct title orders closed and a 36 percent increase in the average revenue per direct title order closed. The average revenue per direct title order increased to $2,651, due to higher average revenue per order from commercial transactions related to larger deal size and from residential transactions primarily driven by strong home price appreciation. In addition, the shift in the order mix from lower-premium residential refinance transactions to higher-premium commercial and purchase transactions also impacted the average revenue per order. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, were up 51 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year.

Information and other revenues were $298.2 million during the quarter, up 31 percent compared with the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to higher demand for the company’s title information products in our data and analytics, commercial and loss mitigation business lines.

Investment income was $47.5 million in the second quarter, up $4.2 million, or 10 percent from the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to higher interest income in the company’s warehouse lending business and higher average balances in the company’s investment portfolio, partially offset by the impact of the decline in short-term interest rates on the company’s tax-deferred property exchange and escrow balances. Net realized investment gains totaled $70.4 million in the current quarter, compared with net realized investment gains of $62.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. This quarter’s net realized investment gains were primarily driven by a gain related to a venture investment, compared with net realized gains in the second quarter of last year that were primarily due to the change in the fair value of marketable equity securities.

Personnel costs were $556.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of $139.8 million, or 34 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2020. This increase was attributable to higher incentive compensation and employee benefit expense due to growth in revenues and profitability, and higher salary expense from an increase in the number of employees.

Other operating expenses were $297.6 million in the second quarter, up $75.4 million, or 34 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher production-related costs resulting from elevated order volume, and higher software and professional services expense.

The provision for policy losses and other claims was $67.7 million in the second quarter, or 4.0 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, a decrease from a 5.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.0 percent for the current policy year with no change in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $39.5 million in the second quarter, up $0.5 million, or 1 percent, compared with the same period last year, due to higher amortization of intangible assets.

Pretax income for the Title Insurance and Services segment was $402.4 million in the second quarter, compared with $237.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Pretax margin was 19.1 percent in the current quarter, compared with 16.3 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net realized investment gains, the pretax margin was 16.3 percent this year, compared with 12.5 percent last year.

Specialty Insurance ($ in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 151.6 $ 133.5 Income before taxes $ 19.7 $ 7.3 Pretax margin 13.0 % 5.5 %

Total revenues for the Specialty Insurance segment were $151.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 14 percent compared with the second quarter of 2020. Pretax income for the segment was $19.7 million, compared with $7.3 million last year.

Home warranty revenues grew this quarter to $107.6 million, up 10 percent compared with last year. The loss rate was 55.5 percent, compared with 54.7 percent last year, primarily driven by higher average cost per claim. Home warranty’s pretax income was $13.7 million, compared with $15.8 million last year.

The wind down of the property and casualty business is on track to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. At the close of the current quarter, policies-in-force had declined by 22 percent since the beginning of the year. Pretax income was $6.0 million, largely due to a $12.2 million gain from the sale of agency operations.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

First American posts information of interest to investors at www.firstam.com/investor. This includes opened and closed title insurance order counts for its U.S. direct title insurance operations, which are posted approximately 10 to 12 days after the end of each month.

Certain statements made in this press release and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “estimate,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or other similar words and phrases or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: interest rate fluctuations; changes in the performance of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; the coronavirus pandemic and responses thereto; impairments in the company’s goodwill or other intangible assets; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; failures at financial institutions where the company deposits funds; regulatory oversight and changes in applicable laws and government regulations, including privacy and data protection laws; heightened scrutiny by legislators and regulators of the company’s title insurance and services segment and certain other of the company’s businesses; regulation of title insurance rates; limitations on access to public records and other data; climate change, health crises, severe weather conditions and other catastrophe events; changes in relationships with large mortgage lenders and government-sponsored enterprises; changes in measures of the strength of the company’s title insurance underwriters, including ratings and statutory capital and surplus; losses in the company’s investment portfolio or venture capital portfolio; material variance between actual and expected claims experience; defalcations, increased claims or other costs and expenses attributable to the company’s use of title agents; any inadequacy in the company’s risk management framework; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; innovation efforts of the company and other industry participants and any related market disruption; errors and fraud involving the transfer of funds; the company’s use of a global workforce; inability of the company’s subsidiaries to pay dividends or repay funds; and other factors described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

This news release and related management commentary contain certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including an adjusted debt to capitalization ratio, personnel and other operating expense ratios, success ratios, net operating revenues; and adjusted revenues, adjusted pretax income, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted pretax margins for the company, its title insurance and services segment and its specialty insurance segment. The company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide the company’s management and investors with additional insight into the financial leverage, operational efficiency and performance of the company relative to earlier periods and relative to the company’s competitors. The company does not intend for these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. In this news release, these non-GAAP financial measures have been presented with, and reconciled to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

First American Financial Corporation Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information (in thousands, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 2,266,375 $ 1,608,729 $ 4,292,120 $ 3,021,672 Income before income taxes $ 399,416 $ 225,295 $ 705,438 $ 297,619 Income tax expense 96,008 53,601 167,572 62,079 Net income 303,408 171,694 537,866 235,540 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,109 1,039 1,951 1,681 Net income attributable to the Company $ 302,299 $ 170,655 $ 535,915 $ 233,859 Net income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 2.73 $ 1.52 $ 4.83 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 2.72 $ 1.52 $ 4.81 $ 2.06 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.92 $ 0.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 110,866 112,309 111,001 112,939 Diluted 111,177 112,555 111,303 113,270 Selected Title Insurance Segment Information Title orders opened(1) 329,500 351,300 692,700 705,700 Title orders closed(1) 271,100 254,500 558,700 457,200 Paid title claims $ 32,873 $ 34,986 $ 72,842 $ 77,718 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

First American Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,222,675 $ 1,275,466 Investments 8,814,914 7,150,689 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,555,993 1,573,102 Total assets 15,426,885 12,795,988 Reserve for claim losses 1,242,510 1,178,004 Notes and contracts payable 1,008,241 1,010,756 Total stockholders’ equity $ 5,263,744 $ 4,909,972

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 917,451 $ 787,244 $ 130,207 $ — Agent premiums 904,897 904,897 — — Information and other 301,439 298,242 3,457 (260) Net investment income 56,074 47,482 1,816 6,776 Net realized investment gains 86,514 70,364 16,150 — 2,266,375 2,108,229 151,630 6,516 Expenses Personnel costs 588,266 556,827 22,727 8,712 Premiums retained by agents 718,424 718,424 — — Other operating expenses 330,719 297,586 23,726 9,407 Provision for policy losses and other claims 149,930 67,686 82,244 — Depreciation and amortization 40,939 39,470 1,433 36 Premium taxes 22,467 20,698 1,769 — Interest 16,214 5,187 — 11,027 1,866,959 1,705,878 131,899 29,182 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 399,416 $ 402,351 $ 19,731 $ (22,666) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2020 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 651,984 $ 530,735 $ 121,249 $ — Agent premiums 597,895 597,895 — — Information and other 231,169 228,252 3,103 (186) Net investment income 58,420 43,234 2,316 12,870 Net realized investment gains (losses) 69,261 62,823 6,850 (412) 1,608,729 1,462,939 133,518 12,272 Expenses Personnel costs 451,487 417,066 20,681 13,740 Premiums retained by agents 472,398 472,398 — — Other operating expenses 250,088 222,192 19,283 8,613 Provision for policy losses and other claims 138,688 56,431 82,257 — Depreciation and amortization 40,976 38,995 1,943 38 Premium taxes 16,354 14,319 2,035 — Interest 13,443 3,736 — 9,707 1,383,434 1,225,137 126,199 32,098 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 225,295 $ 237,802 $ 7,319 $ (19,826)

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 1,703,126 $ 1,444,741 $ 258,385 $ — Agent premiums 1,750,189 1,750,189 — — Information and other 580,331 573,646 7,205 (520 ) Net investment income 105,127 90,135 3,750 11,242 Net realized investment gains 153,347 134,578 18,769 — 4,292,120 3,993,289 288,109 10,722 Expenses Personnel costs 1,123,448 1,060,970 46,654 15,824 Premiums retained by agents 1,389,725 1,389,725 — — Other operating expenses 626,122 562,074 46,365 17,683 Provision for policy losses and other claims 290,377 127,798 162,579 — Depreciation and amortization 79,237 76,183 2,983 71 Premium taxes 45,053 41,516 3,537 — Interest 32,720 11,043 — 21,677 3,586,682 3,269,309 262,118 55,255 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 705,438 $ 723,980 $ 25,991 $ (44,533 ) Six Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2020 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 1,272,621 $ 1,032,036 $ 240,585 $ — Agent premiums 1,197,577 1,197,577 — — Information and other 442,681 436,525 6,542 (386 ) Net investment income 104,294 102,902 4,900 (3,508 ) Net realized investment gains (losses) 4,499 (5,476 ) 3,460 6,515 3,021,672 2,763,564 255,487 2,621 Expenses Personnel costs 881,147 838,681 42,126 340 Premiums retained by agents 947,779 947,779 — — Other operating expenses 507,328 448,787 40,831 17,710 Provision for policy losses and other claims 256,165 111,481 144,684 — Depreciation and amortization 72,425 68,512 3,837 76 Premium taxes 33,669 29,837 3,832 — Interest 25,540 7,709 — 17,831 2,724,053 2,452,786 235,310 35,957 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 297,619 $ 310,778 $ 20,177 $ (33,336 )

First American Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Pretax Margins and Earnings per Diluted Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains and Losses ("NRIG(L)") (in thousands, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Total revenues $ 2,266,375 $ 1,608,729 $ 4,292,120 $ 3,021,672 Less: NRIG(L) 86,514 69,261 153,347 4,499 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 2,179,861 $ 1,539,468 $ 4,138,773 $ 3,017,173 Pretax income $ 399,416 $ 225,295 $ 705,438 $ 297,619 Less: NRIG(L) 86,514 69,261 153,347 4,499 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 312,902 $ 156,034 $ 552,091 $ 293,120 Pretax margin 17.6 % 14.0 % 16.4 % 9.8 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 3.2 % 3.9 % 3.1 % 0.1 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 14.4 % 10.1 % 13.3 % 9.7 % Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 2.72 $ 1.52 $ 4.81 $ 2.06 Less: EPS impact of NRIG(L) 0.59 $ 0.47 1.05 0.03 EPS excluding NRIG(L) $ 2.13 $ 1.05 $ 3.76 $ 2.03 Title Insurance and Services Segment Total revenues $ 2,108,229 $ 1,462,939 $ 3,993,289 $ 2,763,564 Less: NRIG(L) 70,364 62,823 134,578 (5,476 ) Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 2,037,865 $ 1,400,116 $ 3,858,711 $ 2,769,040 Pretax income $ 402,351 $ 237,802 $ 723,980 $ 310,778 Less: NRIG(L) 70,364 62,823 134,578 (5,476 ) Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 331,987 $ 174,979 $ 589,402 $ 316,254 Pretax margin 19.1 % 16.3 % 18.1 % 11.2 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 2.8 % 3.8 % 2.8 % (0.2 )% Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 16.3 % 12.5 % 15.3 % 11.4 % Specialty Insurance Segment Total revenues $ 151,630 $ 133,518 $ 288,109 $ 255,487 Less: NRIG(L) 16,150 6,850 18,769 3,460 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 135,480 $ 126,668 $ 269,340 $ 252,027 Pretax income $ 19,731 $ 7,319 $ 25,991 $ 20,177 Less: NRIG(L) 16,150 6,850 18,769 3,460 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 3,581 $ 469 $ 7,222 $ 16,717 Pretax margin 13.0 % 5.5 % 9.0 % 7.9 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 10.4 % 5.1 % 6.3 % 1.3 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 2.6 % 0.4 % 2.7 % 6.6 % Totals may not sum due to rounding.

First American Financial Corporation Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation Title Insurance and Services Segment ($ in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 2,108,229 $ 1,462,939 $ 3,993,289 $ 2,763,564 Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) 70,364 62,823 134,578 (5,476 ) Net investment income 47,482 43,234 90,135 102,902 Premiums retained by agents 718,424 472,398 1,389,725 947,779 Net operating revenues $ 1,271,959 $ 884,484 $ 2,378,851 $ 1,718,359 Personnel and other operating expenses $ 854,413 $ 639,258 $ 1,623,044 $ 1,287,468 Ratio (% net operating revenues) 67.2 % 72.3 % 68.2 % 74.9 % Ratio (% total revenues) 40.5 % 43.7 % 40.6 % 46.6 % Change in net operating revenues $ 387,475 $ 660,492 Change in personnel and other operating expenses 215,155 335,576 Success Ratio(1) 56 % 51 % (1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues.

First American Financial Corporation Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1) (unaudited) Q221 Q121 Q420 Q320 Q220 Open Orders per Day Purchase 2,381 2,275 1,925 2,405 1,919 Refinance 1,752 2,652 2,923 3,154 2,898 Refinance as % of residential orders 42 % 54 % 60 % 57 % 60 % Commercial 579 537 509 486 362 Default and other 436 491 273 370 310 Total open orders per day 5,148 5,954 5,629 6,416 5,489 Closed Orders per Day Purchase 1,873 1,495 1,740 1,820 1,310 Refinance 1,628 2,506 2,430 2,320 2,222 Refinance as % of residential orders 47 % 63 % 58 % 56 % 63 % Commercial 315 272 307 248 232 Default and other 420 442 207 167 213 Total closed orders per day 4,236 4,715 4,684 4,555 3,977 Average Revenue per Order (ARPO) Purchase $ 3,001 $ 2,794 $ 2,826 $ 2,726 $ 2,581 Refinance 1,260 1,228 1,228 1,204 1,194 Commercial 11,078 9,838 11,703 8,993 7,373 Default and other 161 128 55 46 41 Total ARPO $ 2,651 $ 2,118 $ 2,457 $ 2,193 $ 1,950 Business Days 64 61 63 64 64 (1) U.S. operations only. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

