Annexon Broadens Autoimmune Franchise with Advancement of Third Anti-C1q Product Candidate and Strategic Expansion into New Autoantibody-driven Diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of next generation complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced the broadening of its autoimmune franchise through advancement of its third clinical-stage product candidate, ANX009, into Lupus Nephritis and expansion of the ANX005 clinical program into a second neuromuscular condition, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN).

“Nearly 24 million Americans suffer from antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases, many of which are orphan or rare diseases with no or limited treatment options,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon.1 “Annexon is focused on developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-mediated disease at the start by targeting C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical pathway. Our upstream complement approach has broad potential to deliver multiple, differentiated, first-in-class therapies for patients across a spectrum of autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases. We are excited to expand our portfolio of C1q inhibitors into additional autoimmune indications with high unmet need.”

Annexon’s Approach to Autoimmune Disease

Annexon is pioneering a targeted approach to tackling an array of antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases by inhibiting C1q and the early classical complement pathway. Using a rigorous precision medicine approach to measure aberrant complement activity, Annexon is sharply focused on enhancing the probability of success by identifying the indications and patients most likely to respond to anti-C1q therapy and developing a class of next generation complement medicines with improved efficacy and safety characteristics. Annexon’s autoimmune franchise, spanning neuromuscular, hematologic and nephritic indications, is well-supported by C1q’s unique mechanism of action, a comprehensive and growing scientific and clinical dataset and Annexon’s deep experience in the classical complement pathway.