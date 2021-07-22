checkAd

Xos, Inc. to Attend Expo for FedEx Contractors and to Offer “Ride and Drives” with Xos Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021   

Xos, Inc. ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), today announced that Dakota Semler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xos, will speak at the annual Route Consultant Contractor Expo, the largest independent gathering for FedEx contractors in the country. The Expo will be hosted in Nashville, Tennessee and will run from Friday, July 30 to Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The Route Consultant Contractor Expo, now in its third year, is an annual event specific to FedEx contractors, that provides contractors the ability to network and learn from each other and industry-specific vendors, as well as discuss challenging topics they face in their operations (including DRO, 7-Day Operations, VEDR, truck shortages and employee recruiting, among others) and share ideas.

The Xos team will display one Xos vehicle at the Expo and offer two vehicles for an exclusive Ride and Drive event on Saturday, July 31st. The vehicles displayed will be Class 5-8 vehicles used by Xos customers such as UPS, Loomis, UniFirst, and Lonestar. Xos is focused on medium- and heavy-duty last-mile and return-to-base segments—routes that travel 200 miles or less per day. These vehicles are purpose-built for the rigors of commercial use and run on Xos' proprietary X-Platform which includes cutting-edge battery packs.

Additionally, Mr. Semler will participate in a 60 minute Q&A session titled "Charging Less to Charge Ahead - Affordable EV Solutions" with Spencer Patton, the Founder and President of Route Consultant. Topics are expected to include an overview of Xos’ battery technology and operations, recent announcements, and the opportunities to leverage Xos’ fully electric battery systems in commercial fleets.

Xos plans to close its previously announced business combination with NextGen in the third quarter of 2021.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

