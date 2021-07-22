checkAd

Annexon Broadens Autoimmune Franchise with Advancement of Third Anti-C1q Product Candidate and Strategic Expansion into New Autoantibody-driven Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Advancing subcutaneous ANX009 candidate into Phase 1b program in Lupus Nephritis 

Deepening ANX005 neuromuscular autoimmune pipeline with new Phase 2 program in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy      

Annexon to host virtual autoimmune R&D event with leading experts on Wednesday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. ET 

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of next generation complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced the broadening of its autoimmune franchise through advancement of its third clinical-stage product candidate, ANX009, into Lupus Nephritis and expansion of the ANX005 clinical program into a second neuromuscular condition, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN).

“Nearly 24 million Americans suffer from antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases, many of which are orphan or rare diseases with no or limited treatment options,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon.1 “Annexon is focused on developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-mediated disease at the start by targeting C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical pathway. Our upstream complement approach has broad potential to deliver multiple, differentiated, first-in-class therapies for patients across a spectrum of autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases. We are excited to expand our portfolio of C1q inhibitors into additional autoimmune indications with high unmet need.”

Annexon’s Approach to Autoimmune Disease

Annexon is pioneering a targeted approach to tackling an array of antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases by inhibiting C1q and the early classical complement pathway. Using a rigorous precision medicine approach to measure aberrant complement activity, Annexon is sharply focused on enhancing the probability of success by identifying the indications and patients most likely to respond to anti-C1q therapy and developing a class of next generation complement medicines with improved efficacy and safety characteristics. Annexon’s autoimmune franchise, spanning neuromuscular, hematologic and nephritic indications, is well-supported by C1q’s unique mechanism of action, a comprehensive and growing scientific and clinical dataset and Annexon’s deep experience in the classical complement pathway.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annexon Broadens Autoimmune Franchise with Advancement of Third Anti-C1q Product Candidate and Strategic Expansion into New Autoantibody-driven Diseases Advancing subcutaneous ANX009 candidate into Phase 1b program in Lupus Nephritis  Deepening ANX005 neuromuscular autoimmune pipeline with new Phase 2 program in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy       Annexon to host virtual autoimmune R&D event with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board