Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Christoffer Häggblom

Rite Ventures Finland AB, a company ultimately controlled by Christoffer Häggblom, and Samuli Seppälä concluded an option agreement on 21 July 2021 concerning Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's shares, under which Rite Ventures Finland AB has the right to buy a total of 4,400,000 shares of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj from Samuli Seppälä.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rite Ventures Finland AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Christoffer Häggblom

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210721192259_15

Transaction date: 2021-07-21

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Osto-optio hankkia Verkkokauppa.com Oyj:n osakkeita.

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,400,000 Unit price: 0.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,400,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.34 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.