Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for August 5, 2021

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, announced today that it plans to release 2021 second quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-800-736-4610 for domestic callers and 1-212-231-2910 for international callers, and reference conference ID 21995990 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.