Jushi Holdings Inc. to Transition to Domestic Issuer Status in United States Effective January 1, 2022

As a result, the Company will be deemed a U.S. domestic issuer under United States securities laws and will be subject to SEC reporting requirements applicable to U.S. domestic companies no later than January 1, 2022. These U.S. reporting requirements will require Jushi's financial statements and financial data to be presented under U.S. GAAP. Jushi has established a task force of internal and external resources to manage the transition.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCQX: JUSHF ) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator announced that since more than 50% of the Company's issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares were directly or indirectly owned by shareholders of record domiciled in the United States on June 30, 2021, Jushi no longer meets the definition of a "foreign private issuer" under United States securities laws.

Although the Company will become a U.S. registrant with the SEC, it will continue to be a British Columbia corporation. Other than officers, directors and 5% or more owners, Jushi's shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the Company's transition to U.S. domestic issuer status. Jushi's subordinate voting shares and 10.00% senior secured notes will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "JUSH" and "JUSH.DB.U”, respectively.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com