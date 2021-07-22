checkAd

Ketamine One’s IRP Clinic Using Innovative NeuroCatch Platform to Measure Brain Function in Injured Veterans

The NeuroCatch Platform is a 6-Minute Brain Function Assessment System Licensed by Health Canada as a Class II Medical Device

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to highlight the continued success of the Health Canada-approved NeuroCatch Platform (“NeuroCatch”) in use at its Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd. (“IRP”) clinic in Victoria, BC. IRP has been an early adopter of NeuroCatch’s advanced brain-scanning technology to better understand brain health and neurocognitive function in patients since September of 2020. NeuroCatch continues to differentiate IRP from other rehabilitation clinics, along with its unique focus on patients from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and various first responder organizations.

NeuroCatch is expected to remain a key part of IRP’s service offering as Ketamine One expands its network to new veteran-centric markets across Canada. Unique service offerings such as NeuroCatch help Ketamine One’s clinicians create more tailored treatment plans for patients, which can increase their effectiveness over time. Platforms like NeuroCatch are also significant as Ketamine One embarks on embracing digital therapeutics as a core element of its competitive strategy. Psychedelics-focused research, a growing network of medical clinics, a broad suite of patient treatment options and leading technologies including digital therapeutics are all being brought together to create a unique mental health platform under Ketamine One.

NeuroCatch:

In 2019, Health Canada approved the NeuroCatch Platform a class II medical device developed by HealthTech Connex Inc. that conducts a rapid 6-minute scan to measure and report on cognitive brain function. It is an easy-to-use, objective, rapid neuro-physiological brain function assessment system, that provides healthcare practitioners with objective measurements of specific brain functions: auditory sensation; basic attention and cognitive processing. Researchers and clinicians use this technology to gain insight into a range of common neurological conditions, including concussion and brain injury; dementia and neurological disease; post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health; and brain performance and human optimization.

