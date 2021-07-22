checkAd

Versus Systems Announces Partnership With Military Bowl Foundation, Inc.

Versus to provide fan engagement for the Military Bowl, featuring a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced a strategic partnership with the Military Bowl Foundation, Inc. to power technology behind interactive experiences for live events and digital activations.

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, is the National Capital Region’s college football postseason bowl game featuring a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the bowl’s mission is to benefit our nation’s current and former service members including a partnership with the USO and the operation of Patriot Point, a 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families, and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. This year’s game will be held on Monday, December 27, broadcast on ESPN, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“Versus is proud to announce our partnership to bring fan engagement and rewards to college football fans,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “We’re excited to work with the Military Bowl Foundation and its partners to reward fans, whether they’re at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium or at home, all supporting the USO and Patriot Point.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information 
