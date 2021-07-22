GBT Provides Regulatory and Pipeline Updates in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced updates across several of its development programs in sickle cell disease (SCD). The company has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of SCD in children ages 4 to 11 years, together with a related separate New Drug Application (NDA) required to seek approval for a pediatric weight-based formulation of Oxbryta. Additionally, GBT initiated two global, randomized, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of inclacumab, a novel P-selectin inhibitor. The company also enrolled the first SCD patient in a Phase 1 study evaluating GBT021601 (GBT601), a next-generation hemoglobin S (HbS) polymerization inhibitor, in people with SCD.

“Starting at a very early age, sickle cell disease has a serious and life-altering impact on children, and current therapeutic options for children under 12 years of age are limited. We believe there is significant potential to impact the longer-term outcomes by addressing the root cause of red blood cell sickling at a young age,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT. “Our team is committed to working closely with the FDA to potentially expand access to Oxbryta, thereby providing hope to families.”



The Oxbryta pediatric sNDA and NDA include data from the open-label Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study (GBT440-007). An analysis of data presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress in 45 children with SCD ages 4 to 11 years enrolled in the study showed that weight-based treatment with Oxbryta resulted in rapid and sustained improvements in hemoglobin. Concurrent improvements in markers of hemolysis also were observed. GBT requested priority review for the sNDA and NDA, which, if granted, could result in a six-month review process. The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the sNDA and the NDA are complete and acceptable for filing.