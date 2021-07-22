Medaro Mining Commences Work Program on Superb Lake Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration work program (the "Program") on its Superb Lake Lithium Property (the …

The Property consists of 8 mining claims totalling approximately 2,187 hectares of land in the O' Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It is located about 375 kilometers to the northeast of Thunder Bay. The nearest town to the property is Nakina situated 45 km to the south of the Property.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) (" Medaro " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration work program (the " Program ") on its Superb Lake Lithium Property (the " Property ") located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company expects fieldwork to be completed by mid to late October 2021.

The Program

The Program will take place in two stages across two exploration work areas (see map below). The first stage will include ground magnetic / VLF survey and soil geochemistry work in the areas adjacent to the pegmatites found and associated granitic intrusions along the strike. The second stage will consist of trenching and channel sampling work along the strike extension of the Superb Lake pegmatites.

Work Area 1

This area represents historical Superb Lake lithium occurrences where previous work indicated lithium values in the range of 1.77 to 4.03% lithium oxide (Li2O). In addition to the Company's planned prospecting, sampling and geophysical survey work in this area, the area will be a main target of follow up trenching, channel sampling and diamond drilling work.

Work Area 2

This area is in the western strike extension of the known pegmatite with similar geological setting, being located within a close distance of the granitic intrusion in the basement rocks. This area will be the secondary target for exploration, with work to include prospecting, sampling (rock and soil), and ground geophysical surveying.

Schedule

The soil and rock sampling and ground geophysical survey work will commence right away with the channel sampling and drilling component to commence by late August or early September 2021 depending upon permitting. Fieldwork is expected to be completed by mid to late October 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hugh Maddin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Program's composition and the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

