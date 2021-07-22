Coty Appoints Constantin Sklavenitis as New Chief Prestige Brands Officer

Sklavenitis joins Coty from M·A·C Cosmetics where he was Senior Vice President/General Manager of North America. Reporting to the CEO, Sue Y. Nabi, Sklavenitis will be overseeing all prestige brands. He will be responsible for one of Coty’s strategic growth pillars, namely to become a key player in Prestige make-up and expand on skincare.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the appointment of Constantin Sklavenitis to the role of Chief Prestige Brands Officer. Sklavenitis will take up the role on September 6.

Commenting on Sklavenitis appointment, Sue Y. Nabi, Coty’s CEO said:

“I am delighted to welcome Constantin to Coty. He is a proven and trusted leader in beauty, luxury and retail with more than 24 years of global general management and marketing experience. In his role, Constantin will continue to strengthen Coty’s position as a worldwide leader in Prestige fragrances and accelerate the recent milestones of our Luxury make-up innovations, as well as build a skincare portfolio of complementary brands and the required global capabilities. Constantin’s strategic approach to increasing consumer engagement and growing brand market share will be invaluable as we continue to make good progress against our key growth pillars.”

Constantin Sklavenitis said:

“This is a really exciting time to be joining Coty. Sue’s clear vision for the future of the business and the experienced team in place to deliver on it, made this a highly attractive opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the team and our prestige brands licensors on new innovations to expand our presence in skincare and in the make-up space.”

Sklavenitis joins from M·A·C Cosmetics, where he served as Senior Vice President, General Manager, North America. Before, he spent more than two decades at L’Oréal, creating and executing the global business models of new brands, leading business development and growing sales for multiple brands such as Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, and Kiehl’s.

