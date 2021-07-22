checkAd

GBT Provides Regulatory and Pipeline Updates in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children with SCD Ages 4 to 11

Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Inclacumab and Enrolls First SCD Patient in Phase 1 Study of GBT021601

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced updates across several of its development programs in sickle cell disease (SCD). The company has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of SCD in children ages 4 to 11 years, together with a related separate New Drug Application (NDA) required to seek approval for a pediatric weight-based formulation of Oxbryta. Additionally, GBT initiated two global, randomized, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of inclacumab, a novel P-selectin inhibitor. The company also enrolled the first SCD patient in a Phase 1 study evaluating GBT021601 (GBT601), a next-generation hemoglobin S (HbS) polymerization inhibitor, in people with SCD.

“Starting at a very early age, sickle cell disease has a serious and life-altering impact on children, and current therapeutic options for children under 12 years of age are limited. We believe there is significant potential to impact the longer-term outcomes by addressing the root cause of red blood cell sickling at a young age,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT. “Our team is committed to working closely with the FDA to potentially expand access to Oxbryta, thereby providing hope to families.”

The Oxbryta pediatric sNDA and NDA include data from the open-label Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study (GBT440-007). An analysis of data presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress in 45 children with SCD ages 4 to 11 years enrolled in the study showed that weight-based treatment with Oxbryta resulted in rapid and sustained improvements in hemoglobin. Concurrent improvements in markers of hemolysis also were observed. GBT requested priority review for the sNDA and NDA, which, if granted, could result in a six-month review process. The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the sNDA and the NDA are complete and acceptable for filing.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Provides Regulatory and Pipeline Updates in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children with SCD Ages 4 to 11 Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Inclacumab and Enrolls First SCD Patient in Phase 1 Study of GBT021601 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board