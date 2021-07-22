checkAd

Makara Announces Appointment of Charn Deol to Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Charn Deol as a director of the Company.

Mr. Deol has over 35 years of experience in the financial markets, having served on the boards and management of various private and public companies. Mr. Deol has a strong background in project analysis, investor relations, technical market analysis and corporate finance.

The Company looks forward to Mr. Deol's contributions on the board and are confident that his experience will further strengthen our team, improve our corporate governance and support our growth as a company.

ABOUT MAKARA MINING CORP.

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon, the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario and Davis and Paradise Valley claims located in Nevada. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Grant Hendrickson
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-372-3707
Email: grant@makaramining.com

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, Mr. Deol's expected contributions to the Company as a director. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Makara Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656562/Makara-Announces-Appointment-of-Char ...

