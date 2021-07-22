Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (the "Company") has today received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (the "SMA") according to which Christoffer Häggblom's direct holding of the Company's shares and votes amounts to 0.06 percent, his indirect holding of the Company's shares and votes amounts to 3.58 percent and his indirect holding of the Company's shares and votes through financial instruments, as defined in the SMA Chapter 9, Section 6 a, amounts to 9.76 percent. The notification of major holding was triggered by an option agreement that was concluded on 21 July 2021 between Rite Ventures Finland AB ("Rite"), a company ultimately controlled by Christoffer Häggblom, and Samuli Seppälä regarding the Company's shares, under which Rite has the right to buy a total of 4,400,000 shares of the Company from Samuli Seppälä. The call option is valid until 20 April 2022. As a result of the agreement Christoffer Häggblom's indirect holding of the Company's shares and votes through financial instruments exceeded the 5 percent threshold and the holding of shares and votes, both direct and indirect, together with the indirect holding through financial instruments exceeded the 10 percent threshold.

The share capital of the Company consists in aggregate of 45,065,130 shares, each share entitling to one (1) vote.

Total positions of Christoffer Häggblom according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.64% 9.76% 13.40% 45,065,130 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: