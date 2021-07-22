Marqeta Announces Randy Kern as New Chief Technology Officer

“Randy brings decades of software engineering experience to Marqeta, and his experience leading development teams and building software products that serve hundreds of thousands of customers will be vital in our next phase of growth,” said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta. “As we continue to evolve our product offerings to meet new kinds of customer demands for payments at massive scale, Randy has the engineering skillset and leadership experience required for us to continue to outpace the competition.”

As previously disclosed in Marqeta’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 in connection with its initial public offering, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) , the global modern card issuing platform, added Chief Technology Officer Randy Kern to its executive team. Kern will be responsible for scaling the global engineering team and driving technological advancements across the company.

Randy previously spent seven years at Salesforce, where he held the Chief Customer Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering roles. While at Salesforce he was responsible for building out a unified tech infrastructure to support the company’s industry-leading enterprise cloud product. Prior to joining Salesforce, he spent several years at Microsoft, most recently as Partner Director of Development. At Microsoft, he led development for its Azure Compute team and in his time at the company had a focus on highly technical engineering projects, working on many of Microsoft’s most popular products, including Bing.

“From my first conversation with Jason, I knew Marqeta was a different kind of company,” said Randy Kern. “Marqeta is challenging the status quo with a really innovative API-led approach, and I was drawn to a company solving such complex problems. I’m thrilled to be joining Marqeta at this unique time in the company’s journey and look forward to continuing to grow the engineering team.”

About Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta's open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 36 countries globally.

For more information on Marqeta please visit: www.marqeta.com.

