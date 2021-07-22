checkAd

Fiore Gold Completes Acquisition of Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the past producing Illipah gold project, located in White Pine County, Nevada approximately 36 km northeast of Fiore's Gold Rock project at the southern end of the prolific Carlin Trend (Figure 1).

The Illipah gold project covers approximately 1,600 hectares (3,950 acres) and hosts a former heap-leach gold mine that produced 37,000 ounces of gold in the late 1980s at an average grade of 1.37 g/t Au and heap leach recoveries over 80%. The geological dataset for the project is extensive and includes 562 primarily reverse-circulation drill holes, as well as 2,415 soil samples, 491 rock samples and detailed surface mapping.

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO stated, "Planning is well underway for an initial exploration program at Illipah, with fieldwork expected to begin in early August. We plan to start with a detailed program of mapping and geochemical sampling in conjunction with permitting for a larger drilling program which is expected to be completed in the spring of next year. If promising targets are identified in the meantime, we can carry out a more limited drilling program while we wait for approval for the larger program."

The primary controls on mineralization include a north-south trending anticline (as at Gold Rock) as well as north-south. north-northeast and west-northwest oriented faulting. Typical Carlin-style alteration, including decalcification, silicification, jasperoid, is strongly developed along all these structures, as are anomalous concentrations of typical pathfinder elements such as arsenic, antimony, and mercury. Gold was mined primarily from the Chainman Shale - Joana Limestone contact as at Gold Rock, but the highly prospective Pilot Shale - Devils Gate Limestone contact has also been intersected by drilling. This latter contact hosts the gold mineralization at Fiore's Pan Mine, as well as at Nevada Gold Mines' Rain Mine, which produced over one million gold ounces between 1988 and 2018.

Summary Terms of the Acquisition
Under the terms of a definitive agreement, Fiore acquired a 100% interest in the Illipah property from Clover Nevada LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP, for total consideration of:

  • US$200,000 in cash; and
  • 1.3 million Fiore Gold shares.

The transaction, and the issuance of Fiore's common shares pursuant to the definitive agreement, have been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The issuance of all the common shares is subject to a statutory hold period.

DatumTitel
21.07.21Goldproduktion in Nevada!: Profitabler mittelgroßer US-Goldproduzent mit Wachstum, Geschick, Effizienz und höchsten Sicherheitsstandards
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
12.07.21Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.06.21Nicht immer einfach...: Wochenrückblick KW 25-2021 – Die Fed hat gesprochen!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Accesswire | Analysen
11.07.21Börsen vor nächstem Sprung?: Wochenrückblick KW 27-2021 – Das schaut gut aus! Da geht noch was…!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
27.06.21Nicht immer einfach...: Wochenrückblick KW 25-2021 – Die Fed hat gesprochen!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
