Sun Peak Metals Provides Corporate Update and Announces Technical Advisory Board Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Sun Peak Metals Corp (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) provides an update on the Company's activities in Ethiopia and is pleased to announce Technical Advisory Board appointments."The …

"The Company remains committed and excited to continue exploration on the Shire Project" states Greg Davis, Sun Peak President and CEO. "Our team has over two decades experience in this region and has learned that patience is required in times like these. We take comfort in knowing that our force majeure declaration has been recognized by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and our efforts to conserve cash will ensure that we will have the funding and opportunity to build assets through exploration when it is safe to do so."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Sun Peak Metals Corp (the " Company " or " Sun Peak ") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) provides an update on the Company's activities in Ethiopia and is pleased to announce Technical Advisory Board appointments.

Force Majeure

In late November 2020, the Company declared force majeure on all four of its exploration licenses by notification to Ethiopia's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. In March 2021, the Company received letters from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum stating that the Ministry has accepted the force majeure declaration on all four exploration licences. During the force majeure event all work and contractual commitments on the projects are deferred. Currently, all exploration work on the Shire Project remains suspended due to continued unrest in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia which began in November 2020.

Technical Advisory Board Appointments

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Zelalem Yibrah and David Middleditch to the Sun Peak Technical Advisory Board.

Zelalem Yibrah is a legal professional with over 15 years of experience. Mr. Zelalem headed the Mining and Energy Practices in one of DLA Piper Africa member firms, where he advised and assisted a host of multinational mining companies on matters involving Ethiopian jurisdictions. Mr. Zelalem graduated summa cum laude with a LLB from Bahir Dar University and studied for his masters at the Royal Institute of Technology (Sweden). Mr. Zelalem also authored the Ethiopian Chapter of the Mining Law on the 2016 International Comparative Legal Guide.

David Middleditch has managed and consulted on more than 50 development projects, ranging in scale from preliminary economic assessments to full scale feasibility studies. In 2011, he co-founded Blue Coast Research on Vancouver Island, and served as VP of Operations of the metallurgical testwork laboratory until 2017. Prior to joining Blue Coast, Mr. Middleditch was the metallurgical lead for the Lalor project at Hudbay Minerals and spent five years refining his leadership skills as Laboratory Supervisor and Project Manager at Xstrata Process Support (formerly Falconbridge) in Ontario.