Vector Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Annual Meeting Set for August 20, 2021 to Approve Proposed Merger with Rocket Lab

Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) (“Vector”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company backed by leading technology investor Vector Capital, today announced that its Annual Meeting of the Company’s shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) to consider the previously announced business combination (“Business Combination”) with Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab”), a global leader in launch and space systems, has been set for August 20, 2021. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021 (“Record Date”) are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Vector also announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4 (“Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be used in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Registration Statement is available on Rocket Lab’s investor website at https://www.rocketlabusa.com/investors and www.sec.gov, and is being mailed to shareholders of record starting on or about July 21, 2021.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq with its common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, “RKLB” and “RKLBW”, respectively.

“This is an important milestone for Rocket Lab, a world-leading space company with an exceptional track record of delivering performance and reliability,” said Alex Slusky, CEO of Vector and Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Vector Capital. “The Company has continued to deliver end-to-end space solutions across launch and space systems as it prepares to enter its next phase of evolution as a public company, furthering our conviction in Rocket Lab’s long-term potential.”

“We are delighted to announce this significant next step on Rocket Lab’s path to becoming a publicly traded space company,” said Peter Beck, CEO and Founder of Rocket Lab. “Since inception, Rocket Lab has demonstrated consistent execution across launch and space systems. Our team has deployed more than 100 satellites to space across 17 orbital launches, designed and manufactured Photon spacecraft currently operating on orbit, and been awarded contracts for Photon missions to the Moon and Mars. This transaction will enable us to build on these achievements and further cement Rocket Lab’s position as a leader in the rapidly growing space industry. We are excited to bring a high-quality asset to the Nasdaq as we continue to seize on growth opportunities and unlock the full potential of space.”

