908 Devices and Transcenta’s Joint Innovation Partnership Accelerates Biopharma Development

Rigorous characterization of biotherapeutics, and monoclonal antibodies in particular, is a challenging task in terms of ensuring safety, efficacy and potency of a therapeutic agent because of structural heterogeneity during cell culture, purification and storage.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced outcomes of its joint innovation partnership with Transcenta , a global biotherapeutics company. Transcenta has implemented 908 Devices’ technologies within its Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, China to facilitate their biopharma analytical workflows across large molecule characterization and formulation process development.

908 Devices ZipChip device enables the rapid measurement of Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) of intact monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Transcenta leveraged this platform to characterize intact mAbs and assess the root cause of increases in acidic and basic variants under stress at high temperature. The antibody was analyzed at multiple levels, including its intact state under native conditions, and subunit and peptide levels with the same device and method. ZipChip helped Transcenta to determine charge heterogeneity speciation and identification in under 10 minutes. This workflow is 100 times faster with fewer preparation requirements than conventional liquid chromatography methods (considering the step of harvesting fractions in traditional liquid chromatography methods). The company’s work with 908 Devices ZipChip platform resulted in a recent publication in the peer-reviewed journal, Analytical Biochemistry.

“Technologies offered by 908 Devices enabled us to quickly obtain high-quality analytical data to help accelerate development of innovative biologics to ultimately reach patients sooner. Our recently published results demonstrate the positive impact,” said Dr. Christopher Hwang, CTO of Transcenta. “ZipChip is a capable platform for multiple CQA assays, and for charge variant analysis it is very straightforward to get separation and identification information with minimal method development needed for different types of proteins, especially for the analysis in native conditions. The sample preparation is simple and straightforward, and the sample requirements are at nanogram level.”