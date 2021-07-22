Infinite Ore Identifies Potential New Lithium Exploration Targets From Geophysics at Jackpot Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce it has identified several new targets of interest from a high resolution geophysical survey on the Jackpot lithium …

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "The resolution of this survey is of better quality than we have previously seen on the property. Therefore, we were able to immediately identify multiple areas of interest for boots on the ground follow up this summer. These lithium bearing dykes tend to come in swarms and bear a strong resemblance to the Jackpot lithium deposit, which we know is mineralized. I am very excited to get the crew in the field to explore these targets. The goal is to identify and properly explore multiple lithium-bearing-granitic dykes to build a sizeable lithium resource on the property. The lithium market remains very robust, and the Jackpot lithium property is well located, as we are surrounded by other explorers which have made significant lithium discoveries. This property is our focus and we are keen to discover its full potential."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce it has identified several new targets of interest from a high resolution geophysical survey on the Jackpot lithium property. The survey, conducted by Novatem Airborne Geophysics, identified several east-west trending structural features oriented parallel to several lithium-rich pegmatite dykes within the Jackpot lithium deposit itself. The Company will mobilize a ground crew to site as soon as possible to investigate these structures with overburden stripping and rock and channel sampling.

The Company's 100% owned Jackpot project is located in close proximity to the Georgia Lake lithium deposit, for which Rock Tech Lithium Inc. recently announced its intent to develop a lithium sulphate production facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Jackpot property contains known pegmatite showings, including two that contain historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O*.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

*The estimates presented above are treated as historic information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of the NI-43-101 Instrument such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company as not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The Company is focused on its Jackpot lithium project located near Nipigon in Northern Ontario. The company has entered into an LOI to sell its interest in its gold and VMS land package in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont.

