TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results via news release on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 pm ET on Thursday, August 5, management’s pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company, will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials . In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent six days, until Wednesday, August 11, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com . Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company’s website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, August 17, at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.