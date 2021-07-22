checkAd

Garmin GI 275 engine indication system updated with enhanced user experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), is pleased to announce an update to the GI 275 engine indication system (EIS) that includes enhanced display layouts that optimize display space and show more engine data on a single page, ultimately helping pilots quickly view essential engine, fuel and electrical data. In addition, improved graphical information and gauges are used to help pilots dynamically visualize sensor data and accurately assess the aircraft’s engine performance. As an alternative to the dual-concentric knob, the intuitive touchscreen user interface now features page shortcuts that allow the pilot to switch pages with just a single touch of the display. Other enhancements include a new Flight Summary Page, Engine Percent Power display, EIS page shortcuts, user customizable EIS fields, and more.

The new features and enhancements of the GI 275 engine indication system provide owners a detailed and intuitive solution to help monitor engine data and manage their engine investment. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new features and enhancements of the GI 275 engine indication system provide owners a detailed and intuitive solution to help monitor engine data and manage their engine investment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“These new features and enhancements to the user interface have been added to the GI 275 EIS to provide an intuitive and detailed engine, fuel and electrical indications solution,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “It is an incredibly capable product. This update, combined with the ability to use wireless engine data logging to help protect and optimize their engine investment makes the GI 275 EIS the perfect cost-effective and modern EIS upgrade for piston powered aircraft owners.”

Improved EIS page layouts and capabilities

A new bar graph on the Main EIS Page displays exhaust gas temperature (EGT) and cylinder head temperature (CHT) for individual cylinders. For quicker and easier interpretation of engine data, font sizes of select EIS values have been increased. In addition, a new combined EGT/CHT page brings these indications into a single page for simplified monitoring. Other new features include Normalized Mode and turbine inlet temperature (TIT) Lean functionality for appropriately equipped aircraft, improved fuel tank bar gauges, and the ability to display Engine Percent Power at the top of the screen1.

